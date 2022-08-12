ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wabash County, IN

A-Mazin’ Indiana Corn Maze Nominated For Best In The Country

A corn maze or maize maze is a maze cut out of a corn field. Originally, the first full-size corn maze was believed to be created in Annville, Pennsylvania in 1993; however, similar corn mazes were highlighted in newspapers as early as 1982. Corn mazes have become popular tourist attractions and are a way for farms to generate tourist income. There are more than 500 of these mazes across the nation.
GREENFIELD, IN
Wabash County receives $50,000 grant for e-commerce program

WABASH COUNTY, IN- Grow Wabash County has secured a $50,000 grant from Region 3A utilizing EDA CARES Act funding to be able to identify and teach small, for-profit Wabash County businesses ways to improve their electronic commerce (e-commerce) presence. As a result of this grant award, Grow Wabash County is...
WABASH COUNTY, IN
Hy-Vee plans to open store in Fishers

Hy-Vee, an Iowa-based supermarket chain with stores throughout the Midwest and Southern U.S., plans to open a store in Fishers. Hy-Vee announced in January it plans to open a store in Zionsville. Now, the employee-owned company has announced it also has its sights set on Fishers. The company plans to...
FISHERS, IN
Wabash Rotary Club announces its 31st Annual United Fund Kick-Off Event

​WABASH COUNTY, IN- Wabash Rotary Club will signal the beginning of the Wabash County United Fund’s 2022 Campaign with a benefit Golf Outing on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. The Golf Outing will begin with lunch at noon hosted by Miller’s Merry Manor, followed by a shotgun start at 1:00 p.m.at the Honeywell Golf Course.
WABASH COUNTY, IN
Amy Grant concert cancelled due to bike accident

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) — The Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts in Warsaw announced the Amy Grant concert scheduled for Sept. 17 has been cancelled due to Grant suffering injuries in a bike accident. Wagon Wheel will begin processing refunds to all ticket holders on Sept. 2, and all...
WARSAW, IN
GreekFest to return for first time since before pandemic

The 49th Indianapolis Greek Festival returns with some changes this year. This is the first GreekFest since 2019. It was canceled in 2020 amid the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, GreekEats was held instead during the normal weekend of GreekFest because of the pandemic. The food was pre-ordered and picked up, and there were a few dance performances.
CARMEL, IN
Work begins on roundabout project in city of Noblesville

Work has started on a roundabout in Noblesville at Ind. 32/38 that officials say is intended to improve traffic flow and safety. The project, which began earlier this month, has resulted in traffic being reduced to one lane in each direction (east and west) on the north side of the roadway. Crews will be constructing half of the roundabout during the closure. It is expected to be completed within 30 days, depending on weather, said City Engineer Alison Krupski.
Noblesville’s ‘Bridge of Flowers’ soon in bloom over White River

Logan Street traffic restrictions will begin Monday, in place for 30 days. A Noblesville beautification project on the Logan Street Bridge will lead to partial road closures beginning Monday, Aug. 15. The City of Noblesville, Hamilton County, and local business partners will activate the pedestrian overlook area on the south...
Kaufman, Ritchey provide opening act

Josh Kaufman and Cliff Ritchey complement each other well vocally. “We do kind of a back-and-forth thing, taking turns playing our originals while the other adds secondary guitar parts and background vocals,” Kaufman said. “We also have one song that we wrote together. (We) hope to do more of that in the future.”
CARMEL, IN
JLL Capital markets sells 130,100-square-foot retail center in Fort Wayne

JLL Capital Markets has closed the sale of Orchard Crossing, a 130,100-square-foot, open-air, Target-shadow-anchored retail center in Fort Wayne, Indiana. JLL represented the seller, DRA Advisors, and procured the buyer, LBX Investments. Built in 2008, the 99-percent-leased Orchard Crossing is anchored by Hobby Lobby and Barnes & Noble, which both...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Jake Laird Golf Outing raises $117,825 for Indiana police & fire agencies

Mike and Debbie Laird recently welcomed 424 golfers from all over Indiana to the 19th annual Jake Laird Memorial Golf Outing. The weather was perfect and both courses at the Pebble Brook Golf Club were in pristine condition, which made for the most successful outing since its inception in 2004 after their son, Jake Laird, an Indianapolis police officer, was shot and killed in the line of duty.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Devon Martele Drake

Devon Martele Drake, infant son of Gabriella Hernandez and Martele Drake of Marion, passed away at 11:35 am on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Marion Health. Devon is survived by his parents; sister, Norah Drake; grandmothers, Nancy Rigdon and Shereidia (Ma-Shawn) Baity of Marion; grandfathers, George Hernandez and Isiah Drake; great-grandparents, Marie Rigdon and Bob Rigdon; great-grandmothers, Gwendolyn Kenney and Gladys (Emmett) Bennett; great-grandfather, Lupe Hernandez; aunt, Nesa Drake; special aunt, Averie Marin; uncles, Nick (Ariel) Hernandez, Alex (Baylee) Hernandez, Ike Drake, Jr., and Tony Currie, Jr.; and a host of cousins.
MARION, IN
Spotted Lanternfly is now in Northern and Southern Indiana

INDIANA – Spotted lanternfly (SLF) (Lycorma delicatula) was found in late July in Huntington, Indiana. This federally regulated invasive species is a serious new pest that harms plants by slowing their growth and reducing fruit production, especially in vineyards and orchards. Finding this pest this far north of last...
Westfall Torches Gas City Sprint Feature

GAS CITY, Ind. — On Friday night Matt Westfall was victorious in the most competitive 25-lap sprint car feature so far this year at Gas City I-69 Speedway. After a race-long war with three other front runners, the veteran from Pleasant Hill, Ohio became the seventh different sprint car feature winner this season at the Grant County quarter-mile dirt track.
Raising a stink: Westfield residents urge Citizens Energy Group to take action after increase in strong smells from Wastewater Treatment Plant

Westfield residents Shelly Brown and Sarah Gillim live near the Citizens Energy Group Wastewater Treatment Plant on 166th Street. They know firsthand that it sometimes produces unpleasant smells. However, the women recently became concerned because the foul odors are increasing in strength and frequency. A recent inspection by the Indiana...
Indiana steakhouse makes it on list of 100 best date spots in US

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Location, location, location. Sometimes the most important aspect of date night isn’t the conversation or what you wear — it’s where you take your sweetie. Restaurant booking service OpenTable has partnered with Bumble to compile a list of the 100 Best Restaurants...
FORT WAYNE, IN

