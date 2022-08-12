ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

calexicochronicle.com

New Port Director for Calexico Announced

SAN DIEGO — Roque Caza has been appointed as the new port director at the Calexico-area ports of entry, according to a press release from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s San Diego office. “I am excited and humbled to lead the men and women at the Port...
KOLD-TV

Border container toppled in first weekend of use near Yuma

YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A set of shipping containers part of the state’s operation to secure gaps in border wall lasted just days on the Arizona-Mexico border before they were found toppled over Monday morning. Claudia Ramos, a journalist with Univision, was on the border early Monday morning...
Fox News

Alex Murdaugh lawyer cites Trump FBI raid in demand for evidence in murders of wife, son: 'Manufactured drama'

The lawyer defending the once powerful and now disbarred attorney, Alex Murdaugh, blasted South Carolina prosecutors on Wednesday for allegedly withholding evidence from the defense connecting the legal scion to the mysterious murders of his wife and son following a 13-month investigation. At a press conference he organized, Dick Harpootlian,...
Fox News

Hochul targets toy guns in bid to reduce New York crime

New York Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation targeting toy guns that look real in a bid to fight crime in the state. "Restricting these realistic-looking devices will ensure misleading and potentially dangerous devices are off our streets, keeping kids, law enforcement and all New Yorkers safe," Hochul said Tuesday when signing the bill.
Fox News

Fox News

