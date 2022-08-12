Anne Heche is ‘brain dead’ but remains on life support for organ donation, her representative says

Read full article on original website
Ellen DeGeneres Reacts to Ex Anne Heche's Fiery Los Angeles Car Crash
The former talk show host and actress dated from 1997 to 2000.
ETOnline.com
Anne Heche's Ex James Tupper Posts Tribute to Actress After Family Reveals She's 'Not Expected to Survive'
Anne Heche's ex, James Tupper, is paying tribute to the 53-year-old actress and mother to his 13-year-old son, Atlas. Tupper took to Instagram on Friday and posted a photo of Heche and simply captioned it, "love you forever," followed by a broken heart emoji. The tribute comes one day after...
Fox News
Anne Heche's neighbor says it was 'tough' to hear star was 'not okay,' couldn’t rescue her amid engulfing fire
MAR VISTA, Calif. — David Manpearl, a neighbor of the tenant’s home who was hit by Anne Heche on Friday, was the first person on the scene. "I saw a car speeding by in front of my house and a few moments later I heard a crash," Manpearl detailed to Fox News Digital on Saturday.
ETOnline.com
Anne Heche's Son Homer Says He's Left With 'Deep, Wordless Sadness' After Her Death
Anne Heche's eldest son is speaking out following the unimaginable loss of his mother, who died Friday. She was 53 years old. In a statement to ET, Homer, 20, said, "My brother Atlas and I lost our mom. After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness."
Washington Examiner
Naomi Judd was found alive after self-inflicted firearm wound: Court filing
The family of Naomi Judd filed a court petition requesting that documents related to her death remain confidential. The petition notes that Ashley Judd found her mother alive after a self-inflicted firearm wound and waited with her for around 30 minutes until help arrived, according to the Tennessean. The matriarch...
Anne Heche’s Organs To Be Donated After The Actress Was ‘Peacefully’ Taken Off Life Support
After a week of tragic news, a silver lining can be found in the death of Anne Heche. Her organs will go to a needed recipient.
AOL Corp
Actor Anne Heche 'expected to pull through' following fiery Los Angeles crash, ex says
Anne Heche is in stable condition, a spokesperson for the actor said Saturday, a day after she crashed her car into a Los Angeles home. The crash into a home in the Mar Vista neighborhood sparked a “heavy fire,” which was put out in a little more than an hour, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey said in two email alerts.
AOL Corp
Anne Heche not expected to survive fiery crash into home, her family says
LOS ANGELES — Actor Anne Heche suffered an "anoxic" brain injury and is not expected to survive, her spokesperson said Thursday, nearly a week after she crashed her car into a home in Los Angeles. "It has long been her choice to donate her organs and she is being...
Anne Heche, star with troubled life, dies of crash injuries
Actor Anne Heche has died of injuries suffered in a fiery car crash. She was 53.Spokeswoman Holly Baird said Sunday night that Heche “been peacefully taken off life support.”Heche had been on life support at a Los Angeles burn center after suffering a severe brain injury when her car crashed into a home Aug. 5, according to a statement released Thursday by a representative on behalf of her family and friends. She had not been expected to survive the crash, in which her car was embedded in the house as flames erupted. She was declared brain dead Thursday night,...
Anne Heche’s heart being kept beating for organ donation assessment
Anne Heche’s heart is being kept beating despite the actress being declared legally dead so doctors can determine whether her remaining organs are viable to be donated.The actress, 53, was officially declared brain dead and will be taken off life support after suffering a brain injury as a result of crashing into a house in Los Angeles on August 5.Heche, who’s been hospitalized at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills hospital north of Los Angeles, suffered a “severe anoxic brain injury” in the crash, according to a statement released Thursday night on behalf of her family and friends.Sign up to our free newsletters here.
Anne Heche's Ex-Husband And Son Pay Emotional Tribute After Actress Was Declared Legally Dead
After Anne Heche's death, her son and ex-husband are paying loving tribute to her.
AOL Corp
Anne Heche is dead after being removed from life support. She was 53.
LOS ANGELES — Actor Anne Heche was removed from life support Sunday, her spokesperson said, bringing her tumultuous life to an end. She was 53. She had been declared brain-dead Friday, nine days after she crashed her car into a home in Los Angeles. Heche, an organ donor, had...
A$AP Rocky hit with assault and weapons charges over 2021 shooting
Rapper A$AP Rocky was slapped with assault and weapons charges Monday in connection with a November altercation with a former friend in Los Angeles. The Manhattan native, born Rakim Mayers, was slapped with two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm with allegations of personally using a firearm, according to prosecutors. Rocky, 33, allegedly pointed a gun at onetime “A$AP Mob” rap collective collective member A$AP Relli and later fired twice in his direction. “Discharging a gun in a public place is a serious offense that could have ended with tragic consequences not only for the person targeted but also for innocent bystanders...
