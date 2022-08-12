ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KOCO

Deputy shot in Grady County standoff situation returns to work

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — The deputy who was shot in the Grady County standoff situation returned to work. The deputy was shot by a woman who then barricaded herself in a patrol car. KOCO 5 brought you team coverage on Friday in Grady County as the woman spent hours in the car, refusing to get out.
GRADY COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

Rollover on Lee sends one person to the hospital

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A rollover on Lee Boulevard in Lawton sent one person to the hospital on Monday. The crash happened around two p.m., in front of Southwestern Hospital, and only included one vehicle. The accident caused both lanes of traffic to be shut down, and there is no...
LAWTON, OK
News On 6

Victims Identified In Wrong-Way Logan County Crash

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has identified the victims in a deadly wrong-way crash Saturday night on Highway 33 in Logan County. OHP said the crash involved two cars near E. County Road 76 just NE of Guthrie, Oklahoma. Sharon Maloy, 73, was pronounced dead at the scene by Guthrie Fire...
kswo.com

Vehicle catches fire in Lawton parking lot

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A vehicle fire caught the attention of customers in the Wal-Mart parking lot on Sheridan Rd. in Lawton Sunday morning. Around 10:30 a.m. Lawton firefighters put out the blaze and Lawton Police officers were also on scene. No word yet on the cause of the fire....
LAWTON, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Victim Identified In Tulsa's 51st Homicide Of 2022

The victim in a Saturday morning homicide has been identified by Tulsa Police. Officers say they found 44-year-old Keith Brown dead near 11th and Garnett with a gunshot wound. According to Tulsa Police, no arrests have been made and investigators are working to determine what happened. Anyone with information about...
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Woman killed in collision in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY (KOKH) - Emergency crews responded to a fatal crash on Saturday that left one person dead in Logan County. Officials say two vehicles were involved in a collision on SH-33 just to the east of County Road 76. 73-year-old Sharon Maloy of Oklahoma City was pronounced dead at...
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Firefighters extinguish fully engulfed house fire in west Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Several fire departments worked to extinguished a fully engulfed house fire in west Tulsa Sunday afternoon. The fire broke out at a home near 65th West Avenue and Southwest Boulevard around 12:45 p.m., and the smoke could be seen from Interstate 44 to the east.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Man Killed In Highway 412 Crash Friday Identified By OHP

Update 8/13/22 5:50 p.m.: The Oklahoma Highway Patrol released new details regarding a deadly Tulsa crash Friday on Highway 412. Troopers said Mark Hopkins, 60, of Tulsa, died at the scene of the crash near 65th W. Ave. around 7 p.m. According to the OHP report, Hopkins was speeding east...
TULSA, OK

