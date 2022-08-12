Read full article on original website
WIBC.com
A-Mazin’ Indiana Corn Maze Nominated For Best In The Country
A corn maze or maize maze is a maze cut out of a corn field. Originally, the first full-size corn maze was believed to be created in Annville, Pennsylvania in 1993; however, similar corn mazes were highlighted in newspapers as early as 1982. Corn mazes have become popular tourist attractions and are a way for farms to generate tourist income. There are more than 500 of these mazes across the nation.
Your News Local
Wabash County receives $50,000 grant for e-commerce program
WABASH COUNTY, IN- Grow Wabash County has secured a $50,000 grant from Region 3A utilizing EDA CARES Act funding to be able to identify and teach small, for-profit Wabash County businesses ways to improve their electronic commerce (e-commerce) presence. As a result of this grant award, Grow Wabash County is...
Current Publishing
Hy-Vee plans to open store in Fishers
Hy-Vee, an Iowa-based supermarket chain with stores throughout the Midwest and Southern U.S., plans to open a store in Fishers. Hy-Vee announced in January it plans to open a store in Zionsville. Now, the employee-owned company has announced it also has its sights set on Fishers. The company plans to...
Your News Local
Wabash Rotary Club announces its 31st Annual United Fund Kick-Off Event
WABASH COUNTY, IN- Wabash Rotary Club will signal the beginning of the Wabash County United Fund’s 2022 Campaign with a benefit Golf Outing on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. The Golf Outing will begin with lunch at noon hosted by Miller’s Merry Manor, followed by a shotgun start at 1:00 p.m.at the Honeywell Golf Course.
WANE-TV
Amy Grant concert cancelled due to bike accident
WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) — The Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts in Warsaw announced the Amy Grant concert scheduled for Sept. 17 has been cancelled due to Grant suffering injuries in a bike accident. Wagon Wheel will begin processing refunds to all ticket holders on Sept. 2, and all...
Current Publishing
GreekFest to return for first time since before pandemic
The 49th Indianapolis Greek Festival returns with some changes this year. This is the first GreekFest since 2019. It was canceled in 2020 amid the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, GreekEats was held instead during the normal weekend of GreekFest because of the pandemic. The food was pre-ordered and picked up, and there were a few dance performances.
Current Publishing
Work begins on roundabout project in city of Noblesville
Work has started on a roundabout in Noblesville at Ind. 32/38 that officials say is intended to improve traffic flow and safety. The project, which began earlier this month, has resulted in traffic being reduced to one lane in each direction (east and west) on the north side of the roadway. Crews will be constructing half of the roundabout during the closure. It is expected to be completed within 30 days, depending on weather, said City Engineer Alison Krupski.
readthereporter.com
Noblesville’s ‘Bridge of Flowers’ soon in bloom over White River
Logan Street traffic restrictions will begin Monday, in place for 30 days. A Noblesville beautification project on the Logan Street Bridge will lead to partial road closures beginning Monday, Aug. 15. The City of Noblesville, Hamilton County, and local business partners will activate the pedestrian overlook area on the south...
max983.net
Marshall County, Plymouth City Officials Provide Update on Local Public Healthcare Crisis
Plymouth, Indiana – August 12, 2022 – In late June, Marshall County and the City of Plymouth issued a. press release drawing attention to what has been viewed as a local public healthcare crisis as a result of. St. Joseph Health System’s recent closure of physician practices throughout...
