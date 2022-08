David Grutman is back at it again, and this time the hospitality guru is bringing a new partner into the fold—award-winning recording artist, Bad Bunny. Located in Miami’s trendy Brickell neighborhood, Gekkō, which translates to “moonlight” is a Japanese-inspired steakhouse that will serve fancy cuts of Wagyu alongside a bevy of sushi offerings. In true Groot Hospitality form, this isn’t your basic steakhouse, it’s also got a lounge that very well may play the sounds of Bad Bunny and the like into the wee hours of the night.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO