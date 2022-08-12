Read full article on original website
Martin Short’s Late Wife Nancy Dolman Was the Love of His Life: All About Their Marriage
Though Martin Short prides himself on being one of the funniest actors in Hollywood, he suffered a devastating loss in his personal life. His wife of 30 years, Nancy Dolman, died at age 58 in 2010 after battling ovarian cancer. Keep scrolling to learn more about the comedian’s late spouse.
Anne Heche's Ex Pays Tribute: 'I Loved Her and I Miss Her', LAPD Closes Case
Anne Heche's ex-husband Coley Laffoon poured his heart out in a sweet Instagram message late Friday after news broke that the 53-year-old actress had succumbed to injuries sustained one week earlier in a fiery car accident. "In the wake of Anne's passing," the boyish Laffoon says in a straight-to-camera video...
Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider
It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
Today’s Jenna Bush Hager reveals major career announcement after co-host Hoda Kotb returns to show
THE TODAY Show co-host Jenna Bush Hager made a huge career announcement on Monday's show. This came after Hoda Kotb returned to the show amid her feud with Savannah Guthrie. Jenna and Hoda hosted the Jenna's Bookclub series and they interviewed author Jamie Ford. He was there to promote his...
Anne Heche’s New Lifetime Movie Will Still Air Despite Actress’ Hospitalization
Anne Heche's upcoming Lifetime movie is still a go. After the 53-year-old actress was involved in a horrifying car crash on Aug. 5, which has left her in "extreme critical condition," the network announced her movie Girl in Room 13 will still premiere as scheduled in September. "As many of...
Lindsey Pearlman's Cause of Death Revealed After 'Empire' Actress Was Found Dead Near Hiking Trail
Lindsey Pearlman's cause of death has been confirmed by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner six months after the Empire actress was found dead inside a vehicle near the entrance of Runyon Canyon Park in Hollywood. On Monday, the coroner officially ruled the 43-year-old's death as a suicide caused by sodium nitrite toxicity, according to a report obtained by PEOPLE. The report also noted that "the presence of non-toxic levels of lorazepam, metoclopramide, and codeine" were found in Pearlman's system.
Tiffany Haddish's Sister, Jasmine English, Reveals What the Star Thought of Her Joining 'Claim to Fame' After Elimination (Exclusive)
Tiffany Haddish was "100% supportive" of sister Jasmine English wanting to match wits with other famous family members on Claim to Fame. "Kai" was revealed to be English – the Girls Trip star's sister – on Monday's episode of the ABC reality show that tasks celebrity family members with keeping their own identity secret while discovering their competitors'. After her elimination, English opened up to PopCulture.com about her experience on the show, including Haddish's reaction to her casting.
Elvis Presley remembered on 45th anniversary of death
Elvis Presley died 45 years ago today, 16 August, at the age of 42.The legendary singer died at Graceland, his home in Memphis, Tennessee, after suffering a cardiac arrest.Dubbed “The King of Rock and Roll,” Elvis is the world’s best-selling solo artist according to the Guinness World Records, with 1 billion sales worldwide.Recently his career, family life, and relationship with his manager Colonel Tom Parker has been depicted in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic starring Austin Butler.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More India marks 75th anniversary of independenceThree baby meerkats born at British safari park for the first time in almost a decadeIrate man blocks path of combine harvester after it ‘sprayed’ family meal
'Jackass' Star Reveals They Are Totally Done With the MTV Franchise
The Jackass franchise has had a revival lately, with the new Jackass Forever film, and word of a new series in development. However, one iconic star from the MTV series now says that they are done with it for good. Recently, Bam Margera sat down with his former Jackass co-star Steve-O on the stuntman's podcast to discuss his recent life events, mainly his sobriety journey. Ahead of the episode, it is important to point out, Steve-O noted that "this episode was recorded a while back and we held onto it until now."
Fan-Favorite 'Big Brother' Couple Moving to LA Together
Big Brother alums Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss are making a big step in their relationship. The adorable pair recently announced they are moving across the country together. "We're moving out to L.A.," Xiao told Us Weekly, adding they "had to ditch" the Big Apple. "You know, those rent prices. We couldn't stay." They don't have a permanent place as of yet, noting their next L.A. home is "semi-temporary" as they search "for a more long-term lease." They met during Season 23 of the show in 2021. Despite being competitors, they made an instant connection. They started out as friends on the show, and explored their romantic connection while sequestered in the jury house.
