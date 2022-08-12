ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

1 man found dead, 1 injured after early Friday shooting on 15th Avenue

By Jordan Gipson, Amarillo Globe-News
Amarillo Globe-News
Amarillo Globe-News
 3 days ago

One man was found dead and another man injured after a reported shooting incident early Friday on 15th Avenue in Amarillo.

According to the Amarillo Police Department, around 7:55 a.m., Amarillo officers were called to the 2400 block of northwest 15th Avenue on reports of shots fired.

Amarillo officers arrived on the scene to find one dead victim, identified as Miguel Sapien Gutierrez, 58. According to APD, a second person, a 28-year-old male victim who has not yet been identified, was taken to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the upper body.

All parties involved in this incident have been identified and questioned by the Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is still ongoing.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFDA

Amarillo Police: Man arrested after SWAT standoff near Ridgecrest

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police has arrested a man after a SWAT standoff near Ridgecrest early this morning. According to officials, on August 15, at around 12:24 a.m., officers were called to a home near Mesa on a possible fight. One caller said that shots had been fired and...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

1 dead, 1 injured after crash in Moore County

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS is investigating a crash resulting one person dead another injured in Moore County. According to DPS, today at around 12:15 a.m., 61-year-old Carlos Ibarbo-Flores was traveling northbound on FM 2589 and approaching the stop intersection with US 87. A semi, was traveling eastbound on...
MOORE COUNTY, TX
abc7amarillo.com

1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are investigating the 16th homicide of the year after a man was shot and killed Friday morning. Just before 8 a.m., police were called to the 2400 block of NW 15th Avenue. Officers found the body of 58-year-old Miguel Sapien Gutierrez and a...
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Amarillo, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Amarillo, TX
abc7amarillo.com

1 killed, 2 injured in 4-vehicle fiery head-on crash in Potter County

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — One person is dead and two others injured in a four vehicle fiery head-on crash in Potter County. According to preliminary information from the Texas Department of Public Safety, a semi-truck headed south on RM 1061 crossed the center stripe and crashed head-on into a U-Haul truck towing a passenger vehicle near Saddleback Road.
POTTER COUNTY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 dead, 2 injured in Thursday Potter County crash

Update (5:22 p.m.) Officials with the Amarillo district of the Texas Department of Transportation said that RM 1061 is now reopened after Thursday morning’s wreck in Potter County. Update (11:45 a.m.) Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety provided information on the Thursday morning accident in northwest Potter County. Officials said that a semi-truck […]
POTTER COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Second Person#Violent Crime
KFDA

Woman arrested, accused of hitting man crossing Amarillo Boulevard

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have arrested a woman for intoxication manslaughter after police say she hit a man crossing Amarillo Boulevard with her car. According to Amarillo police, on Sunday Aug. 7, at around 10:37 p.m., officials were called to a crash involving a car hitting a person near Amarillo Boulevard East.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 arrested after man hit, killed by car on Amarillo Blvd.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding an arrest that was made after the death of a man who was hit by a car while crossing Amarillo Boulevard Sunday evening. According to a news release from the department, officers were dispatched to a crash involving a pedestrian in the […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KFDA

Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted for aggravated assault

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for aggravated assault charges. Isaac Joel Chavez is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Chavez is 27-year-old Hispanic man, he weighs 200 pounds and is six feet tall...
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

End of an Era for Popular Amarillo Cattle Auction and Restaurant

A piece of Amarillo history is no longer. The property at the Amarillo Stockyards located at 100 S. Manhattan, is said to have been sold to a scrap metal company. Amarillo Livestock Auction was once home to the Stockyards Cafe, which if you never had a chance to eat there, you missed out on some of the best food to ever grace the great city of Amarillo and the best chicken fried steak.
AMARILLO, TX
Amarillo Globe-News

Amarillo Globe-News

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
276K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Amarillo, TX from Amarillo Globe-News.

 http://amarillo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy