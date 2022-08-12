Read full article on original website
Walmart Houston alert – police surround Walters Road store after reports of an ‘active shooter and suspicious package’
LAW enforcement has arrived on the scene at a local Walmart in Texas after reports of an active shooter situation and a suspicious package. The Walmart at 1960 & Walters in Houston, Texas is surrounded by the Houston Police Department as the situation unfolds, per Fox 3 News. Police are...
Earl Thomas' Texas Home Burns Down, Considered "Total Loss"
Earl Thomas and his family are going through a devastating predicament today as it has been reported that his home in Orange, Texas has burned down. Parts of the home are still standing, however, officials who helped fight the fire are now calling the home a "total loss." As the...
3 Girls Found Dead in Pond Near Texas Home: 'No Idea' Why They Were There, Sheriff Says
Texas authorities said three young girls have been found dead in a private pond near their Cass County home, multiple outlets reported. The bodies of Temari Oliver, 5, Amiyah Hughes, 8, and Zi'Ariel Oliver, 9, were located in the pond early Saturday morning, officials said, according to CBS affiliate KSLA and the Texarkana Gazette. The trio was reported missing late Friday night.
Five teens charged in connection with boating death of Texas student in 2019
Five Texas university students are facing criminal charges in connection to the 2019 boating death of freshman Jack Elliott, who fell into a lake and disappeared during a day out.Elliot, 19, who was a student at Texas Christian University, died after spending the day on the water wakeboarding and drinking with 11 other teenagers.The teenager went over the bow of the 22-foot boat after dark and his body was found 10-days later at a depth of 100ft in Lake Travis, near Austin.Throughout the legal proceedings that have followed the death, the teenagers on the boat have invoked the Fifth Amendment...
