2 Dallas steakhouses ranked among report’s top 10 in Lone Star State

By Caleb Wethington
 3 days ago

DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s nothing more Texan than loading up the family and heading out to your favorite steakhouse to get a slab of meat tossed on your plate with some delicious sides.

Wide Open Eats released its list of the Best of the Best Texas Top 10 Steakhouses earlier in the year and it more than likely holds true to this day. “Some of the most well-known aspects of this large state are its cattle country and its prized beef, so it is no surprise that Texas also houses some of the best steakhouses in the United States.”

We know that you probably solidified your go-to steakhouse many moons ago, but that shouldn’t stop you from venturing to a new, possibly better spot. There are superb eateries and steakhouses all over North Texas and that statement rings true with this report.

Two Dallas steakhouses made it to this publication’s top 10 and no surprise, Pappas Bros. Steakhouse indeed made the list.

Wide Open Eats top 10 Texas steakhouses:

  1. Killen’s Steakhouse – Pearland
  2. Bohanan’s Prime Steaks and Seafood – San Antonio
  3. Taste of Texas – Houston
  4. Pappas Bros. Steakhouse – Dallas/Houston
  5. Nick and Sam’s – Dallas
  6. Republic of Texas Bar and Grill – Corpus Christi
  7. Ruth’s Chris Steak House – Austin
  8. Las Brisas Southwest Steakhouse – Lubbock
  9. Four Winds Steakhouse – Wills Point
  10. Beehive Restaurant – Abilene
Houston Chronicle

The best Texas city for barbecue might surprise you

DALLAS — A new study that ranked the country's top cities for barbecue unsurprisingly concluded that Texas is the best barbecue state. What is surprising, though, is that Dallas came in at No. 12 on the list, falling behind San Jose, Calif. and Jacksonville, Fla. San Antonio came in first with Austin in second, and Houston landed behind Dallas at number 18.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
WFAA

Why some Texas home prices are falling

TEXAS, USA — It's not a "buyer's market" yet, but it's definitely not the "seller's market" we were seeing just several months ago. San Antonio had its smallest month-to-month home price increase in 2022, inching up from $339,317 in May to $340,000 in June. The Houston area also logged the smallest increase we have seen this year, going up just a notch to $351,500 in June from $350,000 the month before.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CBS DFW

Arlington 'Texas Two Step' jackpot winner bought ticket in Euless

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Someone from Arlington bought a jackpot-winning Texas Two Step prize worth $1.75 million on Aug. 8. The new millionaire chose to remain anonymous. He/She bought the potentially life-changing ticket at the QuikTrip located at 700 S. Industrial Blvd.The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all four of the white ball numbers drawn (4-11-17-33) and the Bonus Ball (9).Texas Two Step jackpots start at $200,000, and the jackpot amount increases for the next drawing until there is a winner. Players win the jackpot by matching all four of the white ball numbers (1-35) and one Bonus Ball number (1-35) to the numbers drawn. The game features overall odds of one in 32.4. Texas Two Step drawings are conducted on Mondays and Thursdays at 10:12 p.m. CT and tickets must be purchased by 10:02 p.m. CT.
ARLINGTON, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Houston's Tallest Apartment Opens

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Brava, the new 46-story multifamily community in downtown Houston, is the tallest residential tower in Houston. Hines, along with investment partners Cresset-Diversified QOZ Fund and Levy Family Partners, celebrated the grand opening of Brava last week. The Brava, 414 Milam at Preston,...
HOUSTON, TX
concreteproducts.com

Holcim steers Lattimore, sister Texas brands under corporate banner

Holcim US is uniting its Texas brands—Lattimore Materials, Tarrant Concrete, Colorado River Concrete—under the Holcim banner, alongside the producer's Midlothian cement plant south of the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. The regional rebrand will advance "big ideas and innovations to build progress for people in the Lone Star State," yet maintain the existing teams and products responsible for unmatched customer satisfaction, management notes.
DALLAS, TX
Best places to get popsicles in North Texas, according to Yelp

DALLAS (KDAF) — With this intense heat we're seeing in North Texas, why not cool down with a refreshingly cool treat?. Perhaps something frozen? Sunday, Aug. 14, is National Creamsicle Day, honoring one of the most famous and delicious desserts in the country. So, why not grab yourself a creamsicle or a popsicle in North Texas? Here are the best places to get a popsicle, according to Yelp:
First Look: Lombardi Cucina Italiana Opens in the Ever-Growing Star in Frisco

The city of Frisco's biggest source of pride might be The Star, a 91-acre commercial development that is also the home of the Dallas Cowboys. Since its blueprint stage in 2013, the commercial development has opened more than 15 restaurants, six bars and the Cowboys' practice football facility. But tf you thought The Star was finished expanding, think again.
