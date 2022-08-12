ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Contreras, Rosario, Acuña lead Braves' blowout win over Mets

ATLANTA (AP) — William Contreras and Eddie Rosario hit back-to-back homers off Carlos Carrasco in the second inning, Ronald Acuña Jr. doubled three times and drove in three runs, and the Atlanta Braves routed the New York Mets 13-1 Monday night for their seventh straight win. The victory moved the second-place Braves 4 1/2 games back of New York for the NL East lead and put a brief halt to a hot streak in which the Mets had won 17 out of 20. Carrasco (13-5) allowed three runs in two innings, and his outing was interrupted by a 55-minute rain delay in the second inning. He returned after the break to get the final out of the inning, but he winced on his last pitch and was pulled with left side tightness. New York had allowed two runs or fewer in eight straight games to tie a franchise record set in 1969. Contreras’ homer ended the Mets’ streak of 19 consecutive scoreless innings.
ATLANTA, GA
The Associated Press

Moncada, Cueto lead White Sox past Astros 4-2

CHICAGO (AP) — Yoán Moncada hit a tiebreaking two-run single in Chicago’s four-run eighth inning, and the White Sox beat the Houston Astros 4-2 on Monday night for their fourth straight win. Chicago’s winning rally started after José Urquidy retired the first two batters. Urquidy was pulled after AJ Pollock’s infield hit, and the White Sox jumped all over Rafael Montero (4-2). Andrew Vaughn doubled before Eloy Jiménez bounced a tying two-run double down the third-base line. Walks to José Abreu and Yasmani Grandal loaded the bases for Moncada, who made it 4-2 with a liner into center. The four-run outburst handed a win to Johnny Cueto (5-5), who pitched eight masterful innings. Liam Hendriks earned his 26th save, retiring Mauricio Dubón on a popup to first with two runners on for the final out.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Urías, Dodgers blank Brewers 4-0, continue 2nd-half surge

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Freddie Freeman and Gavin Lux homered to back Julio Urías’ five solid innings, and the Los Angeles Dodgers blanked the Milwaukee Brewers 4-0 on Monday night. A day after their 12-game winning streak ended with a 4-0 loss at Kansas City, the major league-best Dodgers got back on track, improving to 20-4 since the All-Star break. Freeman hit a solo shot in the first inning off Freddy Peralta (4-3) and Lux added a two-run blast against Hoby Milner in the sixth. Urías (13-6) worked out of trouble in the first three innings. He finished with six strikeouts while allowing four hits and two walks, improving to 10-0 with a 1.99 ERA over his last 11 starts.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Cruz's eighth-inning homer lifts Nationals over Cubs 5-4

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nelson Cruz hit a tiebreaking solo homer in the eighth inning to lift the Washington Nationals to a 5-4 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Monday night. Cruz, who hit a two-run double in the fifth, smacked a 1-1 pitch from Brandon Hughes (1-1) to center to snap a 4-all tie with one out in the eighth. It was Cruz’s ninth homer of the season and first since June 25. “He’s been working really hard on getting the ball in the air,” Nationals manager Dave Martinez said. “He’s hitting the ball but it hasn’t really been in the air, and to get that ball in the air and hit it the way he did was awesome.” Cruz is 9 for 25 (.360) over his past eight games.
CHICAGO, IL
stpetecatalyst.com

Rowdies unbeaten streak ends at 13

August 15, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Rowdies saw their 13-match unbeaten streak snapped Saturday night as the club lost a road match 1-0 to the Louisville City FC. The Rowdies, previous winners of seven straight, dropped from second to third place in the USL’s Eastern Conference following the loss. Louisville, which now sits four points ahead of Tampa Bay in first place in the East, set an attendance record with an announced crowd of 14,673 at Lynn Family Stadium.
LOUISVILLE, KY

