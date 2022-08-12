ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGW

Beaverton awarded $2 million federal grant to improve road safety

BEAVERTON, Ore. — The city of Beaverton got a $2 million federal grant to help with plans to enhance the city's downtown roads and sidewalks. The Beaverton Downtown Loop Project will focus on improving safety along Hall Boulevard and Watson Avenue from the new Patricia Reser Center to the Beaverton Library.
BEAVERTON, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
KGW

Police find man dead after shooting in North Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man is dead following a report of a shooting Sunday morning in North Portland, according to Portland police. Officers responded to the shooting at 10:03 a.m. on Aug. 14 near North Fessenden Street and North Geneva Avenue. Police found the man dead when they arrived.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

PHOTOS: Clackamas County skydiver rescue

On Friday evening, firefighters in Clackamas County responded to help a skydiver who became stuck 40 feet above the ground after getting snagged on a tree near the community of Mulino. Using a ladder truck, fire crews got the skydiver down without any reported injuries. On Friday evening, firefighters in...
KGW

3 shot in Vancouver early Sunday morning

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Three people were injured in a shooting early Sunday morning in Vancouver, according to the Vancouver Police Department. Police were called to a home on the 6900 block of Carolina Lane near Carl Gustafson Park around 4:30 a.m. for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, they learned...
VANCOUVER, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohsu#Southwest Washington#Portland Fire And Rescue#Kgw Tv
KGW

Freight car derails close to Union Station in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police and firefighters responded to a derailed train car near Union Station and the Steel Bridge early Saturday afternoon, with the response temporarily snarling traffic in the area. The incident was first reported around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. Officials with Portland Fire & Rescue said...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Hot spell: Portland expected to see 3-days of 90-degree heat and higher

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland metro is on the verge of another hot spell this week. Temperatures are likely to reach close to 100 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday. The upcoming round of hot weather begins on Tuesday, with highs expected to be around 90 degrees. Temperatures could climb near 99 degrees on Wednesday and 94 degrees on Thursday, though it could rise close to 100 degrees again.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

2 radiation incidents investigated at Salem Health

SALEM, Ore. — The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission has issued two “event notifications” for incidents involving Salem Hospital’s radiation oncology department earlier this year. One incident involved hospital employees, while the other involved patients. Investigations to-date have shown no injuries, the Statesman Journal reported. Salem Health...
SALEM, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KGW

Person dies of suspected hyperthermia in Portland on Sunday

PORTLAND, Ore. — A person died of suspected hyperthermia in Portland on Sunday, Aug. 7, a day when temperatures hit 100 degrees. This marks Multnomah County's eighth suspected heat-related death of the summer. The Multnomah County Medical Examiner's Office said no other information about this person will be released...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Bridge Pedal and Stride; what routes to avoid this Sunday

PORTLAND, Ore. — This Sunday morning, Portlanders will have a rare opportunity to get up on top of the Fremont and Marquam bridges, car-free, to enjoy breathtaking views of the city. Providence Bridge Pedal and Stride returns for its 26th year this Sunday, Aug. 14. The celebration of bicycling,...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Man accused of assaulting woman just after hospital release

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man has been arraigned on assault charges for allegedly smashing a woman in the head with a basketball-sized boulder just after he was released from an emergency center for people experiencing mental health crises in Portland, Oregon. Dwayne Simpson, of Missouri, on Wednesday was ordered...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

KGW

Portland, OR
21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Portland local news

 https://www.kgw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy