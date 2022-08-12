Read full article on original website
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Says Magic Johnson Tried To Give Him The 1980 Finals MVP Award
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Magic Johnson led an era of unparalleled success for the Los Angeles Lakers during the 1980s. The two of them took the Showtime Lakers to 8 NBA Finals in that decade, winning 5 titles, with the first one coming in 1980. That triumph in 1980 was somewhat...
In 1998, Magic Johnson Bought A Team In Sweden And Played 5 Games For Them At 40-Year-Old, The Team Went Bankrupt After He Left The Team Next Year
Magic Johnson is unarguably one of the best players to ever play in the NBA. Additionally, he is considered to be the best point guard to grace the league with his presence. During the prime of his career, watching Magic play was a beautiful sight for fans. He had a certain swag in his game and could make even the hardest passes look easy on the eyes.
VIDEO: Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns’ parting message to Sylvia Fowles ahead of final WNBA game
As Sylvia Fowles played her last regular season game at Target Center with the Minnesota Lynx, Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns made sure to give the WNBA legend a fitting parting message. Towns sent a heartwarming tribute to Fowles for what has been an incredible 15-year career in the WNBA....
Former Celtics Guard Eddie House Explains The Former Beef Between Ray Allen And Kevin Garnett: "They Felt Like They Had Something, A Core Nucleus..."
The 2008 Boston Celtics are still remembered today for their incredible title run. With Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, Ray Allen, and Rajon Rondo, they built something special in Boston that turned out to be a massive success. Unfortunately, things didn't exactly end on good terms. Just a few years after...
Giannis Antetokounmpo wants to play for the Chicago Bulls?
No team wants to hear the face of their franchise say they wouldn't mind playing for another team. But that's the reality for the Milwaukee Bucks after star Giannis Antetokounmpo said at an event over the weekend that he wouldn't mind playing for the Chicago Bulls at the end of his career.
Lakers Trade Moving Beverley for Mavs’ Hardaway Would ‘Make Sense’ - NBA Exec
One Mavs’ argument against this? Hardaway is coming off an injury-plagued campaign that puts his value at a low.
NBA Insider Says There Is Speculation Around The League About Nuggets Signing Carmelo Anthony
Carmelo Anthony was one of the best scorers in the league in his prime, and he terrorized defenses with his isolation ability during his time with the Denver Nuggets and the New York Knicks. Anthony was a genuine superstar and a top-tier three-level scorer that could get buckets from anywhere on the court.
Watch: Damian Lillard accidentally left takeout on top of car while driving
Other than being a superstar athlete with a $270 million contract, Damian Lillard is just like the rest of us. The Portland Trail Blazers star Lillard went viral for a funny blunder he had while driving this week. Lillard was heading up the road when he suddenly got out of his ride while stopped in traffic. It turns out that he forgot his to-go container of food on the roof of the vehicle.
Will Dejounte Murray's summer shenanigans continue into NBA season?
Dejounte Murray likes to bop guys on the head. Guys who are lesser basketball players than he is, specifically. When he goes up against such amateurs, as an All-Star professional, in Pro-Am games that happen during the basketball desert of August, he waits while he plays. What he is waiting for is a moment of such profound advantage that he can use it to take the ball in his hands and demonstrate, with a bop to the head, how out of position or athletically behind him his less physically gifted opponents are.
Brandon Jennings Takes A Shot At LeBron James And Chris Paul, Accuses Them Of Turning The NBA Into A "Player's League"
Brandon Jennings is making the rounds on social media right now after going off on NBA players, criticizing them for not taking their job seriously and the 'lack of love' for the game he's witnessed recently. The former Milwaukee Bucks star is tired of all that and recently went off on Twitter, criticizing players for not honoring the game and the fans.
Dennis Rodman on how he would guard LeBron James and Kevin Durant: ‘It’s very easy to play them’
Many consider Dennis Rodman the greatest rebounder of all time. Rodman’s rebounding and defensive skills proved invaluable to the teams he played for. Rodman was never afraid of an opponent and he believes James and Kevin Durant would have been easy to guard. During a 2019 interview with Overtime,...
LOOK: Kevin Love Posted Something To Instagram
View the original article to see embedded media. On Sunday, Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love made a post to Instagram. View the original article to see embedded media. Love just finished up his 14th season in the NBA, and this past season he played a unique role of coming off the bench.
Michael B. Jordan Commented On Kyrie Irving's Instagram Post
View the original article to see embedded media. Recently, Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving made a post to Instagram. View the original article to see embedded media. Irving captioned the photos: ""Ancestors chose you, so there’s no way you’re gonna fold” I love art and history! It’s beautiful ain’t it, no lies being accepted over here. ♾A11Even"
NBA Schedule Leaks: Lakers, Warriors, Grizzlies, Mavs, More
The 2022-23 NBA regular season schedule has yet to be formally released, but there already are some leaks.
Minnesota Wild Are Breaking Traditional Rebuilding Ideas
For the longest time, the Minnesota Wild were a team stuck in a perpetual loop of mediocrity, failing to perform in the playoffs as a wild card team (occasionally higher) but also never failing enough to warrant a complete tear-down and rebuild from the ground up. An occasional good draft pick and a decent approach to trades allowed them to stay at that wild card level longer than they should have, but it eventually became obvious that changes were needed after a couple of rough seasons in a row.
Stephon Marbury blames LeBron James, Anthony Davis for Lakers' recent shortcomings
Stephon Marbury is one of the most unique superstars in basketball history. After being a highly-touted high schooler and college player, Marbury went on to have a solid but somewhat underwhelming NBA career. Just when it seemed like the story on his career was written, he went to China and...
Nikola Jokic, Nuggets will host Suns on Christmas Day in 2022-23 NBA season
The Denver Nuggets have legitimate championship aspirations in 2022-23. As matchups for the NBA’s holiday marquee continue being revealed, the league is treating two-time defending MVP Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets accordingly. Mike Singer of the Denver Post reported on Sunday that Denver will face off with the Phoenix Suns on the NBA’s Christmas slate […] The post Nikola Jokic, Nuggets will host Suns on Christmas Day in 2022-23 NBA season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers-Mavs, Grizz-Warriors headline reported NBA Christmas games
The games for the biggest day of the NBA's regular-season calendar are reportedly set. On Christmas Day, the defending champion Golden State Warriors will play host to the Memphis Grizzlies, the Milwaukee Bucks and Celtics will face off in Boston, and LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will head to Texas to face Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks, The Athletic's Shams Charania and others reported in recent days.
Richard Jefferson on LeBron James' Lakers legacy: 'He hasn't done enough' to be considered one of the best
Since joining the Los Angeles Lakers ahead of the 2018-2019 season, star LeBron James has continued to play at an All-Star level. However, the team's success during James' tenure has been up and down. In the final year of a two-year, $85.6M contract, James can become an unrestricted free agent...
