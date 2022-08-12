Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
Kearney preschool families receive surprise gifts at Back to School Night
KEARNEY — At Kearney Public Schools Bright Futures, families are receiving a grand surprise to welcome them back to school. Healthy Blue (Blue Cross Blue Shield insurance) has donated funds to provide families with all kinds of goodies: cereal, laundry soap, paper towels, diapers, shampoo, toilet paper and much more.
NebraskaTV
Teen arrested, another taken to juvenile facility after burglarizing GI garage
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — An Iowa man was arrested and another teen was taken to a juvenile facility after they allegedly broke into a garage and were later found with stolen cards. Rudolfo Penaflor Jr., 18, was arrested for burglary. A 15-year-old male was taken to a juvenile detention...
doniphanherald.com
Pilot lands small airplane on county road north of Kearney
KEARNEY — No injuries were reported after a small airplane landed on a rural Buffalo County road Friday afternoon. At 3:57 p.m. the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an airplane on a county roadway south of East 92nd St. and Avenue N, northwest of Kearney.
knopnews2.com
Sheriff names victim in Adams County train crash
JUNIATA, Neb. (KSNB) - The Adams County Sheriff said Ryan Nemitz, 29, Kearney, was killed in a train-semi truck accident near Juniata Wednesday. The crash happened late Wednesday morning at a crossing a quarter-mile south of the intersection of 12th Street and Roseland Avenue about two miles west of Juniata. The sheriff said a north-bound semi truck loaded with grain collided with a west-bound Burlington Northern freight train.
klkntv.com
Grand Island Police say a man bloodied a Planet Fitness toilet & flushed needle
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A man was arrested after police say he caused quite the scene at the Planet Fitness in Grand Island this week. Authorities tell Channel 8 this all started a little after 7:00 last night. They were contacted about a man who appeared to be under...
KSNB Local4
Terms of settlement agreement between teachers and GI public schools revealed
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Seven teachers formerly classified as substitutes are getting one-time back pay and will be considered full-time employees going forward if they continue to work for the district. That was the substance of an agreement settling a lawsuit filed in January by the Grand Island Education...
foxnebraska.com
Pilot uninjured after having to land plane on county road
KEARNEY, Neb. — A pilot was not injured after he had to land a plane on a county road northwest of Kearney Friday. According to the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office (BCSO), a report of a plane on the road south of E. 92nd St. and N Ave. came in Friday afternoon.
foxnebraska.com
Power restored in Kearney following Saturday outage
KEARNEY, Neb. — Power has been restored following an outage that impacted 4,143 power customers in Kearney Saturday afternoon. According to Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD), the outage began around 3:26 p.m. with customers impacted mainly south of Highway 30 in Kearney. NPPD said the outage was caused by...
Kearney Hub
With help from UNK history professor, actor Bradley Whitford uncovers Nebraska connection
KEARNEY — Actor Bradley Whitford’s journey to trace his ancestry started in sunny California and ended at a snow-covered Nebraska cemetery. Along the way, he met several experts who helped him uncover his family history, including a University of Nebraska at Kearney faculty member. UNK assistant history professor...
Airplane makes emergency landing on road in Buffalo County
KEARNEY, Neb.-Authorities said a pilot was uninjured after making an emergency landing on a Buffalo County road. The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office said at around 3:57 p.m., on Friday, deputies received a report of an airplane on a county road south of E. 92nd St. and N Ave., northwest of Kearney.
Kearney Hub
Kearney man faces prison time for kicking man in the head
KEARNEY — A judge has found a Kearney man guilty of kicking a man in the head and causing him to be hospitalized. Kamaunte McFarland, 23, pleaded no contest in Buffalo County Court to felony first-degree assault of the man in the early morning hours of Feb. 22 in the 500 block of Fourth Street. In exchange for his plea, the Buffalo County Attorney’s office agreed to not ask for more than 15 years in prison for McFarland at the time of sentencing.
KSNB Local4
The song remains the same....Hot
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The drought situation got worse over three areas of the state, but it was the opposite corners of the state where the greater changes were realized. Southwest Nebraska saw a noticeable expansion of the “exceptional drought status” and the northeast areas expanded the ‘extreme drought status.’ This means major crop loss and pasture damage, extreme fire danger and more widespread water shortages likely are occurring. The drought around the Tri-Cities is stable but Grand Island pushed their yearly precipitation deficit above the six inch mark, with Hastings nearly six inches below normal.
knopnews2.com
Denver airline to fly into Kearney this fall
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - City Manager, Michael Morgan, announced on Friday that the U.S. Department of Transportation has selected Denver Air Connection as the Essential Air Service provider for the Kearney Regional Airport. The two-year contract awarded to Denver Air Connection will begin on Nov. 1, 2022. Denver Air...
KSNB Local4
Two more days of summer heat before the big cooldown
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It was another sun-filled day for most today. The only exception was in north and northeast spots where you saw clouds and a few showers this afternoon keeping your highs in the 70s and low 80s. Elsewhere around the state highs ranged from the mid to upper 80s east to low to mid 90s west. The hot spot today was in southwest southern areas where the thermometer spiked into the upper 90s and triple digits. A few more clouds move in overnight as a disturbance moves through the region. Expect partly cloudy skies and lows in the low to mid 60s across the region. Tomorrow we will see more clouds but similar temperatures. Winds will be generally out of the east southeast between 5 and 15 mph. High temperatures tomorrow will range from the mid to upper 80s east to mid 90s west and upper 90s and triple digits south and southwest.
