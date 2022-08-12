ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin County, PA

Comments / 46

dan55
3d ago

Oz is a rich man who never voted in the United States till 2022 and that was for himself. He moved from NJ just to run for senate he owns mansion in N.J he owns a mansion in Florida he owns a condo in Manhattan and he owns 4 houses in 🇹🇷 Turkey he is a duel citizen and he was in the Turkey military He is rich was a liberal before he changed to a trumpsy He has taken to court for selling medicine that was not doing what he claimed The ad he put out about fetterman letting murderers out is false Fetterman repeated what someone else said He bought a home in Philadelphia 8 months ago Why would a rich doctor tv personality go to all this trouble to be a senator it can't be for us what's he want

Reply
8
Nan Grispino
3d ago

this man confuses me. 😕 what are his credentials as far as leadership is concerned? are we being taken in by another TV personality?

Reply(5)
13
Smokey420
2d ago

If these two candidates are the best we have to decide from, PA is in a lot of trouble, and our country too....

Reply
8
PennLive.com

Koala Insulation launches services in central Pa.

An insulation contractor has opened for business in the midstate. Koala Insulation of Central Pennsylvania, which is based out of Carlisle, provides several methods of insulation, including traditional batt insulation, blown-In loose fiberglass or cellulose, and spray foam. “Attic Insulation, with proper air sealing, can be one of the most...
CARLISLE, PA
WKBN

Pa. Senate race: Oz makes campaign stop in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz made a stop in York County as part of his campaign on August 12. Oz went to custom car manufacturer Legacy Innovations, citing his commitment to supporting small businesses in the Commonwealth. Oz argues that his opponent, Democratic candidate John Fetterman, lacks understanding of how […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Hiker rescued in Pennsylvania by helicopter

A hiker was rescued in Pennsylvania over the weekend. The hiker was on the Gorge Trail at Cedar Creek Park in Westmoreland County. The Rostraver Central Fire Department says they used a Stokes basket to package and extricate the victim by manual carry from an isolated area to a landing zone. The name and condition of […]
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania among top 15 best states to live in: study

The Keystone State has been ranked amongst the top 15 best to live in. SIMILAR STORIES: Are Pennsylvania’s cities pet-friendly? This study says at least one is. Conducted and published by WalletHub, the study first compared all 50 states across five main dimensions: “Affordability;” “Economy;” “Education & Health;” “Quality of Life;” and “Safety.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Congress can’t continue to do nothing | PennLive letters

For those of us who work in the construction, architecture, and engineering industries, it isn’t easy to watch the economy struggle while policymakers in Washington D.C. continue to pass legislation that fails to address real workforce problems. If Congress continues to do nothing to address inflation, material costs, and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

In Pennsylvania, a scrappy interloper — New Jersey — dominates U.S. Senate race

Any Pennsylvanian with even a passing interest in politics knows who John Fetterman is. The Keystone State’s lieutenant governor has made a name for himself as a working-class antihero in Harrisburg, a persona he has crafted largely in self-deprecating social media posts in which he embraces his notorious aversion to pants, his wife’s gentle ribbing, and his hulking resemblance to a professional wrestler.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Pennsylvania lumberjacks competition underway in Bedford County

SCHELLSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Pennsylvania Lumberjack Championship and Outdoor Show is underway this weekend at Camp Living Water in Schellsburg. Visitors can see more than thirty of the top lumberjacks in the world as they compete for more than twenty-thousand dollars in the pro-lumberjack competition. The founder of the competition Zach Brouse says its a […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Dame Leadership acquires employee assessments provider

A leadership development company based in Dauphin County has acquired a firm in Lancaster County. Dame Leadership acquired Success Performance Solutions, an employee assessments provider on Aug.1. Dame Leadership was previously a client of Success Performance Solutions, which was led by Ira Wolfe. “Focusing your business on people and a...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

FBI Office gunman, a local resident of Perry Co.

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — The community is tight lipped about Ricky Sheffer, but with Trump banners waving proudly all over this town, some wonder if the recent raid on the former president’s home caused him to snap. Ricky Sheffer, the 42-year-old Navy veteran was shot and killed by...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
