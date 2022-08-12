Read full article on original website
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path - part II.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
813 Day Celebrations Are Under WayAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
stpetecatalyst.com
Tampa Bay companies rank on Inc. 5000 list
August 16, 2022 - Several Tampa area-based companies have been named on the Inc. 5000 list, which ranks the fastest growing privately held companies in America. Clearwater-based Kitrum was ranked No. 50, Tampa-based Ideal Agent ranked No. 73, Tampa-based Soma Global ranked No. 141, Tampa-based PainTEQ ranked No. 149, St. Petersburg-based Neptune Flood ranked No. 205, Tampa-based Blue.cloud ranked No. 533, and St. Petersburg-based Innowise ranked No. 554. More local companies also ranked in the list, which can be found here.
stpetecatalyst.com
Florida Aquarium to embark on a $40M expansion
The Florida Aquarium will undergo a $40 million expansion – marking the first major project the Tampa attraction will pursue since its opening in 1995. The project, which has three phases, includes introducing an outdoor sea lion habitat (a first for the west coast of Florida) and the addition of a rotating special exhibit gallery, converting the second-floor lobby into to multi-species gallery that features puffins.
stpetecatalyst.com
Tampa adtech firm lands six-figure investment
Tampa-based Nickelytics, the advertising tech firm initially known as The Nickel Ride, a ride-share company, has received a six-figure investment from venture capital group BDev Ventures. A member of Tampa Bay Wave, Nickelytics leverages out-of-home advertisements through vehicles including autonomous delivery robots, e-scooters and electric vehicle charging networks to help...
stpetecatalyst.com
Rowdies unbeaten streak ends at 13
August 15, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Rowdies saw their 13-match unbeaten streak snapped Saturday night as the club lost a road match 1-0 to the Louisville City FC. The Rowdies, previous winners of seven straight, dropped from second to third place in the USL’s Eastern Conference following the loss. Louisville, which now sits four points ahead of Tampa Bay in first place in the East, set an attendance record with an announced crowd of 14,673 at Lynn Family Stadium.
stpetecatalyst.com
TCR to develop 1700 Central block, preserve businesses
Dallas-based Trammell Crow Residential is planning to purchase the entire 1700 block of Central Avenue to build a seven-story mixed-use apartment building. Trammell Crow Residential, a subsidiary of Crow Holdings, has filed an application with the city to build a 267-unit apartment building with ground-floor retail at the site for the project named Alexan 1700. The complex would include 18,000 square feet of commercial space with 75% of the retail fronting Central Avenue.
stpetecatalyst.com
Florida Holocaust Museum receives $5 million
The Legislature recently awarded $5 million in funding to the Florida Holocaust Museum, with Chairman Mike Igel calling it evidence that state leadership recognizes the institution’s impact, work and goals. St. Petersburg’s Florida Holocaust Museum (FHM) hosted a private event Tuesday to celebrate a “transformational” $5 million gift from...
stpetecatalyst.com
Theater community says a sad goodbye to one of its own
It was in 2015, not long after he’d left New York City for Pinellas County, that Patrick Brafford arrived at the front door of the Back Door Theater, the Gulfport Community Players’ rehearsal room and black box space. “He knocked on the door and introduced himself,” recalled GCP...
stpetecatalyst.com
Red Apple Group selects contractor for 46-story tower
The Red Apple Group has selected Suffolk Construction Company Inc. as the general contractor to build the The Residences at 400 Central – which will be the tallest tower in the city, soaring 515 feet high. The named Boston-based general contractor Suffolk is one of the country’s largest general...
stpetecatalyst.com
Pinellas School district continues free wi-fi program
August 16, 2022 - With a new school year in full swing, Pinellas County Schools is once again providing free wi-fi to students in need. The district is offering 20,000 T-Mobile internet hotspots to ensure kids have reliable internet access outside of the classroom to help ensure academic success. Students can use the hotspots for their personal devices or school-issued electronics through the PCS Connects program. The LTE hotspots support up to 15 devices and include unlimited high-speed data. There is no liability or cost to students. If interested, a parent or guardian should contact their child’s school.
stpetecatalyst.com
City may continue to negotiate PSTA land swap deal
After multiple efforts to secure funds needed for Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority’s long sought-after Clearwater terminal project, the agency was finally able to secure $20 million – but the project now hinges on a new funding gap. During a Clearwater work session meeting, the councilmembers unanimously voted to...
stpetecatalyst.com
Muralist’s simple message: Peace, not guns
It may be a small drop in a very large bucket, but artist Kyle Holbrook believes his Stop Gun Violence mural project could help bring about change in America. The Pittsburgh-based Holbrook was in St. Petersburg Aug. 5, painting his signature image – a hand making a peace sign – on an otherwise graffiti-splattered wall outside boarded-up 917 Arlington Avenue N.
