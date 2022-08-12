LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three months ago, a Black militia leader was convicted on federal charges. Now Louisville groups are calling for his conviction to be overturned. John Johnson, the leader of the NFAC also known as Grandmaster Jay, was convicted of two charges: assaulting a federal task force officer and brandishing a firearm in relation to a crime of violence, when he reportedly pointed a gun at officers staked out on rooftops in September 2020.

