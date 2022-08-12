Read full article on original website
Related
Michigan teen shares story of fighting off attacker now accused in 2 murders
GAASTRA, MI – An 18-year-old woman says she fought off a man who is now accused in two murders and a slew of other crimes, WLUC reports. Her description of the attacker and the vehicle he was driving helped law enforcement catch a man who allegedly committed two murders during the same week as the assault.
themanchestermirror.com
Rural Michigan fears airline route changes will be ‘disastrous’
Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Some of Michigan’s small airports will lose nonstop service from Delta in September. New routes mean travelers may pay more, compete for seats and face overnight stays in Detroit or Minneapolis to make their connections.
Did You Know The First Lined Road in America Was in Michigan?
Thanks to a Wayne County man and a leaky milk truck, Michigan was the first state in the country to have lines on the roadways. According to Travel+Leisure, the first lined road in the United States was Trenton's River Road in Wayne County, Michigan, which dates back to 1911. You...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan State Police seek person of interest after Upper Peninsula murder
SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police are searching for a person of interest after a murder Sunday night in the Upper Peninsula. Police said they want to question 49-year-old Jared Woodgate in connection with the death. Woodgate is from the Sault Ste. Marie area. A 42-year-old...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox2detroit.com
Michigan Big Tree Hunt seeks state's largest tree
(FOX 2) - Do you know where the biggest tree in Michigan?. That's the question on the minds of the managers behind the Michigan Big Tree Hunt, the annual competition that asks the public to identify the state's largest woody landmarks. The biggest trees identified will be entered into a register that tracks the country's largest trunks.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Northern Michigan passenger rail plan, from Ann Arbor to Traverse City, one step closer to reality
A plan to activate a railroad corridor that runs from Southeast Michigan to Traverse City and Petoskey has received new funding to advance planning stages. In July, Michigan state lawmakers, led by northern Michigan’s Senator Wayne Schmidt, included $1 million to advance the Northern Michigan passenger rail Phase II planning study in the State of Michigan’s 2023 Labor and Economic Opportunity budget.
abc12.com
Agency trims SE Michigan water advisory to 13 communities
BURTCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - Authorities posted a boil-water advisory for more than 900,000 people in southeastern Michigan but then eased it hours later to 13 communities. The Great Lakes Water Authority reported a break on a critical pipe in St. Clair County on Saturday. It carries treated water from...
What's up with how beat to hell all the Wisconsin plates are?
What's up with how beat to hell all the Wisconsin plates are? I'm new to the area and noticed many plates are obliterated. Just something I'm curious about. I previously lived somewhere with a much harsher climate so I'm not sure it's related to thatfrom bannedin48states.
abc12.com
New bridge to Lower Tahquamenon Falls named for Michigan State Parks chief
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The 142-foot pedestrian bridge leading to the Lower Tahquamenon Falls was named in honor of the top Michigan State Parks official. Family, friends and state officials gathered at Tahquamenon Falls State Park on Monday to dedicate the new $1.28 million Ronald A. Olson Island Bridge, which leads visitors across the Tahquamenon River to the lower falls island.
Five Other Michigan Things That Were Found Buried With The Mastodon
As you may have heard, some Mastodon bones were found buried at a construction site in northern Kent County. Here's some other things they found. The Mastodon Bones Were Found West Of 131 On 22-Mile Road. The bones will be turned over to the Grand Rapids Public Museum so that...
wcsx.com
4 Michigan Cities Among the Top Murder Capitals of America
Michigan is a great state, in my opinion, but we have some areas where you have to be extra careful. As it turns out, a whopping four of our cities are considered among the biggest murder capitals of America. Considering there are only 30 on the upcoming list, that’s a pretty big chunk from the Mitten.
interlochenpublicradio.org
Not holding their tongues: Up North restaurants report rise in rude behavior
It’s been a record-breaking summer for Spanglish, a Mexican restaurant in Traverse City. But it hasn’t been without its problems. Co-owner Anna Serrano said some of her customers have been frustrated with wait times. “So you throw your menu on the floor and kind of have a fit...
Northern Michigan woman charged in shooting death of boyfriend
FRIENDSHIP TOWNSHIP, MI – A woman is facing charges of second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of her boyfriend last week, officials said. Heather Mogg, 48, is charged with second-degree murder, felony firearm and possessing a firearm while under the influence of drugs or alcohol related to the fatal shooting of Jonathon Tippett, 50, of Harbor Springs, WPBN/WGTU reports.
Gruesome Northern Michigan Murder – Hunters Chopped Up and Fed to Pigs
Northern Michigan was rocked in 1985 when two hunters went missing and were discovered having been mutilated and fed to hogs. Two men from St. Clair Shores were on their way to their family's hunting cabin across the state in White Cloud. Brian Ognjan and David Tyll, both 27 years...
Thousands of Michigan residents under water boil advisory after break in main supply line
Tens of thousands of people in Michigan were issued a precautionary boil water advisory Saturday after authorities discovered a water break in Metro Detroit’s largest main supply line. Around 280,000 people in 13 communities including Rochester city, Washington Township and Chesterfield Township, were affected, according to the advisory issued...
Look: This Abandoned Northern Michigan Home Is Allegedly Haunted
Some people would love a nice old farmhouse in Northern Michigan, right? What if it was haunted, and in pieces though?. There is a house in northern Michigan, with a troubled past, that some believe is still troubled today, but from that of another world. Haunted Northern Michigan Farmhouse. The...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Wayne County man accused of killing Grand Blanc teen in basement after Detroit party -- and more top stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Michigan member of ‘The Base’ white supremacist group sentenced to probation. A member of the white supremacist group “The Base,” a group that...
abc12.com
48-year-old man accused of killing coworker at GM plan in Orion Township
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 48-year-old Albanian immigrant was arraigned over the weekend on charges from last week's murder at the General Motors Orion Assembly plant in Oakland County. Police say Astrit Gjon Bushi, who is homeless and living out of a van, is charged with open murder for...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police believe alcohol was factor in West Bloomfield motorcycle crash
WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police believe alcohol was a factor in a motorcycle crash that happened overnight in West Bloomfield Township. Officials announced around 3:30 a.m. Monday (Aug. 15) that Orchard Lake Road was being shut down from the north side of Gateway Plaza to 14 Mile Road due to a crash.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Interview: DePerno speaks on the probe Michigan AG is requesting on her potential November opponent
DETROIT – We are now around three months away from an election that refuses to settle into anything resembling a normal midterm. Nationally, the dial remained turned up to an 11 with the search of former President Trump’s home at Mar-a-Lago. Back here, we’ve got the very unusual circumstance of the incumbent attorney general seeking a special prosecutor to investigate the man who appears to be her November opponent.
Comments / 0