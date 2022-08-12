Read full article on original website
Centennial Bridge repairs underway Thursday, will last for weeks
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) officials announce a project to repair parts of the Centennial Bridge, that will result in lane closures begins Thursday. Officials say the project is worth more than $1.4 million and will close each lane of the bridge at various points during...
Bettendorf reveals multi-million dollar plans for “The Landing”
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Bettendorf city officials proposed a new ice rink and water park on Middle Road, which could also see the sale of the Life Fitness Center. At Tuesday night’s city council meeting, Bettendorf’s Director of Culture and Recreation, Kim Kidwell, and City Administrator, Decker Pleoehn, presented the city’s plans for “The Landing.” According to the presentation, the city and the YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley have been working on the multimillion-dollar proposal as a part of a partnership between the two groups.
Moline movie in the park moved to Prospect Park
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Pack up your lawn chairs or blankets, some snacks and the entire family and head to Prospect Park Friday for Movie in the Park. Moline Parks and Recreation Department is hosting The Mighty Ducks, at the movie in the park Friday at Prospect Park, 15th Street C & 31st Avenue, near the playground, sponsored by Whitey’s Ice Cream.
Sections of Fulton under boil order
FULTON, Ill. (KWQC) - Areas of Fulton are under a boil order due to water main and hydration repairs Tuesday. A boil order is in effect for North 10th Street from 1st Avenue North, Valley View Drive from North 10th Street to North 12th Street, Fowler Road from 12th Street to North 12th Street, and Maple Lane, according to a media release from the city.
Village of Milan under a boil order
MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) - Sections of the Village of Milan are under a boil order until further notice Wednesday, according to the water department. Residents, businesses and restaurants experiencing water loss from West 11th Avenue and 10th Avenue West to 13th Street West to 1st Avenue West to East 1st Avenue to the Milan Parkway to 10th Ave East should boil there water until further notice, the village said in a media release.
Police respond to crash in East Moline Tuesday
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Police are investigating a crash that occurred Tuesday morning at 13th Street and 18th Avenue in East Moline. Details are limited, but police told a TV6 crew on the scene that one person was injured and that airbags were deployed. The road is back open...
Man injured in shooting in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - One man was injured after a shooting Monday afternoon in Burlington, according to police. The Burlington Police Department and ambulance responded around 12:10 p.m. Monday to the 800 block of South 9th Street for a report of a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg, according to a media release.
Deputies identify drivers in Scott County vehicle versus tractor crash
SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Deputies have identified the drivers of the vehicle and tractor involved in the crash Monday in the 7300 block of New Liberty Road. According to deputies, 36-year-old Matthew Kelting of Wheatland was driving the tractor with his child in the passenger seat, they had injuries from the crash and have since been released from the hospital in ‘stable condition.’
Troopers: Man struck 2 squad cars during chase in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested early Tuesday after police say he was under the influence of methamphetamine and struck two squad cars during a chase in Davenport. Jontavius Devonte Johnson, 27, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of controlled substance violation, second-degree criminal...
Police: Woman arrested after shooting in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A woman was arrested Tuesday after police say she threatened to kill a person and then shot at them. Eunice L. Whitley, 47, is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class D felony; going armed with intent, a Class D felony; and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor.
Quad City Air Show set to return in 2023
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad City Airshow will be returning in 2023, according to the group’s Facebook post. On June 24 and 25, the United States Air Force Thunderbirds will be at the Davenport Municipal Airport. For updates and when tickets go on sale, check the official Quad...
Woman found dead in Muscatine County home identified
MUSCATINE Co., Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office identified the woman who was found dead Monday and the man found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in North Palm Beach. Around 9:08 a.m. Monday, Muscatine Communications Dispatchers received a call from the North Palm Beach Police...
Scott County Community Baby Shower Aug. 17
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - New and expectant parents can get information and baby items during a drive-thru Community Baby Shower on August 17, 2022 from 4-6 p.m. at Modern Woodman Park. Twenty local organizations have partnered to hold the event, including Hiney Heroes, the local diaper bank, which will be providing diapers (size newborn to 2). There will also be an opportunity to win baby items, like portable cribs, breast pumps, car seats, and more.
2 seriously injured in Scott County vehicle versus tractor crash
SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Two people were seriously injured in a vehicle versus tractor crash Monday night in Scott County. Around 5:06 p.m., the Scott County Emergency Communication Center received a 911 call for a crash in the 7300 block of New Liberty Road, a two-lane highway located north of Walcott.
Sunny and comfy this afternoon
A group of citizens effort one last plea to keep the old Rock Island County Courthouse at Tuesday’s board meeting. Tuesday the committee plans to make one final push, by making they’re voices heard in a scheduled board meeting. Updated: 18 hours ago. East Moline Early Learning Center...
Crews respond to early morning house fire in Rock Island
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Multiple firefighters responded to a house fire around 5:45 am. Tuesday, the Rock Island Fire Department said. The fire department said they responded to 27th Street and 29th Avenue. According to Fire Chief Jeff Yerkey, the fire was contained in the home’s basement and was...
Man shot by Moline police in 2018 pleads guilty to battery, discharge of firearm
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Davenport man shot by Moline police in 2018 pleaded guilty to charges in connection with the incident. Rock Island County court records show Steven Dexter Wilson, 30, pleaded guilty Aug. 11 to attempted aggravated battery and aggravated discharge of a firearm. The charges are a Class 1 felony each punishable by four to 15 years in prison.
1 man dead following fatal crash in Clinton
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - One man is dead following a motorcycle accident, according to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 310th Ave & 160th St. area around 5:30 p.m. Monday about a single-vehicle accident. Preliminary investigations revealed a...
Speed will be strength for Assumption football in 2022
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Assumption will kickoff the season Friday night at home against Independence. The Knights expect speed to be a big strength for the team this season.
