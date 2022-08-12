Read full article on original website
Presto, Change-o! Florida Transforms Into A “Haunted House”
Presto, Change-o! Florida Transforms Into A “Haunted House. Fantasy –and phantoms – materialize in the “haunted house” that is Florida each autumn! The Halloween festivities, the parties of witches and ghosts, begin sometimes in August and September and are super-abundant in October in various popular destinations around the state. Some festivities are good for the whole family and others are meant for adults –and intrepid ones at that in some cases as they feature intense scare zones, haunted houses and more!
Does a ghost boy haunt Disney's Typhoon Lagoon?
Disney's Typhoon Lagoon in Orlando, FloridaChad Sparks on Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0) I love waterparks. A good chunk of my core happy memories are running around waterparks with my twin as a child. As an adult, not so much. Unfortunately, the fun is ruined thinking about how nasty the water might be and the flesh-eating bacteria at waterparks. But that doesn't mean my heart still doesn't have a place for a good slide, and I couldn't be convinced with a good nudge. I've also had a weird fascination with Disney World lately, deciding to follow up on all the rumors and legends I heard while performing for Disney Cruise Lines. This curiosity is my segue into discussing Disney's Typhoon Lagoon and the apparent ghosts that might call it home.
Have you been to this famous (allegedly) haunted night club in Orlando?
The Beacham Theater in Orlando, FloridaJohnvr4 on wikimediacommons. I've lived in Orlando for a year now, and I have to say, Orlando loves its nightlife. I knew that Orlando would be a poppin' city, but this place is always running. Every time I step outside my apartment to take the dog out or get the mail, no matter the day of the week, there's a gaggle of kids heading out in club wear to party downtown. Without fail, there is always a unique and exciting place to hang out in Orlando, and it just so happens some of them are rumored to be haunted.
Bay News 9
Documents reveal name Universal plans to give Epic Universe road
ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando Resort’s upcoming theme park Epic Universe is expected to open in summer 2025. As construction on the park ramps up, Universal is planning to give one of the roadways leading to the new park an “epic” name. What You Need To...
centralfloridalifestyle.com
Magical Dining is Back and Better With Michelin Options
Magical Dining is back and better than ever! As Central Florida celebrates the 17th year of Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining, here’s your chance to savor three-course, prix-fixe dinners at 106 top Orlando-area restaurants for just $40 per person. Magical Dining returns from Aug. 26 – Oct. 2, 2022 with a fresh lineup, including new MICHELIN Guide honorees, as well as 22 venues participating for the very first time. This year, donated funds will focus on an Central Florida organization that is expanding employment opportunities for people with disabilities: The Able Trust. Proceeds from this year’s program will support The Able Trust’s High School High Tech (HSHT) program in Orange County. This will provide an opportunity to explore jobs or postsecondary education leading to in-demand careers.You will not want to skip out on a truly magical experience this year!
I searched for the Ghost Dog of Lake Eola in Orlando, Florida
The eastern side of Lake Eola where the ghost dog is reportedly seenproperty of author, Evie M. So I did a thing. The other day, I told myself I would stop saying I wanted to visit all the haunted locations in Florida, turn off the Netflix, and just do it. And I did. I spent the whole day hunting down a bunch of haunted places around Orlando, and one of them was an obvious choice on my list: Lake Eola. I would go try to investigate the legend of the little ghost dog haunting the shores in the evening.
I went to the most (allegedly) haunted intersection in Orlando
The most haunted intersection in Orlando looks so ordinary.Evie M. (author) Orlando is a cool place. That's kind of a no-brainer, but really, it's true. You could be walking down the street on any ordinary day, thinking the pavement beneath your feet and the shops passing by are like any other, and there could be the most sinister backstory you've ever heard behind it.
I went to the "Most Haunted Motel in Orlando" on International Drive
Michael protests about going to the "haunted" Super 8 Motel (Orlando, FL) behind usauthor (Evie M.) It has been a really interesting last few days. I talk about this a lot, but when I first moved to Orlando about a year ago, I swore I would check out all the haunted sites around the city and the state of Florida. And until, like, two days ago, I did nothing about it. But now, I have started slowly checking off haunted sites around Orlando to see what they're all about. And today, the focus of my attention was the allegedly haunted Super-8 Motel on International Drive.
