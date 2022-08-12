Oz is a rich man who never voted in the United States till 2022 and that was for himself. He moved from NJ just to run for senate he owns mansion in N.J he owns a mansion in Florida he owns a condo in Manhattan and he owns 4 houses in 🇹🇷 Turkey he is a duel citizen and he was in the Turkey military He is rich was a liberal before he changed to a trumpsy He has taken to court for selling medicine that was not doing what he claimed The ad he put out about fetterman letting murderers out is false Fetterman repeated what someone else said He bought a home in Philadelphia 8 months ago Why would a rich doctor tv personality go to all this trouble to be a senator it can't be for us what's he want
this man confuses me. 😕 what are his credentials as far as leadership is concerned? are we being taken in by another TV personality?
If these two candidates are the best we have to decide from, PA is in a lot of trouble, and our country too....
Related
Cheap restaurant meals; Harrisburg claims first RBI title; best BBQ: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
Mastriano and Oz: An 'awkward marriage' atop the Pennsylvania GOP ticket
Oz campaigned at Pa.’s Musikfest against its policy, organizers say
Harrisburg Mayor Williams set to return to office Tuesday after medical procedure
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
John Fetterman, 'grateful' in return to PA Senate race, rips Oz and leaves supporters analyzing his health
Roe’s reversal puts abortion access on the ballot in Pennsylvania
Koala Insulation launches services in central Pa.
Fetterman makes closely watched return to Pennsylvania campaign trail
RELATED PEOPLE
Is Butter a Carb? New Oktoberfest-style lager from Auntie Anne’s and Evil Genius hits shelves today
Pa. Senate race: Oz makes campaign stop in York County
Hiker rescued in Pennsylvania by helicopter
Some Pennsylvania doctors call Dr. Oz’s run for Senate a ‘threat to public health’
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bullets shatter large picture window at Harrisburg restaurant in Midtown
‘Don’t Say Gay’ law leaves many in Fla. waiting to see how it will be enforced
Pennsylvania among top 15 best states to live in: study
Congress can’t continue to do nothing | PennLive letters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
In Pennsylvania, a scrappy interloper — New Jersey — dominates U.S. Senate race
Pennsylvania lumberjacks competition underway in Bedford County
Dame Leadership acquires employee assessments provider
FBI Office gunman, a local resident of Perry Co.
PennLive.com
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 46