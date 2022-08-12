August 16, 2022 - With a new school year in full swing, Pinellas County Schools is once again providing free wi-fi to students in need. The district is offering 20,000 T-Mobile internet hotspots to ensure kids have reliable internet access outside of the classroom to help ensure academic success. Students can use the hotspots for their personal devices or school-issued electronics through the PCS Connects program. The LTE hotspots support up to 15 devices and include unlimited high-speed data. There is no liability or cost to students. If interested, a parent or guardian should contact their child’s school.

