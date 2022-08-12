Vitamin D supplements may do more harm than good, studies suggest

New studies have shown that taking vitamin D supplements don't have any major benefits for bone or heart health -- and in fact, they could do more harm than good.

CBS News Medical Contributor Dr. David Agus said vitamin D supplements have been associated with increased stomach upset and kidney stones.

"What was seen in several of the studies, including a study in elderly women, is that giving higher doses of vitamin D can actually increase the rate of bone fracture with apparent bone formation," Agus said. "So it's important that we now get our nutrients from real food, which is how we as humans evolved to eat."

According to WebMD , some of the foods that are naturally the most rich in vitamin D include orange juice, spinach, kale, fatty fish like tuna and salmon, egg yolks, and dairy products. Plus, spending time in the sun allows your body to produce more of the vitamin.

Agus pointed out that in the U.S., much more money and time is spent on vitamins than on medical research, despite the fact that many supplements have been proven not to be beneficial.