WDW News Today
Brendan Fraser Has Not Been Removed From Revenge of the Mummy, Halloween Horror Nights Updates, Curfew Enforced at CityWalk Orlando, and More: UPNT Weekly Recap (8/8/22-8/14/22)
We bring you a lot of stories. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Weekly Recap for August 8 – August 14, 2022.
There's an (apparently) haunted Floor and Decor in Orlando, Florida
Inside a Floor and Decor shop.Thomson200 Creative Commons Zero, Public Domain Dedication. I have lost count of how many times I've said this about Florida, but it's shocking how something as simple as a shopping mall with a Starbucks and stores selling kale chips could have such a rich history-- and a dark one. The thought came to my mind today after I learned about the seemingly innocent "Floor and Decor" (now a Conn's Home Plus) store in the Colonial Plaza in Orlando, Florida.
click orlando
Chicken Fire owner launching new burger pop-up in Orlando. Here’s how you can try it
ORLANDO, Fla. – A new pop-up restaurant is making its debut inside the popular Chicken Fire restaurant in Orlando’s Coytown neighborhood. Cow & Cheese is setting up shop inside Chicken Fire’s kitchen, 2425 E. Colonial Drive, on Tuesday evening, starting at 6 p.m. Kwame Boakye, the owner...
Have you seen "the tan figure" haunting Disney World?
Disney World castle in the dark"#disneyworld castle at night" by prunderground is licensed under CC BY 2.0. I've mentioned this in previous stories in this unintentional Disney series, but it took me a while for my fascination with legends and ghost stories surrounding the park to surface. Maybe it's because I'd been lucky enough to perform for the company and put it out of my mind after I came home burnt out from a contract abroad, or maybe it's because I'm older and interested in everything around me. Either way, you'll have to be subjected to me continuing to burrow down the Disney wormhole. So sorry about that.
Afternoon storms, lightning continue across Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Saturday storms have fired off once again for many Central Florida neighborhoods. Pockets of downpours and lightning will continue with areas of minor street flooding possible through the late afternoon. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Coastal and beach areas will have a much...
Florida Man Paid Rent To Fake Landlord For Months
The tenant was paying $1,200 a month for the rental home.
WATCH: Mama bear and cubs break into back porch of Orlando home
ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando home needs a big repair job on its back porch after being visited by a mama bear and her two cubs. Ray Shelly shared video with Channel 9 showing the bear family walking around at a home on Castelle Drive in Orlando, not far from Maitland Boulevard.
WLTX.com
Four Florida cities rank as most humid cities in the US
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — * The above video is from a previous unrelated story. This time of the year can be a steam bath. Step outside and bam, you're drenched in sweat. The swampy, thick heat and moisture can be a challenge in Florida cities. Hydration is key. A research...
bungalower
TOP TEN THINGS TO KNOW THIS WEEK
This is our latest rundown of the top ten things you need to know this week, in Orlando’s downtown “bungalow neighborhoods,” and some bonus headlines you may have missed. Bungalower.com · Bungalower and The Bus – Episode 287 (The Wellborn) In the neverending show that...
dailyphew.com
Scared Dog Does Not Stop Hugging Her Rescuers Very Grateful
The vice president of the Orlando, Florida-based rescue organization Furever Bully Love Rescue is Natalie Olivieri. Near a sizable field in Redland, Florida, she discovered Harper, a dog who had been left behind. The volunteers try their best to feed the many stray dogs that are known to frequent this area.
floridarambler.com
De Leon Springs: State park known for pancakes has much more
For a place with so much history and beauty, it’s funny that Ponce De Leon Springs State Park pancakes are the things for which it is best known. But the make-them-yourself pancakes are so popular that Ponce De Leon Springs State Park is known as “pancake park” and the wait for a table at the park’s Old Sugar Mill restaurant can be two or three hours long on summer weekends.
bungalower
Orlando Meats closes after losing chefs
Orlando Meats has closed. The popular restaurant/butcher, which abandoned Ivanhoe Village for Winter Park in 2020, lost both its culinary director and its chef de cuisine last month when they announced they would be launching a new pop-up concept of their own called Red Panda Noodle (Instagram) – which we most recently covered HERE for a pop-up they were hosting at The Guesthouse in Mills 50.
