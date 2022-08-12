ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

themanchestermirror.com

Rural Michigan fears airline route changes will be ‘disastrous’

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Some of Michigan’s small airports will lose nonstop service from Delta in September. New routes mean travelers may pay more, compete for seats and face overnight stays in Detroit or Minneapolis to make their connections.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Michigan Big Tree Hunt seeks state's largest tree

(FOX 2) - Do you know where the biggest tree in Michigan?. That's the question on the minds of the managers behind the Michigan Big Tree Hunt, the annual competition that asks the public to identify the state's largest woody landmarks. The biggest trees identified will be entered into a register that tracks the country's largest trunks.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Northern Michigan passenger rail plan, from Ann Arbor to Traverse City, one step closer to reality

A plan to activate a railroad corridor that runs from Southeast Michigan to Traverse City and Petoskey has received new funding to advance planning stages. In July, Michigan state lawmakers, led by northern Michigan’s Senator Wayne Schmidt, included $1 million to advance the Northern Michigan passenger rail Phase II planning study in the State of Michigan’s 2023 Labor and Economic Opportunity budget.
ANN ARBOR, MI
abc12.com

Agency trims SE Michigan water advisory to 13 communities

BURTCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - Authorities posted a boil-water advisory for more than 900,000 people in southeastern Michigan but then eased it hours later to 13 communities. The Great Lakes Water Authority reported a break on a critical pipe in St. Clair County on Saturday. It carries treated water from...
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

New bridge to Lower Tahquamenon Falls named for Michigan State Parks chief

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The 142-foot pedestrian bridge leading to the Lower Tahquamenon Falls was named in honor of the top Michigan State Parks official. Family, friends and state officials gathered at Tahquamenon Falls State Park on Monday to dedicate the new $1.28 million Ronald A. Olson Island Bridge, which leads visitors across the Tahquamenon River to the lower falls island.
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

4 Michigan Cities Among the Top Murder Capitals of America

Michigan is a great state, in my opinion, but we have some areas where you have to be extra careful. As it turns out, a whopping four of our cities are considered among the biggest murder capitals of America. Considering there are only 30 on the upcoming list, that’s a pretty big chunk from the Mitten.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Northern Michigan woman charged in shooting death of boyfriend

FRIENDSHIP TOWNSHIP, MI – A woman is facing charges of second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of her boyfriend last week, officials said. Heather Mogg, 48, is charged with second-degree murder, felony firearm and possessing a firearm while under the influence of drugs or alcohol related to the fatal shooting of Jonathon Tippett, 50, of Harbor Springs, WPBN/WGTU reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ClickOnDetroit.com

Interview: DePerno speaks on the probe Michigan AG is requesting on her potential November opponent

DETROIT – We are now around three months away from an election that refuses to settle into anything resembling a normal midterm. Nationally, the dial remained turned up to an 11 with the search of former President Trump’s home at Mar-a-Lago. Back here, we’ve got the very unusual circumstance of the incumbent attorney general seeking a special prosecutor to investigate the man who appears to be her November opponent.
MICHIGAN STATE

