Polio detected in NYC's sewage, suggesting virus circulating
NEW YORK (AP) — The virus that causes polio has been found in New York City’s wastewater in another sign that the disease, which hadn’t been seen in the U.S. in a decade, is quietly spreading among unvaccinated people, health officials said Friday. The presence of the poliovirus in the city’s wastewater suggests likely local circulation of the virus, health authorities from the city, New York state and the federal government said. The authorities urged parents to get their children vaccinated against the potentially deadly disease. “The risk to New Yorkers is real but the defense is so simple — get vaccinated against polio,” New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan said. “With polio circulating in our communities there is simply nothing more essential than vaccinating our children to protect them from this virus, and if you’re an unvaccinated or incompletely vaccinated adult, please choose now to get the vaccine. Polio is entirely preventable and its reappearance should be a call to action for all of us.”
Polio found in New York City wastewater, indicating a silent spread
New York proved a petri dish for Covid-19 and monkeypox. Now polio, which is largely asymptomatic but can cause paralysis and death, could be silently spreading, officials warn.
CDC comes out with reduced COVID-19 guidelines
An easing of guidelines on COVID-19 comes just in time for the start of schools in Colorado. It means no more recommendations of social distancing and no need for people exposed to the virus to quarantine. The changes could be big for schools as students head back to classes soon in Colorado. The CDC dropped its "test to stay" recommendation. That said, students exposed to the virus could test regularly rather than quarantine at home. "I think that the devil is in the details as with most things," said Dr. Ken Lyn-Kew, a pulmonary critical care physician and National Jewish...
Officials reveal the reason for the strange taste in California’s tap water
Many California residents have discovered a strange taste in their tap water this summer, many believe the water has been mixed with some substances and wonder if it’s safe to drink it.
A carriage horse collapsed in the middle of the street in Manhattan, reigniting calls for a ban in NYC
Videos showing a horse collapsed in the middle of the street during rush hour and police watering down the fallen horse had animal rights groups protesting outside of City Hall on Thursday. The Wednesday incident reignited calls for the city to ban horse carriages in New York City. "Yet another...
Recreational Cannabis Sales In NJ Pull In Nearly $80M In Less Than Three Months
Since the launch of recreational marijuana sales in New Jersey, the state has taken in $4.6 million in tax revenue in just the first 10 weeks of sales. “The market is improving. It is performing as we expect with the current number of dispensaries, the spread of locations, and the high prices,” said Jeff Brown, executive director of NJ's Cannabis Regulatory Commission (CRC).
California Update: Psychedelics Bill Gets Gutted By Committee, Sen. Wiener's Reform Push Moves To 2023
The August 11 Assembly Appropriations Committee meeting was decisive. Senator Scott Wiener (D), author of Senate Bill 519 that seeks decriminalization for psychedelics in California, announced on August 12 that he will take no more action towards enacting the reform measure. The meeting set out amendments to the original, Senate-passed...
North Dakota: Adult-Use Marijuana Legalization Measure Approved for November Ballot
North Dakota Secretary of State Al Jaeger announced Monday that a measure to legalize the private possession and retail sale of marijuana has met the requirements to appear on the November ballot. New Approach ND, the campaign organizers behind the effort, announced in July that they had turned in 25,762 signatures to the Secretary of State’s office – roughly 10,000 signatures more than the number of signatures necessary.
Opinion: What do Utah Lake, human-made islands, and an earthquake equal? Disaster
The recent article, “Dredging Up the Past” by Benoît Morenne, does an able job of exploring the potential and pitfalls of the planned Utah Lake restoration project. One thing notably absent from the discussion, though, is Utah Valley’s location in an active seismic zone. Building on...
This Was The Deadliest Earthquake In California History
It created $524 million in property damage throughout the state.
More New York City parents turning to homeschooling
NEW YORK -- As we approach the start of the school year, New York City data shows that public school enrollment has been declining for more than five years. This comes as parents in increasing numbers are considering alternatives to their children's education. When her children's classes went remote at the start of the pandemic, Brooklyn parent Julie Kvyatkovsky had a chance to sit in on their typical school day. "I realized that if this is how they're learning, I can do a little bit better. I can try to do a little bit better," she told CBS2's Hannah Kliger. So last school year,...
Herald Community Newspapers
Gang member, Baldwin Harbor killer, sentenced
Richard Michel, 41, the leader of the Red Lane Gorillas section of the Bloods street gang, was sentenced in federal court last Friday to 30 years in prison for multiple violent crimes, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York. Michel’s rap...
MTA worker dies after being found unconscious on subway tracks in the Bronx
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A 38-year-old train operator died on Wednesday after she was found unconscious on subway tracks in the Bronx, officials said. A coworker found Azure Forde, 38, face-up on the tracks at the Mosholu Yard around 8:20 a.m., authorities said. There were no signs of trauma that would indicate she’d been hit […]
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake strikes near California-Nevada border
WALKER, Mono County – An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.4 struck the east of the Sierra Nevada near the California-Nevada border Monday afternoon, with shaking reportedly felt as far away as the Bay Area.According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake struck at 1:44 p.m. and was centered about 5 miles northeast of the town of Walker in Mono County. Two smaller earthquakes, both magnitude 2.6, struck the same area at 1:53 p.m. and 2:16 p.m.Shaking from the magnitude 4.4 quake was reported in the Sierra Nevada range and in a wide swath of the Central Valley from Merced to Sacramento. Visitors to the USGS website from several Bay Area communities, including Vacaville, San Ramon and San Francisco, also reported feeling the quake.There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
4.4-magnitude earthquake rattles parts of California, geologists say
A 4.4-magnitude earthquake shook near the California-Nevada border by Walker on Monday, Aug., 8 the U.S. Geological Survey reported. The 3-mile deep quake hit 5 miles northeast of Walker at 1:44 p.m. Pacific time, according to the USGS. More than 200 people from as far away as San Francisco and...
Why California’s I-5 is the Deadliest Road in the US
According to ValuePenguin, California and Texas accounted for 10% of the 179,696 car crash fatalities reported between 2015-2019. The most dangerous road in the US based on fatalities resulting from car crashes is the I-5 highway in California: "The most dangerous road in the U.S. is Interstate 5 in California, where 584 people were killed in 544 deadly crashes. State Route 49 in California topped ValuePenguin's analysis for the rate of deaths per crash, while state Route 91 led for the number of fatal crashes in which alcohol was present.
'Dangerous situation': Calif. county south of Tahoe gets 2.2 inches of rain in an hour
Thunderstorms pounded a section of the Sierra Nevada, delivering rain, flooding roadways and triggering mudslides.
Body found in wash behind Albertsons
A body was reportedly found in the wash behind the Albertsons on the 27000 block Bouquet Canyon road on Monday. “Deputies responded to Haskell Canyon Road and Falling Star Lane in Saugus at approximately 2:15 pm and discovered a local transient deceased,” wrote Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “Unknown causes, no signs of obvious foul play.”
