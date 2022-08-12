Disney World castle in the dark"#disneyworld castle at night" by prunderground is licensed under CC BY 2.0. I've mentioned this in previous stories in this unintentional Disney series, but it took me a while for my fascination with legends and ghost stories surrounding the park to surface. Maybe it's because I'd been lucky enough to perform for the company and put it out of my mind after I came home burnt out from a contract abroad, or maybe it's because I'm older and interested in everything around me. Either way, you'll have to be subjected to me continuing to burrow down the Disney wormhole. So sorry about that.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 7 HOURS AGO