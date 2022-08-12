Read full article on original website
11 businesses including 2 schools burglarized and vandalized overnight in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman was arrested after 11 businesses including two schools were burglarized and vandalized overnight in Colorado Springs. Sunday, police received a call about several Colorado Springs businesses being burglarized, just before 10:30 p.m. Monday, police responded to the 1400 block of N. Union Blvd. for a burglary alarm, just The post 11 businesses including 2 schools burglarized and vandalized overnight in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Why are flags at half-staff in Colorado?
Gov. Jared Polis has ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff on Monday to honor the life of El Paso County Sheriff's Office Deputy Andrew Peery.
Neighboring police departments to cover El Paso County during Deputy Peery’s funeral
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- As preparations continue for Deputy Andrew Peery's funeral, neighboring police departments are lending a hand. Monument, Manitou Springs, Fountain and Colorado Springs law enforcement officers are stepping up to cover areas typically in the El Paso County Sheriff's Office jurisdiction, so that the deputies who knew and served alongside The post Neighboring police departments to cover El Paso County during Deputy Peery’s funeral appeared first on KRDO.
Moose killed in Colorado as CPW searches for person of interest
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife is asking for help with identifying a person of interest tied to a poaching case. If you recognize the person pictured at the top of this article you are asked to call 719-227-5200. The wildlife agency released the photo on Monday....
KKTV - Procession Route for Deputy Andrew Peery
El Paso County Deputy Andrew Peery was laid to rest on 8/15/22. Funeral video courtesy New Life Church.
Missing Pueblo man, 63, may be in the area of Lake Pueblo
A man from Pueblo has been missing for a week and deputies from the sheriff's office are asking for your help to find him.
Storm blog: Threat of flooding continues Monday afternoon into the evening
Scattered and slow-moving storms will increase the risk of flash floods for parts of Colorado beginning Monday afternoon through the late-night hours.
Two killed in motorhome crash near Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash that left two dead on Interstate 25 Southbound approximately seven miles south of Pueblo. On Saturday, August 13, 2022, at approximately 12:20 p.m., 2006 Ford Motorhome was traveling southbound when it traveled off the east edge, then...
CSU ensures you’ll be out of a ‘high’ school forever
You might be thinking you’re officially making the transition from a high school to a “high” school, but let’s not get ahead of ourselves. Colorado’s history with cannabis dates back decades. In 1876, when Colorado officially became a state, cannabis and hemp were legal and commonly used both in medicinal contexts and recreationally. By 1929, following years of dramatic and racist rhetoric about cannabis and those who partook in using it, our state made the possession, distribution and sale of any cannabis a felony.
Colorado Could Reject Highway Expansion in Favor of Climate-Friendly Planning
“After decades of pouring billions of dollars into a transportation system that favors moving vehicles quickly above all else, the Denver region could see a significant funding shift away from road expansions and toward public transit, pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure” if a proposal before the board of the Denver Regional Council of Governments (DRCOG) passes, reports Nathaniel Minor for Colorado Public Radio.
Several new laws are now in effect in Colorado
Car rental companies must now offer equipment to people with disabilities. A new law in effect in Colorado requires car rental companies to make adaptive options available for both online and in-person reservations. Among other new laws that have taken effect–retailers in Colorado must accept cash payments at at least one point-of-sale terminal. Also, now children can play alone outside or walk home from school without parents fearing facing a charge of neglect.
Towing Companies Must Now Give 24-Hour Notice Before Moving Vehicles In Colorado
Disclaimer: we're not suggesting that you go out of your way to park your car illegally - however, chances are you could be spared from the financial and emotional troubles that often come as a result of parking your car illegally (intentionally or unintentionally), thanks to a new Colorado state law.
Colorado’s outdoor visitors are overwhelmingly white and wealthy. A new effort aims to change that
During the first 10 minutes of a fly fishing lesson at Lincoln Hills, an outdoor camp west of Boulder, the children are mostly catching the shrubs behind them. But Terah Griffin isn’t giving up. The 14-year-old from Aurora is wearing a shirt emblazoned with a fish and text that says “keep it reel.”
Hit-and-run suspect sought following crash in Colorado Springs with a motorcycle
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs are searching for a hit-and-run suspect following a crash Monday morning. The crash was reported at about 6:30 a.m. in the area of N. Weber Street and E. Fontanero Street. The area is west of the Patty Jewett Golf Course. Police say a pickup truck and motorcycle were involved in the crash. The driver of the pickup truck reportedly fled the area while the motorcyclist was seriously injured.
15 people rescued in Colorado as mudslide shuts down mountain pass
Eight cars and 15 occupants were stranded on Saturday after being caught in a major mudslide at the Ingram Falls area of Black Bear Pass, according to the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office. Black Bear Pass is considered a difficult drive, that goes through winding switchbacks near Bridal Veil Falls....
Schools and businesses burglarized & damaged; suspect arrested
COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a suspect in a string of burglaries and vandalism that happened overnight on Sunday, including two schools. CSPD first received a call about a person vandalizing and burglarizing multiple locations in eastern Colorado Springs just before 10:30 p.m. on August 14. The first reported location was […]
A Colorado ranch lost 9,000 acres to a wildfire in April. So how does it look in August?
LAMAR — Gazing north across the rangeland from the spot where a spring wildfire destroyed 9,000 acres of May Ranch pasture in a few hours, you can see scorched cottonwoods puncturing the horizon like black thumb tacks. In April, after a year so dry the sage roots turned to...
CDOT begins on a project on Highway 50 in Pueblo and Fremont Counties
CDOT announced Thursday it will be beginning another infrastructure project on Highway 50 in Pueblo and Fremont counties starting in August.
Minor injuries reported following apartment fire in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There were several people injured on Monday during an apartment fire in Colorado Springs. The fire was reported just after 11 a.m. in an area close to S. Nevada Ave. and I-25. The Colorado Springs Fire Department initially reported “heavy fire” at the bottom of the apartment complex located at 233 E. Arvada St. According to CSFD, “minor injuries” were reported. At least one person was treated for smoke inhalation.
Delta-8 THC Is Illegal In Colorado- What So ‘Wrong’ With Delta-8?
Maybe you heard, or maybe you haven't, that Colorado has made Delta-8 illegal. While Colorado has been a proponent of marijuana use for many years, this drug does not make the cut. It was in 2012, that Coloradans voted to make marijuana use and retail sale, legal for the state;...
