Elmo Fire Now 66 Percent Contained With $12 Million Spent So Far
The Elmo Fire burning near the west shore of Flathead Lake is now almost two-thirds contained, according to Fire Information Officer Sara Rouse who spoke to us early Thursday morning. Rouse provided the latest update on the fire. “The current status of the Elmo Fire is that is it 21,349...
CB’s “Hot FUN In The Summertime” BBQ’s
The Cut Bank Business Appreciation Days BBQ's kick off this coming Monday evening, the 15th, down in Valier, at the pavilion. Tuesday's night's BBQ will be over in Cut Bank, with Shakespeare in the Parks to follow. It's up to Sunburst, on Wednesday, at City Park (Pool), & the Appreciation BBQ's will conclude for this season next Thursday evening, 8/18, in Browning, at Stampede Park.
Browning Legion Needs HELP
American Legion Franklin Juneau Post 127, over in Browning, needs officers AND members to keep on keeping on in the community. You can become involved & help old Post 127, to service the community again by attending today's (Friday) "revitalization" meeting. The meeting's at 4, this afternoon at the Blackfeet Veterans Alliance, 119 Pata Street in Browning.
Elmo Fire Mushrooms to 20,000 Acres and Has Cost $6.2 Million
The Elmo Fire burning on the west side of Flathead Lake not far from Polson has mushroomed over the past several days to over 20,000 acres of primarily grassland with a number of homes and outbuildings destroyed. Our news team spoke to Fire Information Officer Kelli Roemer on Thursday for...
K96 FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shelby, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://k96fm.com
