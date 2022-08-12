Read full article on original website
wkyufm.org
Former Louisville police officer attends federal court for charges related to Taylor raid
Former Louisville Metro Police Department Officer Kelly Goodlett appeared virtually in federal court Friday for charges related to Breonna Taylor’s killing. Goodlett faces one count of conspiracy for allegedly working alongside a former LMPD detective to falsify the warrant application for Taylor’s home and fabricating reports to cover it up after the deadly raid. The maximum penalties she could face are five years in prison, a fine of $250,000 and a $100 special assessment — a fine that’s imposed on people convicted of federal crimes.
Atlanta Daily World
4 Police Officers Indicted for False Search Warrants for Breonna Taylor’s Home
DOJ Indicts Four Police Officers Who Allegedly Lied to Secure Search Warrants for Breonna Taylor’s Home. Tamika Palmer, Breonna Taylor’s mother, has long been insisting that Louisville police have never been at her daughter Breonna Taylor’s apartment on the night they shot her dead. On August 4,...
WISH-TV
Calls for Clark County sheriff resignation after 28 alleged jail assaults
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Clark County Democrats and supporters of the 28 women who claim they were sexually assaulted inside the Clark County Jail are demanding an independent investigation of the jail and the resignation of its’ leaders, including the sheriff. “We want people to see just how...
Ex-Louisville cop pleads guilty in Breonna Taylor’s federal case
One of the Louisville cops who are being charged by the U.S. Department of Justice regarding the shooting death of Breonna Taylor is now pleading guilty before the trial starts. Kelly Goodlett, who resigned from the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department in Kentucky last week, has reportedly entered a guilty plea...
Wave 3
18-year-old arrested in Shively homicide case appears in court
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenager who was charged in connection to a shooting death of a 29-year-old man in early June appeared in court on Monday morning. Javontae Stewart-Moore, 18, was charged with complicity to murder in the death of Jordin Barnes near the 4500 block of Dixie Highway that happened on June 5.
wbiw.com
Judge sentenced Bedford woman to prison for dealing meth
BEDFORD – Lawrence Superior Court II Judge Bob Cline sentenced a Bedford woman to 10 years in the Indiana Department of Correction after she pleaded guilty to her crime as a part of a negotiated plea agreement with the State of Indiana. Crystal R. Schofield, 34, pleaded guilty to...
k105.com
Big Clifty man with arrest, conviction history dating back decades facing drug, gun charges
A Big Clifty man with an arrest history dating back approximately 40 years has been indicted on six drug and gun charges. On Monday night at approximately 10:50, Grayson County Deputy Nick Pruitt arrested 86-year-old Marchmond J. Cottrell at his Hardin Springs Road residence on an indictment warrant initiated by a Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force investigation.
Wave 3
Louisville man indicted on manslaughter charges after deadly hit-and-run in 2020
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was indicted on manslaughter charges after police accused him of being the driver of a deadly hit-and-run that killed a man back in 2020. Court documents said Daniel Logsdon was hit by a car and killed on Nov. 13, 2020. Keelin Tay’Shawn Long...
Woman arrested, charged in fiery crash on I-264, killing 1
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police have arrested and charged a woman with murder following a deadly crash on I-264. Maria Lara, 42, was taken into custody early Sunday. According to LMPD, Lara was operating her vehicle on I-264 East near Breckenridge Lane when she struck another vehicle at a high rate of speed.
Wave 3
Woman charged in fatal accident on Watterson Expressway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman has been charged with murder after the deadly fiery crash that happened on the Watterson Expressway early Sunday morning. According to court documents, Maria Lara, 42, has been charged with murder, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, assault and criminal mischief. Lara was...
WLKY.com
Mother convinces judge to let man accused of killing brother in Shively be incarcerated at home
SHIVELY, Ky. — The man charged with killing another in Shively is the victim's brother, and both he, and their mother, are claiming it was an act of self-defense. Police said Latonie Pruitt, 31, shot and killed 45-year-old Deandre Jones Wednesday morning at their home on Ecton Lane. Pruitt,...
Wave 3
Woman denies claims she was driving in fiery crash that killed man, injured passenger on I-264
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -A man was killed after police said a Louisville woman crashed a car on the Watterson Expressway while under the influence of alcohol. Maria Lara, 42, was charged with murder for the death of 33-year-old Dominique Johnson. After leaving a bar on Preston highway early Sunday morning,...
JPD: Father, son charged for running drug trafficking ring in Jeffersontown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A father and son are facing charges for supposedly running a multi-million dollar drug ring in Jeffersontown. According to the arrest citation, Jeffersontown Police Department officers arrested 39-year-old Joseph E. Lanham and his son, 19-year-old Joseph M. Lanham, after a search of their home on Pine Lake Drive.
Wave 3
LMPD: Investigation underway after man found shot in Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was found shot in the Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood Monday morning. Just before 9 a.m., Louisville Metro police officers were called to the 800 block of West Florence Avenue on a report of a shooting, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said. When...
Metro Police investigate shooting leaving woman injured in California neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are investigating after a woman was injured following a shooting in the California neighborhood. Metro Police said Second Division officers responded to the 1100 block of South 17th Street around 8 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found a woman two blocks away at...
Militia leader facing 7 years in prison, local groups question conviction's fairness
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three months ago, a Black militia leader was convicted on federal charges. Now Louisville groups are calling for his conviction to be overturned. John Johnson, the leader of the NFAC also known as Grandmaster Jay, was convicted of two charges: assaulting a federal task force officer and brandishing a firearm in relation to a crime of violence, when he reportedly pointed a gun at officers staked out on rooftops in September 2020.
WHAS 11
Man arrested after being shot at Louisville hotel
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is facing charges after attempting to attack a woman, according to Metro Police. Arrest records show Metro Police officers arrived at the Days Inn on Fern Valley Road on Aug. 8 to find Ralph Dulak suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers also said they...
Man who found suspicious device in downtown Louisville had to do 'double take'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police, the FBI and the ATF worked for over five hours to secure an area downtown Friday after the call that there was a suspicious device on 5th Street. The man who originally found the device is the husband of one of WHAS11's employees...
Wave 3
Teen charged in another teen’s death back in court
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville teenager that is accused of killing another teen was back in court Thursday. According to police, last April Chance Guthrie shot and killed Darrin Thiele in the St. Dennis neighborhood. They were both 14 at the time of the shooting. Officers say that Guthrie...
WLKY.com
Portion of I-64 to be renamed in honor of fallen LMPD officer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville Metro Police officer killed in the line of duty will be honored on Monday. Twenty-nine-year-old Zachary Cottongim was hit and killed in December while responding to an abandoned car on Interstate 64. "He was a shining example of what a police officer should be,"...
