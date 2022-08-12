Read full article on original website
Community plans car wash for fire victims
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- On Monday, the Ector County Sheriff’s Office opened two accounts for the family of Misty Perkins Williams after the family lost their 11-year-old daughter, Azaria, and their home and all their belongings in a mobile home fire last weekend. Now the community is also stepping in to help the family by hosting a car wash.
Man arrested after crashing into mobile home
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he was drunk behind the wheel and crashed into multiple objects, including a trailer home, last weekend. Toby Porter, 45, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Leaving the Scene of an Accident. According to an affidavit, on August 13, officers with […]
Odessa woman back in jail, this time for hitting her mother, police say
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman is behind bars after police said she assaulted her mother after a night of drinking. Adileyde Perez Flores, 31, has been charged with Assault. According to an affidavit, on August 15, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home in the 2900 block of Madera to investigate […]
MPD investigating counterfeit bills
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of using counterfeit money. According to a Facebook post, on August 15, the man pictured below use a counterfeit $100 bill, along with two legal bills to pay for a purchase at El Rancho Boots. The […]
3 children in critical condition following Monday night crash
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department said three children are in critical condition following a car crash Monday night. The children, who have not been identified by police, remained in a Lubbock hospital as of Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened around 9:35 p.m. on August 15 at the intersection of W University and West […]
MPD investigate more than $4,000 Boot Barn theft
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Do you recognize these two women? Midland Police Department says that the women seen in this photo were caught on camera stealing more than $4,000 in boots and shoes from separate Boot Barn locations. Officers say the pair walked into the Boot Barn located at 812 W. I-20 in Midland and […]
cbs7.com
Ector County tire shops experiencing tire scams
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -Tire shops in Ector County have experienced scams in the past years, by people who are untraceable. One tire shop in West Odessa was recently scammed for over 50-thousand dollars.. Two weeks ago, Max Performance had a client purchase 80 tires, but little did they know,...
Man hits son-in-law in head with shovel, police say
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last week after police said he assaulted a family member. Perfecto Mendoza, 57, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to an affidavit, on August 12, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home on Gulf Avenue to investigate a […]
OPD identifies pedestrian killed in weekend crash
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department has identified a man killed in a weekend crash as 24-year-old Tristin John Dugas, of Louisiana. The crash happened around 10:00 p.m. on August 13 in the 8200 block of Highway 191. Investigators said the driver of a Honda Civic was traveling west and struck Dugas as he […]
2 charged after brawl with MPD
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two men have been arrested in connection with a disturbance involving several officers from the Midland Police Department. Damion Hill, 27, and Dwayne Black, 20, have been charged with Interfering with Public Duties, Resisting Arrest, and Assault of a Peace Officer. According to an affidavit, on August 14, multiple officers were dispatched […]
Odessa family loses vehicle in bizarre Dallas theft
Dallas Police recently recovered the vehicle abandoned and damaged ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – An Odessa family is slowly moving on with their lives after a bizarre theft in Dallas. The Garcia family was vacationing in Dallas and used a valet service on Young Street to park their 2017 Dodge Journey. When the family-of-four went to […]
Midland man dies in Sutton County rollover
SUTTON COUNTY, Texas — A Midland man died in a rollover crash early Sunday morning near Sonora, the Texas Department of Public Safety said. According to a preliminary crash report, Russell Jerome Conger, 50, of Midland, was traveling eastbound on Interstate 10, approximately 12 miles east of Sonora. Conger started to swerve between lanes, then entered the median.
3 children in critical condition after major crash at W County Road, W University Boulevard
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is investigating a major crash at the intersection of W County Road and W University Boulevard. According to OPD, the crash happened after a Toyota RAV4 failed to yield right of way when turning from the left lane on West County Road.
Odessa man pleads guilty to indecency with a child
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — An Odessa man pleaded guilty in an Ector County court Tuesday. Bobby Wayne McDowell was charged with one count of continuous sexual assault of a child back in July 2020. He was later also charged with three counts of indecency with a child, sexual contact.
Man charged after crashing into ex’s car
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he crashed into his ex’s vehicle, repeatedly, last weekend. Victor Martinez, 35, has been charged with four counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to an affidavit, on August 13, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to the area […]
Woman charged after breaking into home, attacking victim
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A woman was arrested late last week on a warrant after police said she broke into a home and attacked a victim last month. Erika Lopez, 19, has been charged with Burglary of a Habitation with Intent to Commit Another Felony. According to court documents, on July 14, officers with the Odessa […]
OPD investigate grocery store theft
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Do you recognize this man? Odessa Police Department says he was caught on camera stealing from a local HEB last month. Officers say that the incident happened at the HEB at 3801 E. 42nd street on July 9th. If you have any information on the case you’re asked to contact Detective […]
Affidavit details events that led to shooting of mom, 2-year-old last week
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Last week, Midland Police arrested 29-year-old Isabel Losoya and 21-year-old Caleb Rodriguez in connection with a shooting that sent one woman and her toddler to the hospital. Both suspects are now facing four counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Now an affidavit has revealed new information about the incident. On […]
Person hit, killed by vehicle in Odessa
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A person was hit and killed by a vehicle on Saturday night, Odessa Police said in an information release. On August 13th at approximately 10 p.m., Odessa Police and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a major crash in the 8200 block of Highway 191. The investigation revealed that a gold 2006 […]
Midlander killed in rollover crash
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Texas DPS says that one person was killed in a rollover crash that happened late Friday night. The crash report revealed that 44-year-old, Charles Edwin Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene. According to Texas DPS, Johnson’s vehicle was headed west on FM 1787 around 11:57 pm on August 12th. Investigators […]
