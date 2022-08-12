Blood drive in memory of KMOX's Brett Blume bigger than ever

Every two seconds, someone needs blood. You can help. Set a calendar reminder for Wednesday, August 31st to take part in the KMOX Blood Drive.

It's hard to believe it's been three years since we lost our newsroom colleague Brett Blume. His cancer was aggressive and Brett needed 36 units of blood during his treatment.

We wanted to honor our friend and co-worker while he was still with us, so KMOX hosted a blood drive in 2019. The response was overwhelming. We reached 150% of our goal, which was already set at double the average for a Red Cross blood drive.

Donors told us they heard about that first blood drive on the radio -- the same place on the dial where they heard Brett's voice impart trusted information each day -- and felt compelled to contribute.

Brett was a big Blues hockey fan and, after his passing, what was dubbed the "We Bleed Blume" blood drive continued to grow and grow. This year, it's set to be bigger than ever.

KMOX is partnering with the Cardinals to help St. Louisans "turn two." The Cardinals held a blood drive earlier in the summer, and those who donated then are eligible to give again at the KMOX Blood Drive which is scheduled for Wednesday, August 31st.

More than a hundred people have already signed up to "turn two."

For the first time, the KMOX Blood Drive In Memory of Brett Blume is expanding across the region with multiple locations. They stretch from O'Fallon, Missouri to Belleville, IL and all in between. Every location and address is listed on the below flyer.

Photo credit American Red Cross

His newsroom colleagues remember Blume as a hard worker, witty, and an avid comic book lover.

"When Brett Blume sat down to type a story, he typed so fast and so hard, it sounded like Ben Hur’s horses. He galloped across the keys and was the loudest typer in the newsroom," Kevin Killeen said.

"He's the guy who'd just be working, working, working behind you, then all of a sudden he'd come up with this brilliant one liner or quick comeback to something someone said and we'd all be in stitches," former KMOX'er Alex Degman said. "Then, he'd go back to work.

Join us and Brett's family in honoring his memory and helping those in need today. Sign up at RedCrossBlood.org using sponsor code "KMOX."