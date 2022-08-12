ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wkyufm.org

Former Louisville police officer attends federal court for charges related to Taylor raid

Former Louisville Metro Police Department Officer Kelly Goodlett appeared virtually in federal court Friday for charges related to Breonna Taylor’s killing. Goodlett faces one count of conspiracy for allegedly working alongside a former LMPD detective to falsify the warrant application for Taylor’s home and fabricating reports to cover it up after the deadly raid. The maximum penalties she could face are five years in prison, a fine of $250,000 and a $100 special assessment — a fine that’s imposed on people convicted of federal crimes.
Wave 3

18-year-old arrested in Shively homicide case appears in court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenager who was charged in connection to a shooting death of a 29-year-old man in early June appeared in court on Monday morning. Javontae Stewart-Moore, 18, was charged with complicity to murder in the death of Jordin Barnes near the 4500 block of Dixie Highway that happened on June 5.
wbiw.com

Judge sentenced Bedford woman to prison for dealing meth

BEDFORD – Lawrence Superior Court II Judge Bob Cline sentenced a Bedford woman to 10 years in the Indiana Department of Correction after she pleaded guilty to her crime as a part of a negotiated plea agreement with the State of Indiana. Crystal R. Schofield, 34, pleaded guilty to...
k105.com

Big Clifty man with arrest, conviction history dating back decades facing drug, gun charges

A Big Clifty man with an arrest history dating back approximately 40 years has been indicted on six drug and gun charges. On Monday night at approximately 10:50, Grayson County Deputy Nick Pruitt arrested 86-year-old Marchmond J. Cottrell at his Hardin Springs Road residence on an indictment warrant initiated by a Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force investigation.
WHAS11

Woman arrested, charged in fiery crash on I-264, killing 1

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police have arrested and charged a woman with murder following a deadly crash on I-264. Maria Lara, 42, was taken into custody early Sunday. According to LMPD, Lara was operating her vehicle on I-264 East near Breckenridge Lane when she struck another vehicle at a high rate of speed.
Wave 3

Woman charged in fatal accident on Watterson Expressway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman has been charged with murder after the deadly fiery crash that happened on the Watterson Expressway early Sunday morning. According to court documents, Maria Lara, 42, has been charged with murder, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, assault and criminal mischief. Lara was...
WHAS11

Militia leader facing 7 years in prison, local groups question conviction's fairness

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three months ago, a Black militia leader was convicted on federal charges. Now Louisville groups are calling for his conviction to be overturned. John Johnson, the leader of the NFAC also known as Grandmaster Jay, was convicted of two charges: assaulting a federal task force officer and brandishing a firearm in relation to a crime of violence, when he reportedly pointed a gun at officers staked out on rooftops in September 2020.
WHAS 11

Man arrested after being shot at Louisville hotel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is facing charges after attempting to attack a woman, according to Metro Police. Arrest records show Metro Police officers arrived at the Days Inn on Fern Valley Road on Aug. 8 to find Ralph Dulak suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers also said they...
Wave 3

Teen charged in another teen’s death back in court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville teenager that is accused of killing another teen was back in court Thursday. According to police, last April Chance Guthrie shot and killed Darrin Thiele in the St. Dennis neighborhood. They were both 14 at the time of the shooting. Officers say that Guthrie...
WLKY.com

Portion of I-64 to be renamed in honor of fallen LMPD officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville Metro Police officer killed in the line of duty will be honored on Monday. Twenty-nine-year-old Zachary Cottongim was hit and killed in December while responding to an abandoned car on Interstate 64. "He was a shining example of what a police officer should be,"...
