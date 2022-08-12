ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

kslnewsradio.com

Parents, need a side hustle? The Murray School District is hiring

MURRAY, Utah — If you’re a parent in need of a side hustle, the Murray School District wants to talk to you. Unlike many Utah school districts, Murray is fully staffed when it comes to its teachers for the new school year that began Monday. But like many others, the district needs support staff, according to Superintendent Jennifer Covington.
MURRAY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Utah middle school bans phones from entire school day

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Eisenhower Middle School will not allow students to use phones during school hours this year. The ban extends to any time between classes and lunch. According to an Eisenhower Middle School Facebook post, if a student needs to call home they have to go to the school’s counseling center. From there, they can use the phone at the center or ask for permission to use their own cell phone.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Most Murray City school students start back on Monday

MURRAY, Utah — Murray City schools are about to be back in session tomorrow for most district students. Doug Perry, spokesman for the Murray School District says students in first through 6th grades, and 8th through 12th graders will report on Monday. Perry says this first week will see...
MURRAY, UT
kjzz.com

GALLERY: Officials tour Utah state prison in Draper before demolition begins

DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — Abatement on the now-defunct Utah State Prison in Draper is set to begin soon ahead of demolition in the next few months. Gov. Spencer Cox, former Gov. Gary Herbert, and other state leaders toured the inside of the old prison Monday morning before holding a news conference outlining the next steps for the land at the Point of the Mountain.
DRAPER, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Provo university hopes to reduce shortage of mental health practitioners

PROVO, Utah — A little-known university in Provo held its graduation ceremony this weekend. And it could be that, one day, you’ll visit one of the graduates at your doctor’s office. It wasn’t BYU or UVU, but the Rocky Mountain University of Health Professions. “We were...
PROVO, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Cox says chapel at old Utah State Prison site will remain

DRAPER, Utah — The old Utah State Prison is now a thing of the past. On Monday, Gov. Spencer Cox and former Gov. Gary Herbert walked through the facility one last time. Cox says a chapel is the only part of the facility that will remain. However, Cox says...
DRAPER, UT
ABC4

New mixed-use urban community, FrontRunner station to open in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A brand new mixed-use community with a FrontRunner Station is coming soon for residents in Utah County. The grand opening of the Vineyard FrontRunner Station debuted on Friday morning, with attendance and remarks by Governor Spencer Cox, Vineyard City Mayor Julie Fullmer and other local officials. The Vineyard stop is […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Can car washes help in the fight to conserve Utah's water?

WEST JORDAN — Robert Bartholomew runs his fingers through the bristles of a massive cloth brush inside a Mister Car Wash tunnel. This brush, a tool to help clean off the 550 to 1,000 vehicles that come through this location daily, is temporarily off at this moment to reduce the noise inside the tunnel while there's a lull in traffic on a recent morning.
WEST JORDAN, UT
ksl.com

Idaho Falls girl walks to Grantsville, Utah

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — With thoughts of family, some audiobooks, and her father to keep her company, 11-year-old Laneah Knickerbocker started a journey on foot from Arimo on Monday. The first steps officially kicked off what has become known as "Laneah's Walk," a 251-mile trek to Grantsville, Utah, to visit a cousin.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
utahbusiness.com

When you can't hire employees, buy them housing

Utah companies are combating inflation by subsidizing housing, increasing wages, and launching training programs. You’ve heard it a lot lately—inflation’s high, and so is the number of job openings. In a tight job market, companies across the country have struggled to attract and maintain talent. For Park...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Missing Millcreek man found deceased

MILLCREEK, Utah, Aug. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The body of a man reported missing in Millcreek last week has been found in a shed on his property. Stanton Dean Porter, 43, had been missing more than 24 hours when Unified Police officials asked for the public’s help finding him in a social media post issued Friday.
Gephardt Daily

State reaches out to Ukrainian refugees living in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The state is reaching out to Ukrainians who relocated to Utah to escape the war in their homeland. “Are you a Ukrainian that arrived to the United States recently? Did you sponsor Ukrainians lately?” reads the recent post on social media from Utah Refugee Services, a division of the Department of Workforce Services. “Join us online to learn about community resources that are available to assist you.”
UTAH STATE
ABC4

WANTED: Burglar causes over $10k in damage to Plain City office building

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Deputies are searching for a burglary suspect caught breaking into a Weber County office building and causing thousands of dollars in damages. The Weber County Sheriff’s Office says the burglary targeted a Plain City office building on Aug. 8 around 4 a.m. Authorities say the suspect caused over $10,000 worth […]
PLAIN CITY, UT

