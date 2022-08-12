ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Singer Michelle Branch arrested in Tennesee for domestic assault: report

By Daniella De Robbio
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S22T8_0hF9j7HY00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KNX) – Singer Michelle Branch was arrested in Nashville, Tennessee Thursday evening, according to multiple reports.

Photo credit KNX News 97.1 FM

The 39-year-old was arrested and charged with domestic assault after she slapped her estranged husband and Black Keys drummer, Patrick Carney.

Documents obtained by TMZ revealed police responded to the couple’s house around 2 a.m. and that Branch admitted to slapping Carney’s face “one or two times.”

According to WKRN , officers spoke with the couple separately and that Branch said the two “are having marital issues.”

The report also said Carney did not have any visible injuries.

Branch was put into custody and had her bail set at $1,000; however, she was released early because she is breastfeeding her six-month-old child.

The arrest comes after the couple had just announced their separation.

“To say that I am totally devastated doesn’t even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family," Branch said in a statement to Entertainment Tonight .

"The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward. With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness.”

Branch and Carney have been married since 2019. The two share a six month old and a four-year-old.
Branch also has a daughter from a previous marriage.

Branch is known for her songs “All You Wanted”, “Everywhere” and “Are You Happy Now?” In addition to a solo career, she was also part of the duo the Wreckers.

