Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine DriveEmily Scarvie
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
‘It’s scary’: North Portland families sell their homes to escape homeless camps, crime
PORTLAND, Ore. — For sale signs line what were once sought-after neighborhoods in North Portland. Many families are selling their homes due to an increase in violence and homeless camps in that area. “It makes you not feel that great about living here,” said Greg Dilkes, who has lived...
'We're living in a lawless town': Cousin of man killed in Southeast Portland wants answers
PORTLAND, Ore. — We're hearing from the family of a man who was shot and killed Wednesday night in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood. The victim's cousin wants answers as police continue to search for a suspect. Shawnte Harris said his cousin, 42-year-old Dejohntae Campbell, was the man who was shot...
North Portland neighbors 'at wit's end' with the city's response to homeless campsites
PORTLAND, Ore. — Tents, garbage and old food line parts of the Peninsula Crossing Trail in North Portland. The once-popular bike path has turned into a highway for homeless campers. “So this is our community area right here,” said TT Sanchez, who lives in one of the campsites. “They...
Beaverton awarded $2 million federal grant to improve road safety
BEAVERTON, Ore. — The city of Beaverton got a $2 million federal grant to help with plans to enhance the city's downtown roads and sidewalks. The Beaverton Downtown Loop Project will focus on improving safety along Hall Boulevard and Watson Avenue from the new Patricia Reser Center to the Beaverton Library.
Police find man dead after shooting in North Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man is dead following a report of a shooting Sunday morning in North Portland, according to Portland police. Officers responded to the shooting at 10:03 a.m. on Aug. 14 near North Fessenden Street and North Geneva Avenue. Police found the man dead when they arrived.
KGW
PHOTOS: Clackamas County skydiver rescue
On Friday evening, firefighters in Clackamas County responded to help a skydiver who became stuck 40 feet above the ground after getting snagged on a tree near the community of Mulino. Using a ladder truck, fire crews got the skydiver down without any reported injuries. On Friday evening, firefighters in...
Portland's Providence Bridge Pedal delights cyclists of all ages
PORTLAND, Ore. — It was a great day to swap four wheels for two wheels in Portland on Sunday. Thousands of people enjoyed the annual Providence Bridge Pedal, riding bicycles over bridges that are usually closed for cars. With the sun rising over Portland, cyclists kicked off their annual...
3 shot in Vancouver early Sunday morning
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Three people were injured in a shooting early Sunday morning in Vancouver, according to the Vancouver Police Department. Police were called to a home on the 6900 block of Carolina Lane near Carl Gustafson Park around 4:30 a.m. for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, they learned...
Freight car derails close to Union Station in downtown Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police and firefighters responded to a derailed train car near Union Station and the Steel Bridge early Saturday afternoon, with the response temporarily snarling traffic in the area. The incident was first reported around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. Officials with Portland Fire & Rescue said...
Hot spell: Portland expected to see 3-days of 90-degree heat and higher
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland metro is on the verge of another hot spell this week. Temperatures are likely to reach close to 100 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday. The upcoming round of hot weather begins on Tuesday, with highs expected to be around 90 degrees. Temperatures could climb near 99 degrees on Wednesday and 94 degrees on Thursday, though it could rise close to 100 degrees again.
2 radiation incidents investigated at Salem Health
SALEM, Ore. — The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission has issued two “event notifications” for incidents involving Salem Hospital’s radiation oncology department earlier this year. One incident involved hospital employees, while the other involved patients. Investigations to-date have shown no injuries, the Statesman Journal reported. Salem Health...
Cycle of Portland homeless camp cleanups leaves campers demoralized, neighbors frustrated
PORTLAND, Ore. — Socks, deodorant, and a sleeping mat are just some of the items one man stuffed into his backpack on the streets of Southwest Portland Thursday morning. His friends call him Lobo. He's been experiencing homelessness for 31 years. "I'm getting ready to leave because we're not...
Beaverton police seize 3,000 stolen catalytic converters; 14 suspects charged
BEAVERTON, Ore. — A year-long Beaverton police investigation into a catalytic converter theft ring led to the indictment of 14 suspects on multiple felony crime charges, including racketeering, aggravated theft and money laundering in late July. Beaverton police held a press conference Thursday afternoon to discuss the bust. "We...
Oregon Zoo relocates birds as safety measure against bird flu
PORTLAND, Ore. — Condors, bald eagles and flamingos are among the birds temporarily moved out of view at the Oregon Zoo due to recent reports of wild birds infected with the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) or "bird flu" in Multnomah and Clackamas counties, according to zoo staff. The...
Person dies of suspected hyperthermia in Portland on Sunday
PORTLAND, Ore. — A person died of suspected hyperthermia in Portland on Sunday, Aug. 7, a day when temperatures hit 100 degrees. This marks Multnomah County's eighth suspected heat-related death of the summer. The Multnomah County Medical Examiner's Office said no other information about this person will be released...
Bridge Pedal and Stride; what routes to avoid this Sunday
PORTLAND, Ore. — This Sunday morning, Portlanders will have a rare opportunity to get up on top of the Fremont and Marquam bridges, car-free, to enjoy breathtaking views of the city. Providence Bridge Pedal and Stride returns for its 26th year this Sunday, Aug. 14. The celebration of bicycling,...
'Without the camera, we would've never known': Thief steals from woman's NE Portland apartment while she sleeps
PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman in Northeast Portland said an intruder walked into her home, stayed for 20 minutes and stole several valuables last weekend — all while she slept in her bedroom. Misha Pierce told KGW she only found out about the intruder by watching back the...
Man arrested after leading police on chase in stolen truck, attempting to drive through fences and yards
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was arrested Sunday and charged with 34 crimes after leading police on a lengthy chase, first in a car and later on foot, that ended inside a residential home. Officers located a stolen pickup truck on Sunday and attempted a traffic stop, a Portland...
Man accused of assaulting woman just after hospital release
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man has been arraigned on assault charges for allegedly smashing a woman in the head with a basketball-sized boulder just after he was released from an emergency center for people experiencing mental health crises in Portland, Oregon. Dwayne Simpson, of Missouri, on Wednesday was ordered...
