Trump pushes back on Mar-a-Lago raid evidence, claims documents were ‘declassified’

By Cami Mondeaux, Breaking News Reporter
Washington Examiner
 3 days ago
Pat W
3d ago

Another lie. You can't declassify those kind of documents and if he could, there would be paperwork confirmation, and there reportedly was not. Still think he is innocent?

Stanley Paige
2d ago

if they were, the national archives would know, they take part in the process! a president just doesn't "deem " them "unclassified!" it is a process!

Robert Jackson
2d ago

There are some documents that even a president CAN NOT DECLASSIFY PERIOD IF TRUMP SAIS THAT ITS JUST ANOTHER LIE. When will his lies stop they just keep piling up like bricks that are about to crumble down

MSNBC

Why the Justice Dept. is holding off on charging Trump

Despite a mountain of evidence from the Jan. 6 Committee, Attorney General Merrick Garland is still sending mixed messages about whether he’ll prosecute former President Trump. Former U.S. Attorney Barb McQuade and Washington Post national correspondent Philip Bump discuss the Justice Department’s hesitation and signs that the GOP is withdrawing support for Trump 2024.July 23, 2022.
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Resurfaced Trump clip shows him asking why innocent people are 'taking the Fifth Amendment'

Former President Donald Trump asked why "the mob" is taking the Fifth Amendment at a 2016 rally, according to a resurfaced clip. Trump asked why aides of his then-presidential opponent, Democrat Hillary Clinton, were pleading the Fifth in the investigation into Clinton's use of a private email server. A video recording of Trump asking the question at the rally resurfaced on Wednesday after Trump announced that he "declined to answer" questions during his deposition before New York Attorney General Letitia James's office, according to Newsweek.
AOL Corp

Trump team sent MSNBC's Lawrence O’Donnell an email fundraising off Mar-a-Lago raid

Lawrence O’Donnell kicked off Tuesday’s The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell by showing an email he’d received from former President Donald Trump’s fundraising team. On Monday, the FBI raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Fla., reportedly searching for classified material that the former president took with him when he left office in violation of the Presidential Records Act. O’Donnell showed the email on the screen as he read it aloud.
PALM BEACH, FL

