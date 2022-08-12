Read full article on original website
Midlands high school football recap plus upcoming schedule
The final tune-ups for the regular season happened over the weekend. Here is a recap of all the games involving teams from the Midlands. Airport made a statement under first-year coach Andre Cook. The Eagles first-team offense scored on three straight possessions and looked impressive in doing so. Duke commitment...
Football Friday Night: 2022-23 Season Preview
AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – The WJBF Sports team highlights and previews local CSRA high schools ahead of the regular season.
South Carolina spends Saturday afternoon inside Wiliams-Brice Stadium
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The first preseason scrimmage is in the books for the South Carolina football team. The Gamecocks were on the field Saturday afternoon at Williams-Brice Stadium and as with any practice but especially a scrimmage under game-like conditions, there will be a lot of teachable moments when the coaches break down the video.
Dirt track draws unique racing scene to Sumter
SUMTER, S.C. — Under the Friday night lights in Sumter, a different kind of racer finds speed. "Yeah we're just a bunch of adult men who play with toy cars for fun," said racer, Austin "Joker" Snyder. Every weekend the Sumter RC Raceway draws a crowd of trailers, tailgates,...
South Carolina Women's Open showcases outstanding golf talent
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — The South Carolina Women's Open teed off Friday with some weather challenges. But Saturday's weather was ideal for the golfers who attacked the Cobblestone Park Golf Club. This is the fifth edition of the South Carolina Women's Open but the third consecutive year the event has...
Multiple fights halt South Carolina high school’s football jamboree
GREENWOOD COUNTY (WSPA/WBTW) — Several people were hurt Friday night during fights among spectators that halted a high school football jamboree, authorities said. The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating the fights that occurred during the event at Greenwood High School. The sheriff’s office said there were reports of shots being fired during […]
WATCH: Swain scores two TDs after committing to Carolina
A few hours after Vicari Swain committed to South Carolina, the three-star athlete scored a couple of touchdowns. Swain reached pay dirt twice in Central High School’s scrimmage against Heard County. Both were captured on film and later posted to Swain’s Hudl account. The first is at the...
How Rattler, Doty performed during scrimmage No. 1
South Carolina took the field for its first scrimmage of the preseason on Saturday afternoon in Williams-Brice Stadium in preparation for the 2022 season which kicks off on Sept. 3 against Georgia State. Beamer has been impressed with what he has seen from his quarterbacks so far through preseason camp...
'We’re in this together': Trail of prayers held for South Carolina schools
IRMO, S.C. — Riverland Hills Baptist Church held a back-to-school prayer ride on Saturday. The church partnered with the Apostles Motorcycle Club to pray over several schools across the Midlands. The group made six stops. The first was at Mid-Carolina High School at 8:45 am. From there the riders...
Beamer talks South Carolina's first scrimmage, emotion of having Petty family at practice
(WACH) -- South Carolina football Head Coach Shane Beamer talked Saturday after the team's closed scrimmage at Williams-Brice Stadium, saying it hit all the right notes for a first scrimmage. Beamer also discussed the emotion of having Phil Petty's family join the team for practice on Friday.
ON THE ROAD: Palmetto State’s third oldest city boasts historical and recreational charm
GEORGETOWN, SC (WOLO) — With kids in Richland County schools returning next week, you still have this weekend to squeeze in a quick vacation. If you’re looking for a nice day trip, look no further than a small coastal town that has been recognized as the best in the country by USA Today.
Let me tell you some good news
I enjoy hearing positive, upbeat news and often say in conversation, “tell me something good.” I’ve decided today to turn the tables on myself and “tell you something good.” So here we go. The Spartan Races at the Johnson Farm and Lynch’s Woods were a...
Midlands hit with another earthquake, USGS says
ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Earthquakes in the Midlands continue. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported the latest one early Monday morning. The 1.5 magnitude earthquake hit Elgin around 5:30 a.m. and had a depth of 3 kilometers, according to USGS. This quake was nearly 24 miles outside of...
Parking in the Town of Lexington
When visiting the Town or attending an event, feel free to look for parking in several of the locations listed below. To view the map: View Map of Parking Lots in the Town of Lexington. To watch Parking in the Town of Lexington Video click here: https://youtu.be/FMYVw3UrCk0. List of Parking...
Barbecue, buildings and homes: The landscape of Chapin continues to change
CHAPIN, S.C. — Sitting at the heart of the I-26 interchange project, residents in Chapin are no strangers to construction But this community is also seeing additional construction as several other projects are popping up across the town. "We have several projects from a commercial standpoint that are under...
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Lanes reopen on I-77 south near Cayce after trailer filled with tires caught on fire
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A vehicle fire on I-77 south near Cayce closed all lanes on Monday, August 15. The fire happened near exit 2 at around 12:20 p.m., according to SCDOT. The City of Cayce Fire Department said the trailer was filled with tires which take additional time, water and equipment to extinguish.
Three Great Steakhouses in South Carolina
What is that one thing that you always end up ordering, if you find it listed on the menu? If your answer is a 'good steak' then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: 3 amazing steakhouses in South Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you love eating good food. If you haven't been to any of these places, make sure you do.
Crews respond to structure fire in Salley
SALLEY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County fire crews responded to a fully involved structure fire early morning. Dispatch says first responders were called to a home on Honeysuckle Trail at 2:57 a.m. It is unknown if injuries have been reported. We’re told the cause of the fire is still under...
Here's how to attend SC technical college for free this fall
SUMTER, S.C. — Manufacturing is big business in the Gamecock City and an industry Sumter Chamber of Commerce President Chris Hardy knows well. "We have a lot of large industry and manufacturing employers," Hardy said. Like much of the nation, filling job vacancies has been a challenge. "Finding people...
Greenwood District 50 releases statement on fights that canceled Jamboree
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The jamboree at Greenwood High School was canceled after multiple fights broke out near the concession stand, according to a spokesperson of Greenwood District 50. According to officials, law enforcement at the game responded to resolve the incident, but no shots were fired. On Saturday morning,...