Anne Heche Shared Who She'd Pick to Portray Her in Biopic Months Before Her Death
Just months before her death from injuries sustained in a fiery car crash, Anne Heche revealed who she wanted to portray her in a story about her life. On Aug. 16, David Yontef of the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast released a clip from an interview with the Donnie Brasco star, during which she shared her top two choices for her hypothetical biopic.
'Married at First Sight': Stacia Is Shocked at Nate's Apartment in Exclusive Sneak Peek
Married at First Sight star Stacia is in for a shock when she sees where her new husband Nate lives for the first time. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's all-new episode of the Lifetime series, the "uncomfortably clean" newlywed comes face-to-face with a bachelor pad like she's never seen before.
'Orphan: First Kill' Review: A Bloody, Twisty Prequel More Than Worthy of Its Predecessor's Legacy (Spoiler-Free)
Orphan, the 2009 horror movie starring Isabelle Fuhrman and Vera Farmiga, was a spite-filled thriller that stunned audiences and somehow achieved the rare accomplishment of being both a financial success and a cult classic. Legendary film critic Roger Ebert gave it three-and-a-half stars out of four in his review, writing, "You want a good horror film about a child from hell, you got one." The story of Esther (Fuhrman) now lives on in Orphan: First Kill... a bloody, twisty prequel more than worthy of its predecessor's legacy.
Billy Ray Cyrus Announces His Mom Has Died
Billy Ray Cyrus broke some tragic news today, sharing with friends and fans that his mom has passed away. Cyrus’ parents were Ron Cyrus, a former politician, and Ruth Ann. Cyrus announced the sad news on Twitter with a sweet photo of his mother. “My mom went to heaven...
Teddy Ray's Cause of Death: What We Know
Comedian Teddy Ray died on Friday. Ray was found dead in a swimming pool at a home in Rancho Mirage, California, the Riverside County Sheriff's Office told TMZ Monday. Ray was 32. Sheriff's deputies responded to a call to a private residence in Rancho Mirage at about 10 a.m. Friday....
Zoe Kravitz Reveals Why She Was Initially 'Drawn' to Boyfriend Channing Tatum
Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum have been going strong for quite some time now. The pair typically stay mum about their relationship, but Kravitz did briefly discuss where things all began between her and Tatum during an interview with WSJ Magazine. As she told the publication, she was almost immediately "drawn" to Tatum when she was in the midst of casting for her directorial debut, Pussy Island.
Zoë Kravitz Addresses Backlash to Will Smith Oscars Slap Comments
Zoë Kravitz faced some backlash over her comments about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. The actress has now addressed the situation, saying that she wishes she "had handled that differently." Following the March awards ceremony, Kravitz shared a photo of herself from the event and captioned it, "Here's a picture of my dress at the show where we are apparently assaulting people on stage now." She has since deleted the social media post.
Charlie Hunnam Rides Again in First TV Show After 'Sons of Anarchy'
Charlie Hunnam is back on the back of a motorcycle in a first look at his first TV show since Sons of Anarchy ended in 2014. Apple TV+ finally announced a premiere date for Shantaram, which has been in the works for years and faced multiple hurdles during production, from switching showrunners to COVID delays. Shantaram will debut on Friday, Oct. 14, with episodes debuting weekly through Dec. 16. Apple TV+ also shared the first photo of Hunnam in the series, showing a familiar sight: Hunnam on the back of a motorcycle.
Tim McGraw Celebrates 24th Birthday of Daughter, Maggie, With Sweet Post
Tim McGraw is always celebrating his three daughters, and this week, he sent a very special birthday shoutout to his middle daughter, Maggie. In a social media post shared on Friday, Aug. 12, McGraw wished his daughter a happy 24th birthday, including a heartfelt note to Maggie in the caption.
Watch Merle Haggard Deliver Spot-On Impressions Of Johnny Cash, Buck Owens & More
Everyone knows Merle Haggard is one of the most talented country musicians of all time, but unless you’ve seen this clip, you’d have no clue he could also do perfect impressions of other country artists. During one of his appearances on the Glen Campbell Goodtime Hour, Merle was...
