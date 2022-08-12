Read full article on original website
INDIANAPOLIS — At least three people were hurt overnight in Indianapolis in relation to three separate shooting investigations. It began around 11:06 p.m. Tuesday when a man told police he was shot while he walking in the area of Kentucky Avenue and W. Hanna Avenue on the southwest side. Police say the suspected shooter was last seen in a white or silver sedan going westbound on Kentucky.
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is looking for a robbery suspect who hit a man in the head with a handgun while he was pumping gas on the near west side earlier this month. According to police, the victim was filling up a vehicle around 10:50 p.m....
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Lafayette Police Department were assisting the White County Sheriff's Office to locate a suspect wanted in a stolen gun investigation. SWAT team members with tactical gear, assault-style rifles and armored vehicles surrounded a home on North 15th Street at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
MARION, Ind. — A 31-year-old woman from Marion has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to a shooting on Saturday that claimed the life of Todd Gosha. Laddieann Denise Drake-Jones is charged with one count of murder and one count of conspiracy to commit murder. She is being held on a $500,000 cash […]
UPDATE: Police say Brandi Pennington has been safely located. ———————————————- GREENFIELD, Ind. — The Greenfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 25-year-old who hasn’t been seen in approximately three weeks. Brandi Lynn Pennington is described as a white female, age 25, who has black hair and blue eyes. She […]
A 7-year-old child was shot Friday while sitting in a car near a preschool on the city's northeast side, police say.
Attorneys representing the estate of a woman shot to death by Greenwood police in March have filed a tort claim notice against the City of Greenwood, alleging officers wrongly killed her.
A juvenile was wounded in a shootout early Tuesday on Indianapolis' east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
UPDATE: Police have located the missing toddler safely.
On Friday, the Johnson County Coroner’s Officer released the autopsy report for the Greenwood Park Mall shooter.
INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was taken into custody after police say she fired a gun that went into an east side apartment overnight. IMPD officers were sent to the 7200 block of Twin Oaks Drive near the intersection of Shadeland Avenue and 34th Street at around 12:10 a.m. Dispatchers had received a report of a […]
Police are investigating after a horse trainer was battered Friday at Horseshoe Racing and Casino in Shelbyville.
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – An Indianapolis man was flown to a Louisville hospital after being ejected during a crash in Bartholomew County Sunday. According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded around 4:25 p.m. to a reported crash in the 1800 block of U.S. 31/550 N. There they found the driver, 34-year-old Christopher Cobb […]
GREENWOOD, Ind. — We have all felt the effects of the heat this summer in one way or another, and now it's impacting the foundations of Hoosier homes. Experts said this happens when soil expands and then dries up, causing cracks in homes. Experts with Indiana Foundation Service in...
A 38-year-old Howard County man died on the job early Friday when a machine at a Tipton factory malfunctioned, police say.
INDIANAPOLIS–A baby who was found unresponsive and died the next day on May 6, died as a result of blunt force trauma. Indianapolis Metro Police now consider the one-year-old’s death a homicide. The baby was found unresponsive at a home at 2340 Post Drive, which is just north...
A Greenfield man faces multiple charges after police say he kidnapped his ex-girlfriend and her two children after a domestic dispute.
WRTV Investigates looked at inspection data and found so far this year, only 3% of fuel dispensers tested in Marion County were out of compliance and condemned for tolerance issues.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A child was stable after being shot Friday afternoon while a passenger in a car on a street on the city’s east side, Indianapolis police say. The child, whose age was not immediately available, had injuries that appear not to be life-threatening, says Lt. Shane Foley of the public affairs division of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
You're planning to retire in the not-so-distant future, which means you'll be living on a fixed income. Therefore, you're looking for a new hometown where you can enjoy life while stretching your dollar to the max. Find Out: 15 Worst States To Live on Just a Social Security Check. Living...
