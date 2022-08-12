Read full article on original website
‘I’m kind of nervous and excited’: East Central ISD students return to class, with renewed enthusiasm
SAN ANTONIO – Monday was the first day of school for several more school districts in the San Antonio area, and that included the East Central Independent School District. “I’m kind of nervous and excited,” Alexis Salinas, a sixth grader at East Central ISD’s Legacy Middle School said.
Tafolla Middle School students, staff to return to newly renovated campus
SAN ANTONIO – When Tafolla Middle School students return to school Tuesday, they will see a newly refurbished campus. Improvements have been made all over the place. There are renovated classrooms, interactive learning boards and a new cafeteria. The renovations were part of the 2016 bond and have been...
TEA releases A-F accountability ratings for San Antonio-area schools
SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Education Agency released a list of A-F accountability ratings for school districts and campuses — the first issued since the coronavirus pandemic caused learning disruptions and teacher shortages across the state. The TEA on Monday said 1,195 districts and 8,451 campuses were rated...
Volunteers prepare more than 2,000 school supply kits for Edgewood ISD, Southwest ISD teachers
SAN ANTONIO — Volunteers filled the Medio Creek Elementary School gym Saturday morning to assemble supply kits for thousands of teachers in Southwest San Antonio. The United Way Write Start Project is an annual back to school initiative aimed at supporting educators. "We know that every year teachers are...
What is second chance hiring? KSAT Explains
SAN ANTONIO – Think about the worst thing you’ve ever done in your life. Now, write it down on a piece of paper and tape it to your shirt. How would you be judged?. That’s a scenario Aida Negron, program manager at the Bexar County Reentry Center, would like anyone reading this story to consider.
Over 6,000 CPS Energy customers report power outages across San Antonio
The outages are a result of Sunday's rainfall.
The Peanut Butter Bowl
SAN ANTONIO – Even before the first ball is snapped this high school football season, opposing teams are teaming up to overpower a single opponent — hunger. Each year, since 2016, high school football teams in and around the San Antonio area, have dedicated their week 1 game to fighting hunger by participating in a competition called the Peanut Butter Bowl.
How people are helping during Center Point water shortage
CENTER POINT, Texas — A neighborhood in Center Point has been dealing with a water shortage for the past week but volunteers and community members have been taking extraordinary measures to bring the people living there the water they need. With a click and a spurt, Chad Beard moves...
El Chaparral remains a family affair 50 years strong in San Antonio
El Chaparral has been serving San Antonio since the 1970s.
Stage 4 permit reductions declared for counties within San Antonio Pool
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Stage 4 permit reductions are now in effect in Central Texas counties within the San Antonio Pool, says the Edwards Aquifer Authority. This includes Atascosa, Bexar, Caldwell, Comal, Guadalupe, Hays and Medina counties. EAA says it was officially confirmed that the revisions for Comal Springs updated...
Guess the rent of this 3-bedroom lake house north of San Antonio
The move-in cost might make you do double take.
San Antonio area company Astroport aims to build on the moon with second NASA contract
SAN ANTONIO – History was made on July 20, 1969 when Neal Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin walked on the moon. And since then, NASA has grown, technology has evolved exponentially, and space travel has become commercialized. Now, Astroport, a San Antonio area company, has a second contract from NASA,...
Bring Your dog to the San Antonio Botanical Garden through August
SAN ANTONIO – For $5, visitors can bring their dogs with them (on leashes) as they tour the San Antonio Botanical Garden’s 38 acres between 8 and 11 a.m. each day this month. Members enjoy free admission with a $5 add-on per leashed dog. Non-members will pay an...
Things to do in San Antonio on Labor Day weekend
SAN ANTONIO – Labor Day is the signal that the summer season is coming to a close as people fire up the grill for a backyard barbecue or take one last road trip during the long weekend. Labor Day falls on Sept. 5 this year. It’s a federal holiday...
Amazon truck crashes into Grady's BBQ on San Antonio's Northeast Side
Your deliveries might be delayed today.
North East ISD school bus involved in 3-vehicle accident, no students on board, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A North East Independent School District bus was involved in a crash early Friday morning. The accident took place around 6:30 a.m. at the intersection Thousand Oaks Drive and Wetmore Road. San Antonio Police officials confirm that no students were on board the bus at the time...
National Night Out has a new name in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — National Night Out is getting a new name and a new focus in San Antonio and the police department wants neighbors to know more about the effort to build safer communities. That's why they are hosting a free event at Public Safety Headquarters Saturday from 9...
Giant African Spurred Tortoise visits SA park, but no one knows how it got there
SAN ANTONIO – A North Side park had a very unlikely visitor early last week -- a 50-pound African Spurred Tortoise -- and it’s still unclear how it got there. According to San Antonio Animal Care Services, Walter O’ Hare, the tortoise in question, was found by a few Good Samaritans on Aug. 7 while taking a stroll along Phil Hardberger Park.
‘We’re really ready to see somethings start to happen’: Local leaders address safety concern along Culebra Road
SAN ANTONIO – Culebra Road is considered to be one of the most dangerous roads in the Alamo City. The area is notorious for crashes— some deadly — involving vehicles and pedestrians. However, Vision Zero launched a pilot safety campaign to create safer solutions for everyone. Residents...
Car runs red light, slams into school bus on San Antonio’s Northeast side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — No students were onboard a Northeast ISD bus that was involved in a crash Friday morning. FOX-29 reports the bus was at the intersection of Thousands Oaks Drive and Wetmore at around 6:30 A.M. when it was rear ended by a car that had run a red light.
