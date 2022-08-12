ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSAT 12

TEA releases A-F accountability ratings for San Antonio-area schools

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Education Agency released a list of A-F accountability ratings for school districts and campuses — the first issued since the coronavirus pandemic caused learning disruptions and teacher shortages across the state. The TEA on Monday said 1,195 districts and 8,451 campuses were rated...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
City
Lytle, TX
San Antonio, TX
Education
City
Alamo Heights, TX
City
Pleasanton, TX
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Floresville, TX
San Antonio, TX
Society
City
Judson, TX
City
Boerne, TX
Local
Texas Education
City
Edgewood, TX
KSAT 12

What is second chance hiring? KSAT Explains

SAN ANTONIO – Think about the worst thing you’ve ever done in your life. Now, write it down on a piece of paper and tape it to your shirt. How would you be judged?. That’s a scenario Aida Negron, program manager at the Bexar County Reentry Center, would like anyone reading this story to consider.
KSAT 12

The Peanut Butter Bowl

SAN ANTONIO – Even before the first ball is snapped this high school football season, opposing teams are teaming up to overpower a single opponent — hunger. Each year, since 2016, high school football teams in and around the San Antonio area, have dedicated their week 1 game to fighting hunger by participating in a competition called the Peanut Butter Bowl.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Lahoud
fox7austin.com

Stage 4 permit reductions declared for counties within San Antonio Pool

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Stage 4 permit reductions are now in effect in Central Texas counties within the San Antonio Pool, says the Edwards Aquifer Authority. This includes Atascosa, Bexar, Caldwell, Comal, Guadalupe, Hays and Medina counties. EAA says it was officially confirmed that the revisions for Comal Springs updated...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Districts#High School#Philadelphia Union#Wake Forest University#Scucisd
KSAT 12

Things to do in San Antonio on Labor Day weekend

SAN ANTONIO – Labor Day is the signal that the summer season is coming to a close as people fire up the grill for a backyard barbecue or take one last road trip during the long weekend. Labor Day falls on Sept. 5 this year. It’s a federal holiday...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Relationships

Comments / 0

Community Policy