Related
KOCO
Deputy shot in Grady County standoff situation returns to work
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — The deputy who was shot in the Grady County standoff situation returned to work. The deputy was shot by a woman who then barricaded herself in a patrol car. KOCO 5 brought you team coverage on Friday in Grady County as the woman spent hours in the car, refusing to get out.
Two killed after car crashes into Washita River
Authorities say two people are dead after crashing into the Washita River in Caddo County.
kswo.com
Rollover on Lee sends one person to the hospital
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A rollover on Lee Boulevard in Lawton sent one person to the hospital on Monday. The crash happened around two p.m., in front of Southwestern Hospital, and only included one vehicle. The accident caused both lanes of traffic to be shut down, and there is no...
Former resident of burned Tulsa home arrested, investigators offer update
TULSA, Okla. — It’s been six months since a home in south Tulsa burned to the ground, and investigators are still trying to piece together what happened. Crews spent hours battling the blaze on a frigid evening last February. Firefighters told FOX23 that they could see the flames from the station, which was about a quarter of a mile away.
17-Year-Old Dies After Shooting At Tulsa Shopping Center, Suspect In Custody
--- Tulsa Police are investigating after officers said a 17-year-old boy was shot in the head in a shopping center parking lot near 21st and Garnett. The shooting happened just after 7:30 p.m. at 1950 South Garnett Road. Police said the suspect who claimed responsibility is in custody and the...
News On 6
Victims Identified In Wrong-Way Logan County Crash
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has identified the victims in a deadly wrong-way crash Saturday night on Highway 33 in Logan County. OHP said the crash involved two cars near E. County Road 76 just NE of Guthrie, Oklahoma. Sharon Maloy, 73, was pronounced dead at the scene by Guthrie Fire...
kswo.com
Vehicle catches fire in Lawton parking lot
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A vehicle fire caught the attention of customers in the Wal-Mart parking lot on Sheridan Rd. in Lawton Sunday morning. Around 10:30 a.m. Lawton firefighters put out the blaze and Lawton Police officers were also on scene. No word yet on the cause of the fire....
One driver injured following crash with semi-truck
One person was taken to an Oklahoma City hospital following a crash with a semi-truck early Monday morning.
Victim Identified In Tulsa's 51st Homicide Of 2022
The victim in a Saturday morning homicide has been identified by Tulsa Police. Officers say they found 44-year-old Keith Brown dead near 11th and Garnett with a gunshot wound. According to Tulsa Police, no arrests have been made and investigators are working to determine what happened. Anyone with information about...
kswo.com
Firefighters battle large grassfire near Comanche County Line
CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Firefighters are currently on the scene of a large grassfire near the intersection of Hwy 58 and Hwy 19. 7News’ Jarred Burk was on scene, and said crews are fighting diligently to put out the blaze, which has now jumped Hwy 19 and is headed north.
OHP: 17-Year-Old Killed In Kingfisher County ATV Crash
A 17-year-old was killed in an ATV crash late Saturday night in Kingfisher County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). Troopers said the driver was heading westbound on East 800 Road and departed the roadway for unknown reasons. The vehicle then struck a tree, according to OHP. The victim...
OKCPD: Mother arrested after children found unresponsive in hot car parked at Walmart
The Oklahoma City Police Department says a metro mother was arrested on 2 charges of child neglect Sunday afternoon after her children were found unconscious in the backseat of a hot car parked at a local Walmart.
okcfox.com
Woman killed in collision in Logan County
LOGAN COUNTY (KOKH) - Emergency crews responded to a fatal crash on Saturday that left one person dead in Logan County. Officials say two vehicles were involved in a collision on SH-33 just to the east of County Road 76. 73-year-old Sharon Maloy of Oklahoma City was pronounced dead at...
KTUL
Firefighters extinguish fully engulfed house fire in west Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Several fire departments worked to extinguished a fully engulfed house fire in west Tulsa Sunday afternoon. The fire broke out at a home near 65th West Avenue and Southwest Boulevard around 12:45 p.m., and the smoke could be seen from Interstate 44 to the east.
Spavinaw man in critical condition after Tulsa collision
TULSA, Okla. — A 32-year-old Spavinaw man is in critical condition after a collision in east Tulsa on Saturday afternoon, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). The crash took place on I-44 westbound just west of 145th E Avenue and involved three vehicles:. A Toyota Corolla, driven with Dena...
News On 6
Man Killed In Highway 412 Crash Friday Identified By OHP
Update 8/13/22 5:50 p.m.: The Oklahoma Highway Patrol released new details regarding a deadly Tulsa crash Friday on Highway 412. Troopers said Mark Hopkins, 60, of Tulsa, died at the scene of the crash near 65th W. Ave. around 7 p.m. According to the OHP report, Hopkins was speeding east...
Man Accused Of Throwing Rocks At Cars Arrested By Tulsa Police
Tulsa Police said officers arrested a man accused of throwing rocks at passing cars. Police say an officer tried to talk to Blake Willingham around 9:45 Friday morning near West Archer and North Phoenix when he threw a box of trash at the patrol car and ran off. They say...
Homicide investigated in Oklahoma City metro area
Warr Acres police are investigating a homicide Friday evening.
Luther Police Uncover Drugs And Stolen Firearm During Traffic Stop
Luther Police said officers pulled Bridgett Mitchell over late Friday night. During the traffic stop, police found drugs and a stolen firearm in her car. Mitchell was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center.
Person shot and car crash near OU Med in OKC
Around 2 a.m. Saturday morning, a person was shot in the chest and a vehicle crashed near OU Med.
