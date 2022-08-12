ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

UPMC Children’s Hospital employee test positive for monkeypox

By Aaron Marrie
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P3uJe_0hF9he3k00

PITTSBURGH, Pa (WTAJ) — A UPMC Children’s hospital employee has been diagnosed with monkeypox, according to a statement from the health system.

UPMC infection prevention experts were immediately evaluated the situation and notified public health partners, according to the UPMC statement. The employee works at an outpatient clinic for Children’s

Precautions are in place, according to UPMC, and they believe there is a very low risk of exposure.

“The health and safety of our employees, patients and visitors are our top priorities,” UPMC said.

Additionally, patients and staff who may have been in contact with this employee have been notified.

EXPLAINER: Can the spread of monkeypox be stopped?

This comes just days after cases in Pennsylvania jump 10 times the amount in under a month. This places Pennsylvania seventh overall in positive monkeypox cases in the United States.

Last month, Pennsylvania only had 27 cases, but that was still enough for eight highest in the country. That’s increased to 251 cases, as of Aug. 9. New York currently leads the United States with over 2,100 confirmed cases.

According to the World Health Organization, they don’t believe monkeypox will turn into a pandemic but admit there are many unknowns at the current time.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Unlike COVID-19, the monkeypox virus needs much long and more intimate contact with an infected person or their clothing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Pennsylvania non-profit announces mini-grant program winners

(WTAJ) — The Lumber Heritage Region (LHR) announced its recipients for its 2022-23 Mini-Grant Program on Monday, Aug. 15. The non-profit, focused on the importance of the lumber industry across 15 Pennsylvania counties, is funding more than $66,000 to the following groups and organizations throughout the Commonwealth: Allegheny Hardwood Utilization Group — Multiple Counties — […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Health
WTAJ

AG: State College business owner accused of owing over $600k in taxes

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office has filed charges against a State College restaurant owner after an investigation revealed they failed to pay over $600k in back taxes over the course of five years. On Aug. 3 the AG Office received a copy of a report by the Department of Revenue investigating […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Pennsylvania lumberjacks competition underway in Bedford County

SCHELLSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Pennsylvania Lumberjack Championship and Outdoor Show is underway this weekend at Camp Living Water in Schellsburg. Visitors can see more than thirty of the top lumberjacks in the world as they compete for more than twenty-thousand dollars in the pro-lumberjack competition. The founder of the competition Zach Brouse says its a […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Upmc#Linus Monkeypox#Health And Safety#Diseases#General Health#Upmc Children S Hospital#Upmc Children#Children S Precautions
WTAJ

Mastriano makes campaign stop in Indiana County

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Republican Gubernatorial candidate for Governor of Pennsylvania, Doug Mastriano, continued his bus tour with a stop at an airport in Indiana County on Saturday. Mastriano contines to ramp up his campaign at the Jimmy Stewartt Airport and touched on several hot button topics like abortion, inflation and enegery production. “I’ll […]
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

PA Senate Race: Fetterman plans ‘raw’ remarks in return to campaign trail

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman is expected to open up about his personal health challenges as he officially returns to the campaign trail Friday, more than 90 days after the Democrat suffered a stroke that threatened his life and political prospects in one of the nation’s premier Senate contests. Fetterman will address voters Friday […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
WTAJ

Police: Man killed himself after ramming US Capitol barrier

WASHINGTON (AP) — A man drove his car into a barricade near the U.S. Capitol early Sunday and then began firing gunshots in the air before fatally shooting himself, according to police, who said he did not seem to be targeting any member of Congress. The incident happened just before 4 a.m. at a vehicle […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WTAJ

7 accused in $1.2M extortion scheme at Puerto Rico docks

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Federal authorities on Monday arrested seven people including a union leader and various dock workers accused in a $1.2 million extortion scheme that targeted shipping companies. U.S. Attorney Stephen Muldrow said the scheme began in 2005 and affected local and foreign commerce, including...
LABOR ISSUES
WTAJ

Scott Perry speaks out after FBI seizes cellphone

(WHTM) – Congressman Scott Perry (R-Dauphin) is speaking out after three FBI agents seized his cellphone as part of an ongoing Justice Department investigation. On August 9, Perry said he was approached by agents armed with a warrant who took and later returned his personal cell phone. Perry says the agents “imaged” his phone before […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

‘Shocked and disheartened’: How coal country is reacting to Manchin’s climate deal

Coal country is still reeling from Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-W.Va.) decision to back a sweeping climate and energy package that will accelerate the nation’s transition away from coal.   In the Mountain State, the once-burgeoning coal industry says it feels betrayed, displaced coal workers are celebrating the bill’s black lung benefits and Republicans seeking Manchin’s seat […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WTAJ

Why Trump’s effort to oust Murkowski could hit hurdles

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) will face off against Donald Trump’s endorsed candidate on Tuesday, a long-awaited showdown that comes more than a year after she voted to convict the former president over his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack.   The primary comes as Trump racks up wins across the country in his quest […]
ALASKA STATE
WTAJ

WTAJ

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy