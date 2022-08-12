Pitt senior linebacker gives up position he loves to help team win

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – He’s one of the most fun people on the Pitt team, leading a discussion Friday about the best cereal ever. When he gets on the field, make no mistake, linebacker SirVocea Dennis comes to play.

“Football is a fun game,” Dennis said. “I’ve played this since I was four-five years-old. I try to have fun on the field, but the mindset changes. When I’m between those white lines we have a purpose, that is to win. Whatever it takes to win, we’ll do.”

It’s evident even to new teammates who haven’t played in a real game with him yet. Missouri State transfer linebacker Tylar Wiltz was hosted by Dennis when he visited Oakland. He said you sit down and talk to him, then you watch his highlight tape. It was hard for Wiltz to believe it was the same guy.

“When we get on that field, that ‘I’m jolly SirVocea and everyone is my boy’ (goes away),” Wiltz explained. “When that switch flips, you better know that it’s time to play ball. All of that other stuff is out the door, you are going to lock in. We are going to make our plays and be special as a defense. That’s how it’s going to be.”

Dennis named All-ACC in 2021 for a second consecutive season after leading the Panthers with 87 tackles and added in 9.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, a blocked field goal, fumble recovery and that Pick 6 against Clemson on a shovel pass. He loves playing the outside linebacker position, but is too valuable leading the defense in the middle.

“SirVocea can play all three, (but) that’s what I feel really comfortable with,” said Pitt Head Coach Pat Narduzzi. “It’s nice to have him in the middle to make sure he has everything under control and can tell everyone what to do.”

“Having someone of that nature, that quick and that smart is a very dangerous individual,” said fellow senior linebacker Brandon George. “Especially in the middle of the field calling the shots. He ends up being a field general, it’s something special to see.”

It’s that leadership that really oozes out of Dennis. It’s not difficult, it’s not an ‘I’m an older player and I have to lead’ situation. It’s his personality and his care for the team and the goals of he and his teammates. It’s genuine.

“He’s like an extra coach on the field,” said linebacker Solomon DeShields. “You need something on the field, he’s going to tell you what you got. You ever do something wrong, he’s going to keep you up. He’s a leader on the field.”

“He watches film not only on himself, he watches everyone else,” Wiltz said. “He’s literally coaching on the sidelines. Anytime I come off, he will say ‘Tylar come here. First off, jog off. Now come here, this is what you did wrong. Get your mind right, let it go, next play’.”

“He’s literally everything you could ask for in a leader and it reflects in his play.”

“You talk about being able to combine the smarts of the game and the athleticism not everyone has,” said Notre Dame transfer linebacker Shayne Simon. “I think he is truly a special player. It helps not only being able to learn from him and asking questions, but just watching him before I got here. Someone that really stands out and will be a big-time player for us this year.”

“I just try to be everyone’s teammate,” Dennis said. “I don’t want to be everyone’s coach and trying to make it seem that I am trying to overwhelm them with information and things to do. I just try to be their teammate on and off the field, if I have or need to correct them, I will.”

Even if that means sacrificing a little of what he really wants in favor of the collective.

“I love the outside, but wherever coach needs to play,” Dennis said. “Wherever to win games, I will be.”