In 1998, Magic Johnson Bought A Team In Sweden And Played 5 Games For Them At 40-Year-Old, The Team Went Bankrupt After He Left The Team Next Year

Magic Johnson is unarguably one of the best players to ever play in the NBA. Additionally, he is considered to be the best point guard to grace the league with his presence. During the prime of his career, watching Magic play was a beautiful sight for fans. He had a certain swag in his game and could make even the hardest passes look easy on the eyes.
Watch: Damian Lillard accidentally left takeout on top of car while driving

Other than being a superstar athlete with a $270 million contract, Damian Lillard is just like the rest of us. The Portland Trail Blazers star Lillard went viral for a funny blunder he had while driving this week. Lillard was heading up the road when he suddenly got out of his ride while stopped in traffic. It turns out that he forgot his to-go container of food on the roof of the vehicle.
Will Dejounte Murray's summer shenanigans continue into NBA season?

Dejounte Murray likes to bop guys on the head. Guys who are lesser basketball players than he is, specifically. When he goes up against such amateurs, as an All-Star professional, in Pro-Am games that happen during the basketball desert of August, he waits while he plays. What he is waiting for is a moment of such profound advantage that he can use it to take the ball in his hands and demonstrate, with a bop to the head, how out of position or athletically behind him his less physically gifted opponents are.
Brandon Jennings Takes A Shot At LeBron James And Chris Paul, Accuses Them Of Turning The NBA Into A "Player's League"

Brandon Jennings is making the rounds on social media right now after going off on NBA players, criticizing them for not taking their job seriously and the 'lack of love' for the game he's witnessed recently. The former Milwaukee Bucks star is tired of all that and recently went off on Twitter, criticizing players for not honoring the game and the fans.
LOOK: Kevin Love Posted Something To Instagram

View the original article to see embedded media. On Sunday, Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love made a post to Instagram. View the original article to see embedded media. Love just finished up his 14th season in the NBA, and this past season he played a unique role of coming off the bench.
Michael B. Jordan Commented On Kyrie Irving's Instagram Post

View the original article to see embedded media. Recently, Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving made a post to Instagram. View the original article to see embedded media. Irving captioned the photos: ""Ancestors chose you, so there’s no way you’re gonna fold” I love art and history! It’s beautiful ain’t it, no lies being accepted over here. ♾A11Even"
Minnesota Wild Are Breaking Traditional Rebuilding Ideas

For the longest time, the Minnesota Wild were a team stuck in a perpetual loop of mediocrity, failing to perform in the playoffs as a wild card team (occasionally higher) but also never failing enough to warrant a complete tear-down and rebuild from the ground up. An occasional good draft pick and a decent approach to trades allowed them to stay at that wild card level longer than they should have, but it eventually became obvious that changes were needed after a couple of rough seasons in a row.
Nikola Jokic, Nuggets will host Suns on Christmas Day in 2022-23 NBA season

The Denver Nuggets have legitimate championship aspirations in 2022-23. As matchups for the NBA’s holiday marquee continue being revealed, the league is treating two-time defending MVP Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets accordingly. Mike Singer of the Denver Post reported on Sunday that Denver will face off with the Phoenix Suns on the NBA’s Christmas slate […] The post Nikola Jokic, Nuggets will host Suns on Christmas Day in 2022-23 NBA season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers-Mavs, Grizz-Warriors headline reported NBA Christmas games

The games for the biggest day of the NBA's regular-season calendar are reportedly set. On Christmas Day, the defending champion Golden State Warriors will play host to the Memphis Grizzlies, the Milwaukee Bucks and Celtics will face off in Boston, and LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will head to Texas to face Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks, The Athletic's Shams Charania and others reported in recent days.
