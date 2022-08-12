ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beatty, OR

Comments / 1

Related
mybasin.com

Illegal Grow Site in Klamath County

On Thursday, August 11, 2022 the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office served search warrants at the two properties located near Beatty, Oregon. Surveillance of both locations showed numerous temporary greenhouses containing what appeared to be an illegal marijuana grow operation. Upon arrival, several people fled on foot into the wooded...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Marijuana Bust Jackson Co., Aug. 15

On August 11, 2022, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement team, assisted by the Interagency Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of the Medford Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, served three related illegal marijuana search warrants in Jackson County. The investigation was the result of evidence obtained that marijuana was being illegally exported from Oregon on the black market. After the operation was concluded, a total of 11,416 illegal marijuana plants and approximately 500-pounds of processed marijuana which was packaged for export, were seized. The first location was in the 1200 block of Yankee Creek Rd. Eagle Point, was a large illegal marijuana cultivation farm where 5,024 illegal marijuana plants contained in twenty-six large greenhouses, in addition to the approximately 500-pounds of processed marijuana, were seized and destroyed. Simultaneously, two additional search warrants were served in the 100 block of Trout Way, Medford, on two industrial warehouses which contained sophisticated, illegal indoor hydroponic marijuana growing operations. A total of 6,392 illegal marijuana plants were seized and destroyed. The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend man jailed in S. Oregon carjacking with infant inside; mom dragged trying to stop him

A Bend man was jailed on kidnapping, car theft and other charges Friday after he allegedly stole a running car at a southern Oregon gas station with a 1-year-old child inside, then dragged the mother hanging onto the door as she fought and pleaded with him to stop. The post Bend man jailed in S. Oregon carjacking with infant inside; mom dragged trying to stop him appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
clayconews.com

SEIZED: OVER 11,000 PLANTS ALONG WITH PACKAGED MARIJUANA DURING ILLEGAL GROW BUST IN JACKSON COUNTY, OREGON

JACKSON COUNTY, OR - OSP is reporting that on Thursday, August 11, 2022, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement team, assisted by the Interagency Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of the Medford Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, served three related illegal marijuana search warrants in Jackson County.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Klamath Falls, OR
Klamath Falls, OR
Crime & Safety
Beatty, OR
Crime & Safety
County
Klamath County, OR
Klamath County, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Beatty, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
Klamath Falls News

Pedestrian dies in crash on South Sixth Street

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On Saturday, August 13, 2022, at about 9:30 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on South Sixth Street near Hope Street in Klamath Falls. Preliminary investigation revealed that, an adult male pedestrian, walked out into the...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KTVL

One dead in Klamath Falls crash

Klamath Falls, Ore. — A pedestrian is dead after a motor vehicle crash over the weekend in Klamath Falls. At around 9:30 pm Saturday August 13, Oregon State Troopers responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on South Sixth Street near Hope Street in Klamath Falls. An investigation revealed...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana Plants#Kcso
Klamath Alerts

KCSO Raids Two Black Market Marijuana Grows Near Beatty

On Thursday, August 11, 2022 the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office served search warrants at the two properties located near Beatty, Oregon. Surveillance of both locations showed numerous temporary greenhouses containing what appeared to be an illegal marijuana grow operation. Upon arrival, several people fled on foot into the wooded...
BEATTY, OR
kptv.com

Pedestrian dies after walking into oncoming traffic in Klamath Falls

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash in Klamath Falls left a pedestrian dead Saturday night, according to Oregon State Police. At about 9:30 p.m., Troopers responded to the crash on South Sixth Street near Hope Street. Their initial investigation showed that a man walked out into the roadway and stopped in the middle of the westbound lane, where a Toyota pickup crashed into him.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KDRV

Lone wolf gets area designation in Klamath County

SALEM & KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. -- Oregon’s Department of Fish and Wildlife is designating a new area of known wolf activity (AKWA) in Klamath County. The new area has been designated in the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) Keno management unit for wolf OR103. OR103 is an...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KDRV

Wildfires update: McKinney, Yeti at 90% containment, Windigo at 40%

KLAMATH NATIONAL FOREST, Cal. & UMPQUA NATIONAL FOREST, Ore. -- Northern California and Southern Oregon's largest wildfires seem to be stabilizing as fire crews advance containment lines around them. The Klamath National Forest Office (KNF) says the McKinney Fire is holding at 60,392 burned acres and 90% containment in northwest...
YREKA, CA
theashlandchronicle.com

More Photos from the Greenway Fire

The small grass fire on the Greenway Saturday morning was extinguished quickly by firefighters from Jackson County Fire District 5, Ashland Fire Department, and the Oregon Dept. of Forestry. No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported. These photos were posted on Facebook by Jackson County Fire District 5.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy