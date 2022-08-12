BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities have identified the toddler who was fatally injured after falling from a vehicle on Monday. The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation into the death of 14-month-old Kyber Sines remains active. The SCSO’s Criminal Investigations Division and Fatal Incident Reconstruction and...

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN ・ 8 HOURS AGO