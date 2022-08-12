ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Earl Thomas' Texas Home Burns Down, Considered "Total Loss"

Earl Thomas and his family are going through a devastating predicament today as it has been reported that his home in Orange, Texas has burned down. Parts of the home are still standing, however, officials who helped fight the fire are now calling the home a "total loss." As the...
ORANGE, TX
People

3 Girls Found Dead in Pond Near Texas Home: 'No Idea' Why They Were There, Sheriff Says

Texas authorities said three young girls have been found dead in a private pond near their Cass County home, multiple outlets reported. The bodies of Temari Oliver, 5, Amiyah Hughes, 8, and Zi'Ariel Oliver, 9, were located in the pond early Saturday morning, officials said, according to CBS affiliate KSLA and the Texarkana Gazette. The trio was reported missing late Friday night.
CASS COUNTY, TX
The Independent

Five teens charged in connection with boating death of Texas student in 2019

Five Texas university students are facing criminal charges in connection to the 2019 boating death of freshman Jack Elliott, who fell into a lake and disappeared during a day out.Elliot, 19, who was a student at Texas Christian University, died after spending the day on the water wakeboarding and drinking with 11 other teenagers.The teenager went over the bow of the 22-foot boat after dark and his body was found 10-days later at a depth of 100ft in Lake Travis, near Austin.Throughout the legal proceedings that have followed the death, the teenagers on the boat have invoked the Fifth Amendment...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy