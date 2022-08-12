Read full article on original website
mybasin.com
oregontoday.net
Marijuana Bust Jackson Co., Aug. 15
On August 11, 2022, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement team, assisted by the Interagency Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of the Medford Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, served three related illegal marijuana search warrants in Jackson County. The investigation was the result of evidence obtained that marijuana was being illegally exported from Oregon on the black market. After the operation was concluded, a total of 11,416 illegal marijuana plants and approximately 500-pounds of processed marijuana which was packaged for export, were seized. The first location was in the 1200 block of Yankee Creek Rd. Eagle Point, was a large illegal marijuana cultivation farm where 5,024 illegal marijuana plants contained in twenty-six large greenhouses, in addition to the approximately 500-pounds of processed marijuana, were seized and destroyed. Simultaneously, two additional search warrants were served in the 100 block of Trout Way, Medford, on two industrial warehouses which contained sophisticated, illegal indoor hydroponic marijuana growing operations. A total of 6,392 illegal marijuana plants were seized and destroyed. The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.
Bend man jailed in S. Oregon carjacking with infant inside; mom dragged trying to stop him
A Bend man was jailed on kidnapping, car theft and other charges Friday after he allegedly stole a running car at a southern Oregon gas station with a 1-year-old child inside, then dragged the mother hanging onto the door as she fought and pleaded with him to stop. The post Bend man jailed in S. Oregon carjacking with infant inside; mom dragged trying to stop him appeared first on KTVZ.
clayconews.com
Klamath Falls News
centraloregondaily.com
clayconews.com
KTVL
kptv.com
KDRV
Lone wolf gets area designation in Klamath County
SALEM & KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. -- Oregon’s Department of Fish and Wildlife is designating a new area of known wolf activity (AKWA) in Klamath County. The new area has been designated in the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) Keno management unit for wolf OR103. OR103 is an...
kptv.com
KTVL
Law enforcement busts illegal cannabis grow that stole 25 thousand gallons water per day
MEDFORD — After nine months of investigating an unlicensed cannabis operation in Medford, the Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) detectives conducted a search and seizure on August 10 near the 9000 block of Hillcrest Road. The property contained approximately 16,827 illegal cannabis plants in 87 hoop style greenhouses, taking...
KDRV
Wildfires update: McKinney, Yeti at 90% containment, Windigo at 40%
KLAMATH NATIONAL FOREST, Cal. & UMPQUA NATIONAL FOREST, Ore. -- Northern California and Southern Oregon's largest wildfires seem to be stabilizing as fire crews advance containment lines around them. The Klamath National Forest Office (KNF) says the McKinney Fire is holding at 60,392 burned acres and 90% containment in northwest...
theashlandchronicle.com
More Photos from the Greenway Fire
The small grass fire on the Greenway Saturday morning was extinguished quickly by firefighters from Jackson County Fire District 5, Ashland Fire Department, and the Oregon Dept. of Forestry. No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported. These photos were posted on Facebook by Jackson County Fire District 5.
KTVL
Klamath River family loses home, livestock, family dog to McKinney Fire
SISKIYOU, Calif. — 60,392 acres have burned, 132 structures , including 87 homes have been lost, and four people have died as a result of the McKinney Fire, which is now 90% contained. This week, residents were allowed to return to their properties and see what was left after...
opb.org
Legal aid groups in Oregon get state funds to recover stolen wages for cannabis farm workers
Oregon state lawmakers allocated $6 million to community groups this year to help with what they’ve called a humanitarian crisis for workers in the state’s cannabis industry. In the basement of a Medford church, a group of migrant farm workers gather, all of them coming from different parts...
KDRV
The impacts of overpopulation in our jails: Jackson County still searching for a solution
In 2021, the Jackson County Jail had 8,337 lodgings, 309 of which were Measure 11 offenses. But because of overpopulation problems, 3,285 of them, or 39.4% of them, were released. And if you exclude book and release, the jail says 50% of them were released too soon. The impacts of...
