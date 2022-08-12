Read full article on original website
MA Residents: Are You Ready To Receive Some “Moolah, Moolah, Moolah”?
Governor Charlie Baker's plans for middle-income residents to receive a $250 check from the state of Massachusetts recently fell apart in Boston, but taxpayers are in for another reprieve thanks to a statute that was implemented back in 1986 which mandates that any money collected in state income tax reaches a pre-determined dollar amount that falls within the state budget parameters.
AAA: Gas Prices in Massachusetts Drop Another Dime
FRAMINGHAM – — Massachusetts’s average gas price is down 10 cents from last week ($4.37), averaging $4.27 per gallon. Today’s price is 40 cents lower than a month ago ($4.67), and $1.22 higher than August 15, 2021 ($3.05). Massachusetts’s average gas price is 32 cents higher...
Do You Remember These 10 Massachusetts Retailers?
Nostalgia can be an amazing thing. I could probably tell you the difference in smell between Caldor and Bradlees. Probably not, because all cigarette smoke smells the same 😂😂. It's funny to walk down memory lane, though!. DO YOU REMEMBER THESE 10 MASSACHUSETTS RETAILERS?. 1. HQ (Home Quarters...
Massachusetts Home to Three Oldest High Schools in the Country, One in Western MA
Hard to believe it, but it's almost time for Berkshire County students to head back to school. Massachusetts public schools actually head back to school much later than other states, some districts in states like Arizona, Alabama, and Mississippi, among others, are back in school in late July. While many states beat Massachusetts back to the first day of classes, the history of public schools runs deep in the Commonwealth.
Skip’s Famous Burger and Suzie Q Joint in Massachusetts to Close After 75 Years
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. I am at a loss for words, as are many reading the headline of this article. The FAMOUS, and I mean famous, Skip's in Merrimac, MA...
Looks Like MA Folks are Going to Have to Get Friendly with Coyotes
Coyotes roaming around in Massachusetts is nothing new. At times when I would visit my girlfriend (now wife), Amber at her home in Florida (not the state but the town in Berkshire County), we would have summer bonfires from time to time. During some of those gatherings, off in the distance, we would hear howling. We assumed it was coyotes or some type of wild dog.
Drought Is Better Than You Think for SouthCoast Apple Season
We've all heard a lot about this summer's serious drought and all the things it is affecting. From super-low water levels in area lakes and ponds to reduced usage of town water, the drought has certainly taken its toll locally. Just last week we learned that our usually gorgeous fall...
Massachusetts education officials to vote on proposal to raise MCAS requirements
BOSTON (WLNE) — The Massachusetts Board of Elementary and Secondary Education will vote Monday on a proposal to raise MCAS requirements. Under a proposal by Commissioner Jeffrey Riley first presented in April, Massachusetts students would need to earn higher scores on their MCAS tests to graduate from high school.\
Massachusetts ranked best state in America to live in
BOSTON — Massachusetts is the best state in America to live in, according to a new report. In compiling its report on 2022′s Best States to Live in, the personal-finance website WalletHub says it compared the 50 states across 52 key indicators of livability, including housing costs, income growth, education rate, and quality of hospitals.
A new report names Massachusetts the best state to live in
The quality of Massachusetts’ schools and its low crime rate helped the Commonwealth land the top spot in this year’s WalletHub study of the Best States to Live In, the consumer financial website reported Monday. Massachusetts beat out New Jersey, which bested the Bay State for the top...
Massachusetts has a significant new clean energy and climate law
Since taking office in 2015, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker has signed four climate bills into law. The most recent was signed last week. The Republican governor said it should help Massachusetts continue its successful efforts to obtain more renewable energy. Climate activists celebrated the new law. WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau...
Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Pizza Boxes in the Recycling Bin?
I love Pizza. Who doesn't right? Living in Pittsfield, I like to try out a variety of places. Sure I have my favorites but I also like to explore. It may sound a bit funny but compared to other Berkshire County towns I lived in prior to moving to Pittsfield 12 years ago, Pittsfield feels like a mecca when it comes to available pizza options. Go ahead and raise your eyebrows while you read this. I don't blame you (check out Massachusetts' favorite pizza topping by going here. You may find it a bit surprising).
Massachusetts triple-deckers can be full of fire hazards. Here’s why.
When Lorraine Adams sees a triple-decker in Worcester, she remembers the fires. Adams was 15 when old electric wiring in a three-decker she and her family rented ignited a blaze that completely burned the building. Nobody was injured, but the family lost all of their belongings and had to immediately find somewhere new to live.
AAA Northeast: Gas prices drop 10 cents in Rhode Island
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — AAA Northeast said Monday that gas prices in Rhode Island dropped an average of 10 cents over the last week. Last week’s average price was $4.29, while this week’s is $4.19. Monday’s gas prices are 45 cents lower than they were a month...
Tax-free weekend 2022: Can you shop online during Massachusetts holiday?
Massachusetts residents don’t need to leave their couch to participate in the tax-free weekend. The annual holiday is on Aug. 13 through Aug. 14 and it will give those shopping in the Bay State the chance to have many of their purchases be exempt from the regular 6.25% state sales tax.
It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts
If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
Weird Massachusetts laws: From not being allowed to live together after divorce to no mules on your second floor
Massachusetts residents need to be careful who they live with. People divorced but still living together can be found guilty of adultery. Additionally, Massachusetts residents can’t stable a horse or mule on the second floor. These are just two of Massachusetts’ weirdest laws — most of which although still...
Massachusetts Gov. Signs Marijuana Compromise Bill, But Strikes This Controversial Section
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker signed into law a marijuana compromise bill addressing social equity and taxes. The Thursday move comes nearly six years after The Bay State legalized recreational cannabis use. Senate Bill 3096 is aimed at advancing diversity in the sector and regulating the host community agreement (HCA) between...
COVID-19 guidelines for Massachusetts schools K-12
Updated COVID-19 guidelines were issued to school districts across Massachusetts as students begin to prepare for returning in the fall.
Report warns Massachusetts could lose competitive edge with rise of remote work
Massachusetts has been an expensive state for a long time. But the consequences of being a place where residents have to pay more for things like housing, utilities and child care are becoming more severe. According to census data, more than 46,000 people emigrated out of Massachusetts between 2020 and...
