Five Texas university students are facing criminal charges in connection to the 2019 boating death of freshman Jack Elliott, who fell into a lake and disappeared during a day out.Elliot, 19, who was a student at Texas Christian University, died after spending the day on the water wakeboarding and drinking with 11 other teenagers.The teenager went over the bow of the 22-foot boat after dark and his body was found 10-days later at a depth of 100ft in Lake Travis, near Austin.Throughout the legal proceedings that have followed the death, the teenagers on the boat have invoked the Fifth Amendment...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO