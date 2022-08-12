ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo County, CO

KRDO News Channel 13

11 businesses including 2 schools burglarized and vandalized overnight in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman was arrested after 11 businesses including two schools were burglarized and vandalized overnight in Colorado Springs. Sunday, police received a call about several Colorado Springs businesses being burglarized, just before 10:30 p.m. Monday, police responded to the 1400 block of N. Union Blvd. for a burglary alarm, just The post 11 businesses including 2 schools burglarized and vandalized overnight in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Neighboring police departments to cover El Paso County during Deputy Peery’s funeral

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- As preparations continue for Deputy Andrew Peery's funeral, neighboring police departments are lending a hand. Monument, Manitou Springs, Fountain and Colorado Springs law enforcement officers are stepping up to cover areas typically in the El Paso County Sheriff's Office jurisdiction, so that the deputies who knew and served alongside The post Neighboring police departments to cover El Paso County during Deputy Peery’s funeral appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KJCT8

Two killed in motorhome crash near Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash that left two dead on Interstate 25 Southbound approximately seven miles south of Pueblo. On Saturday, August 13, 2022, at approximately 12:20 p.m., 2006 Ford Motorhome was traveling southbound when it traveled off the east edge, then...
PUEBLO, CO
Rocky Mountain Collegian

CSU ensures you’ll be out of a ‘high’ school forever

You might be thinking you’re officially making the transition from a high school to a “high” school, but let’s not get ahead of ourselves. Colorado’s history with cannabis dates back decades. In 1876, when Colorado officially became a state, cannabis and hemp were legal and commonly used both in medicinal contexts and recreationally. By 1929, following years of dramatic and racist rhetoric about cannabis and those who partook in using it, our state made the possession, distribution and sale of any cannabis a felony.
FORT COLLINS, CO
PLANetizen

Colorado Could Reject Highway Expansion in Favor of Climate-Friendly Planning

“After decades of pouring billions of dollars into a transportation system that favors moving vehicles quickly above all else, the Denver region could see a significant funding shift away from road expansions and toward public transit, pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure” if a proposal before the board of the Denver Regional Council of Governments (DRCOG) passes, reports Nathaniel Minor for Colorado Public Radio.
1310kfka.com

Several new laws are now in effect in Colorado

Car rental companies must now offer equipment to people with disabilities. A new law in effect in Colorado requires car rental companies to make adaptive options available for both online and in-person reservations. Among other new laws that have taken effect–retailers in Colorado must accept cash payments at at least one point-of-sale terminal. Also, now children can play alone outside or walk home from school without parents fearing facing a charge of neglect.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Hit-and-run suspect sought following crash in Colorado Springs with a motorcycle

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs are searching for a hit-and-run suspect following a crash Monday morning. The crash was reported at about 6:30 a.m. in the area of N. Weber Street and E. Fontanero Street. The area is west of the Patty Jewett Golf Course. Police say a pickup truck and motorcycle were involved in the crash. The driver of the pickup truck reportedly fled the area while the motorcyclist was seriously injured.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Schools and businesses burglarized & damaged; suspect arrested

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a suspect in a string of burglaries and vandalism that happened overnight on Sunday, including two schools. CSPD first received a call about a person vandalizing and burglarizing multiple locations in eastern Colorado Springs just before 10:30 p.m. on August 14. The first reported location was […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Minor injuries reported following apartment fire in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There were several people injured on Monday during an apartment fire in Colorado Springs. The fire was reported just after 11 a.m. in an area close to S. Nevada Ave. and I-25. The Colorado Springs Fire Department initially reported “heavy fire” at the bottom of the apartment complex located at 233 E. Arvada St. According to CSFD, “minor injuries” were reported. At least one person was treated for smoke inhalation.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

