ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox13news.com

What could be next for the Albert Whitted Airport in St. Pete?

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Should St. Pete’s city-owned Albert Whitted Airport be used as something else? It’s a question Mayor Ken Welch’s administration wants to answer. "In terms of equitable development, we need to assess what is the payback to the entire city," Welch explained to FOX 13. "Not just to a small group of pilots."
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
floridapolitics.com

400 Central developer picks Suffolk Construction to build St. Pete’s tallest residential tower

The 46-story, luxury residential condominium tower will have 301 units. Developers of The Residences at 400 Central have selected Suffolk Construction Company to build what is expected to become the tallest residential tower in St. Petersburg. Suffolk Construction, which will serve as the general contractor to build the 46-story mixed-use...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
995qyk.com

Would You Ride Gondola Lift Across Pinellas County?

Would You Ride Gondola Lift Across Pinellas County? We called them Cable Cars. Clearwater Beach is looking into the feasibility of aerial gondolas. Having the aerial gondolas traveling along the gulf coast to St. Petersburg was considered by TBARTA (Tampa Bay Area Regional Transit Authority). The study began back in July of 2020. The idea of gondolas was one of several concepts for Pinellas County, along with air taxis and hyper loop. Now, there’s news that TBARTA has been continuing to study a potential gondola project.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Hillsborough’s new State Attorney wants to bring back Tampa’s racist ‘Biking While Black’ policy, leaders say

Local Black leaders are speaking out after the newly appointed Hillsborough State Attorney repealed a policy meant to help protect Black bicyclists and pedestrians from being targeted for certain charges. Yesterday, Hillsborough State Attorney for District 13 Susan Lopez — appointed last week by Gov. Ron DeSantis after he suspended...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Petersburg, FL
Government
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Local
Florida Health
Saint Petersburg, FL
Health
Local
Florida Government
cltampa.com

Op-Ed: Here’s why to ignore the Tampa Bay Times on the Hillsborough schools tax

For almost every employee in the School District of Hillsborough County—whether teacher, paraprofessional, secretary, bus driver, principal, or otherwise—the mere mention of Superintendent Addison Davis awakens intense emotions. The district’s refusal—for the second year in a row—to recognize the work employees have performed and provide the pay adjustments...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Uncertain future for Albert Whitted Airport

There's growing uncertainty around the future of St. Pete's Albert Whitted Airport. The city-owned property sits on prime real estate in downtown, right along the water. Mayor Ken Welch and his administration want to know if it could be better used for something else.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
995qyk.com

The Two Tampa Cities With The Fastest Growing House Prices

House prices in the United States have gone up fast this year. There are two Tampa cities with the fastest growing house prices in the nation. Redfin, a real estate company, recently released a ranking of the top 10 cities with the fastest growing sales prices. Of the Top 10...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Workforce Housing#Atlanta#Tpa Group#Ami
stpetecatalyst.com

City may continue to negotiate PSTA land swap deal

After multiple efforts to secure funds needed for Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority’s long sought-after Clearwater terminal project, the agency was finally able to secure $20 million – but the project now hinges on a new funding gap. During a Clearwater work session meeting, the councilmembers unanimously voted to...
CLEARWATER, FL
thatssotampa.com

Two of the most iconic restaurants in Florida are in Tampa

The city of Tampa is becoming more and more renowned for its culinary scene. Tampa’s notoriety grows with each new esteemed new restaurant, and Bib Gourmand Award, but the legacy of our foodie scene begins with two foodie icons. Trips to Discover recently wrote a list of the most iconic restaurants in the state of Florida, and two of them are in Tampa, and a third is in the Tampa Bay region.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
businessobserverfl.com

Tampa storage facility sells for nearly $20 million

An 83,000-square-foot storage facility in Tampa has sold for $18.5 million. The five-story storage building at 3935 W. Cypress St. sits on a prime piece of local real estate at Interstate 275 and North Dale Mabry. This is almost directly across the street from the new 22-acre, $500 million Midtown Tampa development that includes offices, apartments, a hotel, restaurants, and retailers REI and Whole Foods.
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

VIDEO: Dolphin pushes dead calf through St. Pete waters

"Everyday dolphins play off of our dock. As I sat on my dock last evening it took me a while to understand what was happening," Dee recalled. "The dolphins in our area jump, play, breed, catch fish and generally bring joy to watch. Tonight however was the saddest moment and serves to remind one that our young are vulnerable and there is nothing stronger than a mothers love."
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Theater community says a sad goodbye to one of its own

It was in 2015, not long after he’d left New York City for Pinellas County, that Patrick Brafford arrived at the front door of the Back Door Theater, the Gulfport Community Players’ rehearsal room and black box space. “He knocked on the door and introduced himself,” recalled GCP...
GULFPORT, FL
thegabber.com

Take The Gabber to Wisconsin – via Pinellas Park

Tammi Carter-Budelier (middle) took us to visit some special friends, John and Janet, who live in Pinellas Park. That’s not where they are, though – everyone’s in Wisonsin. Tammi brought extra Gabbers so her northern friends would know how great Gulfport is. Have you taken the Gabber...
PINELLAS PARK, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy