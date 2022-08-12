Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
813 Day Celebrations Are Under WayAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path - part II.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
fox13news.com
What could be next for the Albert Whitted Airport in St. Pete?
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Should St. Pete’s city-owned Albert Whitted Airport be used as something else? It’s a question Mayor Ken Welch’s administration wants to answer. "In terms of equitable development, we need to assess what is the payback to the entire city," Welch explained to FOX 13. "Not just to a small group of pilots."
floridapolitics.com
400 Central developer picks Suffolk Construction to build St. Pete’s tallest residential tower
The 46-story, luxury residential condominium tower will have 301 units. Developers of The Residences at 400 Central have selected Suffolk Construction Company to build what is expected to become the tallest residential tower in St. Petersburg. Suffolk Construction, which will serve as the general contractor to build the 46-story mixed-use...
995qyk.com
Would You Ride Gondola Lift Across Pinellas County?
Would You Ride Gondola Lift Across Pinellas County? We called them Cable Cars. Clearwater Beach is looking into the feasibility of aerial gondolas. Having the aerial gondolas traveling along the gulf coast to St. Petersburg was considered by TBARTA (Tampa Bay Area Regional Transit Authority). The study began back in July of 2020. The idea of gondolas was one of several concepts for Pinellas County, along with air taxis and hyper loop. Now, there’s news that TBARTA has been continuing to study a potential gondola project.
floridapolitics.com
Hillsborough’s new State Attorney wants to bring back Tampa’s racist ‘Biking While Black’ policy, leaders say
Local Black leaders are speaking out after the newly appointed Hillsborough State Attorney repealed a policy meant to help protect Black bicyclists and pedestrians from being targeted for certain charges. Yesterday, Hillsborough State Attorney for District 13 Susan Lopez — appointed last week by Gov. Ron DeSantis after he suspended...
cltampa.com
Op-Ed: Here’s why to ignore the Tampa Bay Times on the Hillsborough schools tax
For almost every employee in the School District of Hillsborough County—whether teacher, paraprofessional, secretary, bus driver, principal, or otherwise—the mere mention of Superintendent Addison Davis awakens intense emotions. The district’s refusal—for the second year in a row—to recognize the work employees have performed and provide the pay adjustments...
fox13news.com
Uncertain future for Albert Whitted Airport
There's growing uncertainty around the future of St. Pete's Albert Whitted Airport. The city-owned property sits on prime real estate in downtown, right along the water. Mayor Ken Welch and his administration want to know if it could be better used for something else.
Baycare Medical Group Sued After Tampa Attorney With Claustrophobia Dies
LUTZ, Fla. – On July 21, Baycare Medical Group and four affiliated physicians were sued in the death of former attorney Mitchell C. Robiner. Robiner was associated with Brooks and Brooks Law Firm located in Tampa. He was 51 when he passed away on June
995qyk.com
The Two Tampa Cities With The Fastest Growing House Prices
House prices in the United States have gone up fast this year. There are two Tampa cities with the fastest growing house prices in the nation. Redfin, a real estate company, recently released a ranking of the top 10 cities with the fastest growing sales prices. Of the Top 10...
2 major roads to close overnight in St. Pete
If you're an overnight driver, watch out: Two major roads will be closed in St. Petersburg.
stpetecatalyst.com
City may continue to negotiate PSTA land swap deal
After multiple efforts to secure funds needed for Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority’s long sought-after Clearwater terminal project, the agency was finally able to secure $20 million – but the project now hinges on a new funding gap. During a Clearwater work session meeting, the councilmembers unanimously voted to...
thatssotampa.com
Two of the most iconic restaurants in Florida are in Tampa
The city of Tampa is becoming more and more renowned for its culinary scene. Tampa’s notoriety grows with each new esteemed new restaurant, and Bib Gourmand Award, but the legacy of our foodie scene begins with two foodie icons. Trips to Discover recently wrote a list of the most iconic restaurants in the state of Florida, and two of them are in Tampa, and a third is in the Tampa Bay region.
stpeterising.com
22 blocks of Central Avenue will close for the 2nd annual Halloween on Central
Last year’s inaugural Halloween on Central event was a massive success. Thousands of people descended onto Central Avenue to promote car-free culture by walking, biking, rollerblading, skating, or scooting along downtown St. Pete’s most popular retail corridor. This year, Halloween on Central is back and better than ever....
businessobserverfl.com
Tampa storage facility sells for nearly $20 million
An 83,000-square-foot storage facility in Tampa has sold for $18.5 million. The five-story storage building at 3935 W. Cypress St. sits on a prime piece of local real estate at Interstate 275 and North Dale Mabry. This is almost directly across the street from the new 22-acre, $500 million Midtown Tampa development that includes offices, apartments, a hotel, restaurants, and retailers REI and Whole Foods.
VIDEO: Dolphin pushes dead calf through St. Pete waters
"Everyday dolphins play off of our dock. As I sat on my dock last evening it took me a while to understand what was happening," Dee recalled. "The dolphins in our area jump, play, breed, catch fish and generally bring joy to watch. Tonight however was the saddest moment and serves to remind one that our young are vulnerable and there is nothing stronger than a mothers love."
stpetecatalyst.com
Theater community says a sad goodbye to one of its own
It was in 2015, not long after he’d left New York City for Pinellas County, that Patrick Brafford arrived at the front door of the Back Door Theater, the Gulfport Community Players’ rehearsal room and black box space. “He knocked on the door and introduced himself,” recalled GCP...
thegabber.com
Take The Gabber to Wisconsin – via Pinellas Park
Tammi Carter-Budelier (middle) took us to visit some special friends, John and Janet, who live in Pinellas Park. That’s not where they are, though – everyone’s in Wisonsin. Tammi brought extra Gabbers so her northern friends would know how great Gulfport is. Have you taken the Gabber...
usf.edu
Stetson professor calls Andrew Warren's suspension a 'rule of politics' instead of a rule of law
The suspension of Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren by Gov. DeSantis is unprecedented in recent Florida history. That's according to Louis Virelli, a professor at Stetson University College of Law in Gulfport. He says the closest example is when then-Gov. Rick Scott suspended Aramis Ayala — who is now running...
Southbound US-19 To Close Tonight In St. Petersburg
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Southbound US 19 will be closed at Bryan Dairy Road/118th Avenue tonight, August 15 from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. tomorrow, Tuesday, August 16 – weather permitting. This closure is necessary for crews to perform overhead work as part of the
Palm Harbor rallies around community hero as she battles cancer
Palm Harbor rallies around community hero Casey Hunt — wife, mom, do-gooder — as she battles uterine cancer.
fox13news.com
St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch shares vision for Tropicana Field site redevelopment
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The process of choosing a developer to transform Tropicana Field and the surrounding area continues after St. Petersburg's new mayor hit the reset button earlier this summer. Former Mayor Rick Kriseman wrangled with city council and the Tampa Bay Rays for years before term limits forced...
