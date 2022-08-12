ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vitamin D supplements may do more harm than good, studies suggest

 3 days ago

New studies have shown that taking vitamin D supplements don't have any major benefits for bone or heart health -- and in fact, they could do more harm than good.

CBS News Medical Contributor Dr. David Agus said vitamin D supplements have been associated with increased stomach upset and kidney stones.

"What was seen in several of the studies, including a study in elderly women, is that giving higher doses of vitamin D can actually increase the rate of bone fracture with apparent bone formation," Agus said. "So it's important that we now get our nutrients from real food, which is how we as humans evolved to eat."

According to WebMD , some of the foods that are naturally the most rich in vitamin D include orange juice, spinach, kale, fatty fish like tuna and salmon, egg yolks, and dairy products. Plus, spending time in the sun allows your body to produce more of the vitamin.

Agus pointed out that in the U.S., much more money and time is spent on vitamins than on medical research, despite the fact that many supplements have been proven not to be beneficial.

Rick Bars
2d ago

That’s 100% LIE. I have been taking 2000 IU of D3, 50mg of zinc, 3000mg of C daily and from November to May I take 3mg of ivermectin for the past 14 YEARS as prescribed by my doctor. I haven’t had a cold, flu or virus.

Thomas Butler
1d ago

My stepfather and I were both taking vitamin D before Covid hit and we continue to take vitamin D every day and neither one of us have had COVID-19. I’ll stick with my vitamin D.

Larry Sabin
2d ago

Junk science? No rates of occurrence were cited, and other variables are not mentioned. And, the most vulnerable population may have difficulty getting in the sun, or being provided with those icky recommended foods. And, what is a “high” dose? Clickbait.

Related
EatingWell

Vitamin B12 and Folic Acid May Help Reverse Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, New Research Suggests—Here Are 4 Foods That Deliver Both

Despite what those Instagram ads or juice companies might lead you to believe, a healthy liver does a beautiful job of "cleansing" and "detoxing" itself. That said, a surprising number—about 25% of U.S. adults, per the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases—actually have a condition in which their liver's function is impacted due to excess fat accumulation within it. Speaking of liver function, by the way, the liver aids in everything from breaking down the food we eat to converting extra blood sugar into glycogen (stored energy) we can use later and regulating blood levels of amino acids (protein building blocks) to clearing the blood of drugs and other poisonous things, according to experts at Johns Hopkins Medicine.
Hypebae

We're in an STI Epidemic and No One's Talking About It

Leading healthcare company Everlywell recently conducted its “State of Sex” study and the findings were beyond shocking. Earlier this year, we reported findings from the Guttmacher Institute discussing the fact that people weren’t using condoms anymore. We suspected it would lead to a rise in STIs and unfortunately, we were correct.
The Independent

People vaccinated against Covid share common symptom after testing positive

While it may be widely known that common symptoms of Covid include fatigue, a sore throat, and headaches, there is another widespread symptom being cited among sufferers. According to data gathered by the ZOE Health Study app, diarrhoea is a common symptom of Covid for vaccinated Britons.Data shows that there was a rise in people reporting this symptom in January 2022, and that some of this was related to the Omicron variant of Covid-19.However, the ZOE team pointed out that there seemed to be a “wave of other non-Covid tummy bugs going around too”.The team said that diarrhoea can...
Salon

How many times can you get reinfected with COVID? Here's what experts say

For many of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 this summer, this isn't their first rodeo. In California, new data released by state officials showed that one out of every seven new cases in July was a reinfection. New York health officials have recorded 328,100 cumulative reinfections and 5.77 million infections — suggesting about 5.6 percent of cases are second-time infections. (Reinfections are not tracked at the federal level.)
MedicineNet.com

What Are the Symptoms of B12 Deficiency?

Vitamin B12, also called cobalamin, is a nutrient you get from eating animal products. A similar nutrient is B9 or folate. It’s a naturally-occurring substance that helps your body create new DNA and red blood cells. If you’re not getting enough of this vitamin, you may experience vitamin B12 deficiency anemia. Here’s what you need to know.
shefinds

Why Cardiologists Say You Should Never Buy This One Processed Food

This story has been updated since it was originally posted on 11/11/2021. Heart-related disease is one of the most common health issues in the United States. Not only is heart disease the leading cause of death for American women, but one person dies every 36 seconds from cardiovascular disease. Part of this can be attributed to the SAD (Standard American Diet), which is full of preservatives, sugar, and deep fried foods. Your diet and exercise routine are both direct players in your heart health, so it’s important to get regular movement and eat nutritious foods.
BGR.com

Urgent medicine recall: Check your home for these 63 recalled medicines

Vi-Jon issued a recall for various laxative products that might have been exposed to microbial contamination. Now, the company just expanded the recall to include additional medicine brands with the same problem. The updated recall covers 63 different versions of Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution. Vi-Jon Magnesium Citrate Saline...
marthastewart.com

You Might Not Need a Daily Vitamin D Supplement After All, New Research Shows

The benefits of vitamin D shouldn't be underestimated: This nutrient is essential to your body's function, and taking it in supplement form can keep your bones strong, help your muscles move, and support your immune system as it fights infections. Over time, research has shown that people should take this supplement on a daily basis for better health—but a recent study out of Harvard Medical School, which was published in The New England Journal of Medicine, found that those who don't already have a vitamin D deficiency might not reap bone health benefits from taking high-dose daily supplements, reports Today.
AOL Corp

Eating more vitamin D might help tame chronic inflammation: Study

Even though it's not actually a vitamin—it's technically a prohormone, a substance our bodies convert into hormones to aid in various tasks—vitamin D is a pretty apt name. That's because it's a pretty big Deal. Vitamin D helps our bodies absorb calcium to bolster bones, may reduce risk for developing certain mental illnesses and plays a part in lowering susceptibility to several chronic diseases, the National Institutes of Health confirms.
