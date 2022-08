Fruitport’s Collin Jolman (left) and Jacob Policka are competing in South Carolina at the 2022 Bassmaster High School Championship. Courtesy photo

The Fruitport fishing team of Collin Jolman and Jacob Policka finished up their second day of competition on Friday at the 2022 Bassmaster High School Championship in Anderson, South Carolina.

After catching five fish totaling 8 pounds, 5 ounces on Thursday, the pair were back out on Lake Hartwell to continue their catch. Their first-day catch placed them around the top 100 overall out of 305 teams.