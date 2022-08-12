ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

WKRN

Toddler dead after falling from vehicle in East Tennessee

An investigation is underway after a toddler died after falling from a vehicle in Bluff City. Toddler dead after falling from vehicle in East Tennessee.
BLUFF CITY, TN