Current Publishing
Kaufman, Ritchey provide opening act
Josh Kaufman and Cliff Ritchey complement each other well vocally. “We do kind of a back-and-forth thing, taking turns playing our originals while the other adds secondary guitar parts and background vocals,” Kaufman said. “We also have one song that we wrote together. (We) hope to do more of that in the future.”
rejournals.com
JLL Capital markets sells 130,100-square-foot retail center in Fort Wayne
JLL Capital Markets has closed the sale of Orchard Crossing, a 130,100-square-foot, open-air, Target-shadow-anchored retail center in Fort Wayne, Indiana. JLL represented the seller, DRA Advisors, and procured the buyer, LBX Investments. Built in 2008, the 99-percent-leased Orchard Crossing is anchored by Hobby Lobby and Barnes & Noble, which both...
foodieflashpacker.com
The Best Pizza in Carmel Indiana | 9 Must-Try Carmel Indiana Pizza Restaurants
Carmel, Indiana, is a unique city with a lot to offer. One thing that many people love about the area is the excellent pizza. Carmel is a great place to enjoy Italian cuisine, and the residents have many options when it comes to delicious pizza. Whether you want to grab...
readthereporter.com
Jake Laird Golf Outing raises $117,825 for Indiana police & fire agencies
Mike and Debbie Laird recently welcomed 424 golfers from all over Indiana to the 19th annual Jake Laird Memorial Golf Outing. The weather was perfect and both courses at the Pebble Brook Golf Club were in pristine condition, which made for the most successful outing since its inception in 2004 after their son, Jake Laird, an Indianapolis police officer, was shot and killed in the line of duty.
Your News Local
Devon Martele Drake
Devon Martele Drake, infant son of Gabriella Hernandez and Martele Drake of Marion, passed away at 11:35 am on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Marion Health. Devon is survived by his parents; sister, Norah Drake; grandmothers, Nancy Rigdon and Shereidia (Ma-Shawn) Baity of Marion; grandfathers, George Hernandez and Isiah Drake; great-grandparents, Marie Rigdon and Bob Rigdon; great-grandmothers, Gwendolyn Kenney and Gladys (Emmett) Bennett; great-grandfather, Lupe Hernandez; aunt, Nesa Drake; special aunt, Averie Marin; uncles, Nick (Ariel) Hernandez, Alex (Baylee) Hernandez, Ike Drake, Jr., and Tony Currie, Jr.; and a host of cousins.
wfft.com
The Huntertown Fire Department car show is back for its second year
HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WFFT) — The Huntertown Heritage parade was not the only thing that brought people out of the house Saturday. The Huntertown Fire department car, truck, and bike show returned for its second year. It was free to show off your ride with an appreciated donation of $20.
wbiw.com
Spotted Lanternfly is now in Northern and Southern Indiana
INDIANA – Spotted lanternfly (SLF) (Lycorma delicatula) was found in late July in Huntington, Indiana. This federally regulated invasive species is a serious new pest that harms plants by slowing their growth and reducing fruit production, especially in vineyards and orchards. Finding this pest this far north of last...
FWFD: Stovetop source of flames at downtown Fort Wayne apartments
Fire crews went up to an apartment on the second level and found what was described as a small fire on a stovetop in the kitchen.
sprintcarandmidget.com
Westfall Torches Gas City Sprint Feature
GAS CITY, Ind. — On Friday night Matt Westfall was victorious in the most competitive 25-lap sprint car feature so far this year at Gas City I-69 Speedway. After a race-long war with three other front runners, the veteran from Pleasant Hill, Ohio became the seventh different sprint car feature winner this season at the Grant County quarter-mile dirt track.
Current Publishing
Raising a stink: Westfield residents urge Citizens Energy Group to take action after increase in strong smells from Wastewater Treatment Plant
Westfield residents Shelly Brown and Sarah Gillim live near the Citizens Energy Group Wastewater Treatment Plant on 166th Street. They know firsthand that it sometimes produces unpleasant smells. However, the women recently became concerned because the foul odors are increasing in strength and frequency. A recent inspection by the Indiana...
cbs4indy.com
Indiana steakhouse makes it on list of 100 best date spots in US
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Location, location, location. Sometimes the most important aspect of date night isn’t the conversation or what you wear — it’s where you take your sweetie. Restaurant booking service OpenTable has partnered with Bumble to compile a list of the 100 Best Restaurants...
