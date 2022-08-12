Read full article on original website
Mohave Daily News
Cavallaro: Close the caddisfly condos
BULLHEAD CITY — Michael Cavallaro issued a plea to all Bullhead City and Laughlin residents who live along the Colorado River. “Take advantage of the opportunity to clean off your boat docks and riverfront property,” Cavallaro, manager of the Bullhead City Pest Abatement District and the municipal entomologist, said.
AZFamily
Flood watch in effect for most of Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Storms are developing across the state. A Flood Watch is in effect through 11 p.m. for a large portion of the state, including Flagstaff, the Grand Canyon, Phoenix, Lake Havasu and Kingman. We are already seeing flooding occurring in Flagstaff and other areas like Prescott. The storms that develop this evening could produce strong, damaging winds, heavy rain and possibly small hail.
Mohave Daily News
More trout join the caddisfly battle
BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Pest Abatement District unleashed new soldiers in its ongoing battle against caddisflies last week. Rainbow trout were stocked at Davis Camp, Community Park and Rotary Park "to provide biological control of nuisance net-spinning caddisflies," Michael Cavalarro, municipal entomologist and pest abatement manager, said.
Mohave Daily News
City making room for howitzer
BULLHEAD CITY — It will take a lot of room to wheel a retired U.S. Army howitzer into Bullhead City’s Arizona Veterans Memorial Park. And it’s taking a lot of work to make that room available. “We have been busy this week clearing a path for the...
Man rescued from Jeep due to flooding near Kingman
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It was no small task for the Mojave County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue office when it came to a swift water rescue on Friday. The driver of a Jeep found himself stuck in the wash south of Agua Fria Drive in Golden Valley, Arizona. In the photos posted on the agency’s […]
riverscenemagazine.com
Iconic Lake Havasu City Event Passes Half-Century Mark
The 51st London Bridge Days Parade will step off at 10 a.m. Oct. 29, on McCulloch Boulevard. The Parade Committee announced this year’s parade theme is “Life is Better at the Lake.”. Residents can break out their beachballs, water skis and beach blankets. All entries will be judged...
Boulder City businesses being impacted by Lake Mead ramp closures
Over the years, all but one launch ramp has closed at Lake Mead meaning visitors have limited access to the lake. As a result, businesses in Boulder City, that rely on tourism, are being hit hard.
SignalsAZ
Ribbon Cutting for Metcalfe Park Rock-Climbing Equipment
The City of Kingman would like to invite the community to the ribbon cutting to celebrate the new rock-climbing equipment at Metcalfe Park Friday, August 12 at 10:00 a.m. Metcalfe Park is located at 315 W. Beale & Grandview. Kingman City Manager Ron Foggin said, “This project began in April...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Widow, widower’s group forming
On November 21,2021 I lost my husband of over 61 years, Paul, to Alzheimer’s. He fought for over five years with me as his sole caregiver. Even though you know what is coming, it is still a shock when your loved one passes away. Then the guilt sets in. If you don’t fight that horrible feeling of guilt, it will destroy you.
WATCH: 75-year-old man rescued from Arizona floodwaters
MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — Deputies with the Mohave County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue teams rescued a 75-year-old man from a running wash Friday afternoon in Golden Valley. According to the MCSO, a bystander observed the man around 2 p.m. on the top of a Jeep, sitting on the...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Three charged in GV home invasion
GOLDEN VALLEY – On Wednesday, Aug. 10, at approximately 4:47 a.m., Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) deputies responded to the 600 block of Santa Maria Rd. in Golden Valley for a reported home invasion. It was reported that three men had come to the residence wearing camouflaged clothing...
zachnews.net
Golden Valley, AZ: Swift water rescue of a man from the top of an overturned vehicle along Estrella Road just south of Agua Fria Drive.
Source: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office’s Search and Rescue (Information and Press Release) Pictures: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office’s Search and Rescue (Courtesy) Golden Valley, Arizona: A swift water rescue of a man from the top of an overturned vehicle occurred on Friday, August 12th, 2022 along Estrella Road just south of Agua Fria Drive.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Theft and larceny in Mohave County
If you’re enjoying a cup of coffee and reading this article, chances are you are a common, working-class citizen. You provide for a family, pay taxes, and whittle down on the national debt. If this is you, then at some point, you have likely been a victim of larceny,...
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Mohave by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-14 15:21:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-14 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Mohave The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Mohave County in northwestern Arizona Southeastern San Bernardino County in southern California * Until 400 PM PDT/400 PM MST/. * At 320 PM PDT/320 PM MST/, a severe thunderstorm was located over Arizona Village, or 11 miles northwest of Topock, moving south at 20 mph. This warning includes Needles and the Mohave Valley. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs and trees. * Locations impacted include Lake Havasu City, Topock, Needles, Mesquite Creek, Desert Hills, Arizona Village, Mojave Ranch Estates, Mohave Valley, Highway 95 And I-40 and Willow Valley. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 in Arizona between mile markers 0 and 13. Interstate 40 in California between mile markers 112 and 155. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
thestandardnewspaper.online
Ketchner found guilty again￼
KINGMAN – Darrell Ketchner has spent months facing charges in various Mohave County courtrooms over time, and various convictions have him currently serving time in the Arizona Department of Corrections until 2053. And now Ketchner will die in prison, barring dramatic developments, following new convictions in a retrial for the brutal stabbing death of Ariel Allison, 18, more than 13 years ago.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Two killed in head-on collision
KINGMAN – The drivers of both vehicles were killed in a wrong-way, head-on collision on Interstate 40 over the weekend. The Department of Public Safety (DPS) said nobody else occupied the vehicles that crashed just after 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 13 about 17 miles south of Kingman. DPS...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Reward offered for information on homicide￼
KINGMAN – A $2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and apprehension of those responsible for the shooting death of Michael Fernandez, 55 of Kingman. Fernandez’ death was the result of a gunshot wound and determined to be a homicide. Fernandez was located by a friend, in his home, on July 21. Investigators believe that Fernandez was shot sometime on Wednesday, July 20, subsequently dying from massive blood loss.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Police apprehend woman’s shooter￼
LAKE HAVASU CITY – Authorities report a woman was shot inside a vehicle in Lake Havasu City on August 9 by a man who was located 15 minutes later sleeping on a bench. Christopher Begaye, 45, New Mexico was arrested and jailed for drunk driving, attempted murder, aggravated assault, disorderly conduct and prohibited weapon possession.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Pound of meth seized
BULLHEAD CITY – Mohave Area General Narcotic Enforcement Team (MAGNET) detectives found a large amount of drugs inside a man’s car when he was contacted for falling asleep behind the wheel. On Wednesday August 3 at about 8 a.m., police were called to the intersection of Palo Verde...
Mohave Daily News
Board moves toward severing contract with ABM
BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City School District Governing Board voted unanimously to take a step toward severing its contract with ABM Industry Groups for the district's maintenance, janitorial and landscaping services. The 4-0 vote — Board Member Amanda Amann was absent — came after a 75-minute executive session...
