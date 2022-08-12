Read full article on original website
calexicochronicle.com
New Port Director for Calexico Announced
SAN DIEGO — Roque Caza has been appointed as the new port director at the Calexico-area ports of entry, according to a press release from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s San Diego office. “I am excited and humbled to lead the men and women at the Port...
San Diego FBI locates 17 alleged trafficking victims
As part of Operation Cross County, FBI agents worked in conjunction with specialists to identify and locate victims and arrest people involved with sex trafficking in the first two weeks of August.
Border Patrol seizes over $3M of meth during traffic stop
El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents Friday arrested a 34-year-old man suspected of smuggling 106 pounds of methamphetamine, officials said.
KOLD-TV
Border container toppled in first weekend of use near Yuma
YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A set of shipping containers part of the state’s operation to secure gaps in border wall lasted just days on the Arizona-Mexico border before they were found toppled over Monday morning. Claudia Ramos, a journalist with Univision, was on the border early Monday morning...
Two USD professors escape violent night in Tijuana
Craig and Linda Barkacs share their account of escaping the violence that erupted in Tijuana on Friday night.
Texas border town mayor says 'broken' immigration system can be solved if Dems, GOP cooperate
The "broken" immigration system at the border can be solved, but it'll take bipartisan action, the mayor of a Texas border town told Fox News. "You cannot have one state or a few municipalities deal with the brunt of this immigration," Rio Grande City Mayor Joel Villarreal said. "We have to find a plan – a national plan."
More than two years later, the California disappearance of Dia Abrams in June 2020 remains a mystery
65-year-old Lydia Abrams, also known as Dia, was last seen June 6, 2020, at her home in Mountain Center, California. Her son, Clinton Abrams, told Dateline that his mother is “a kind, sweet, caring person,” who loves animals and has “a lot of heart.”. Dia was born...
Scientists warn California is due for disastrous ‘megaflood’
Monsoonal moisture continues to cause flash flood warnings throughout San Diego County.
Chula Vista doctor accused of setting up cameras inside bathrooms has license pulled
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The California Medical Board has revoked the medical license of a doctor who faces criminal charges for setting up cameras inside of two bathrooms at a Veterans Affairs Clinic in Chula Vista. The medical board ordered Dr. Vincent Tran from practicing medicine until after his...
kusi.com
National Guard deployed in TJ following weekend of violence and street fires
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Saturday, Aug. 13 the National Guard was deployed to patrol the streets of TJ following a string of violence that Mexican officials say is being caused by organized crime and drug cartels. KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez has been following the ongoing crisis, which began farther south...
Violence in Tijuana continues amid shelter-in-place warning
The U.S Consulate advising citizens to avoid Baja California for the weekend after multiple reports of cars on fire, heavy police presence, and roadblocks.
Here’s how San Diegans can dispose of unwanted items for free
Caltrans representatives announced that the next dump day for San Diegans looking to get rid of their unwanted household items will be held Saturday.
Cartel threatens weekend of mass violence in all of Northern Baja
Cartel Nueva Generación de Jalisco sent a warning that was broadcast on Tijuana's Channel 45 threatening mass violence against anyone roaming the streets in cities throughout Northern Baja California.
Alex Murdaugh lawyer cites Trump FBI raid in demand for evidence in murders of wife, son: 'Manufactured drama'
The lawyer defending the once powerful and now disbarred attorney, Alex Murdaugh, blasted South Carolina prosecutors on Wednesday for allegedly withholding evidence from the defense connecting the legal scion to the mysterious murders of his wife and son following a 13-month investigation. At a press conference he organized, Dick Harpootlian,...
CBS News
Southern California woman dies while swimming in Lake Tahoe
The 46-year-old woman from San Diego County was swimming in Emerald Bay Sunday (8/14/) when she started struggling in the water. The woman was pulled onto a boat, and bystanders did CPR, but she didn't make it. It's unclear if she had a medical issue, cold shock, or another emergency.
Amid shootings and increased homelessness, businesses downtown on edge
From recent shootings to increasing homelessness, business downtown say safety concerns are top of mind these days. ABC 10News spoke with a restaurant manager concerned for staff safety.
Ex-San Diego Vice detective charged in illicit massage business scheme
A former San Diego police officer has been charged along with three others with allegedly operating illicit massage businesses that offered commercial sex services.
Hochul targets toy guns in bid to reduce New York crime
New York Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation targeting toy guns that look real in a bid to fight crime in the state. "Restricting these realistic-looking devices will ensure misleading and potentially dangerous devices are off our streets, keeping kids, law enforcement and all New Yorkers safe," Hochul said Tuesday when signing the bill.
Problem law enforcement dog transferred to Yuma police
The Pima County Sheriff's Department has decided to transfer a K-9 to Yuma police after the dog bit its handler.
Yuma man convicted of manslaughter after killing brother sentenced to prison
An ongoing family feud that turned deadly has reached a major turning point, as the Yuma man accused of killing his own brother is headed to prison. The post Yuma man convicted of manslaughter after killing brother sentenced to prison appeared first on KYMA.
Fox News
