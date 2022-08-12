ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ArtiFlex co-op students volunteer day at city parks

ArtiFlex Mfg. co-op students took a volunteer day to assist the Wooster Parks and Recreation Department paint picnic tables at Christmas Run Park.

"We are incredibly grateful to be a part of Wooster and Wayne County," said Stephanie Vogel, training and development specialist at ArtiFlex. "We realize the importance of supporting the community and surrounding areas that we work and live in. We feel it is important to give back through acts of service. Thank you to Wooster City Parks and Recreation for allowing us to be a partner."

ArtiFlex Mfg summer co-op program hosts nine students in engineering, supply-chain and finance majors.

