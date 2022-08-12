BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Bettendorf city officials proposed a new ice rink and water park on Middle Road, which could also see the sale of the Life Fitness Center. At Tuesday night’s city council meeting, Bettendorf’s Director of Culture and Recreation, Kim Kidwell, and City Administrator, Decker Pleoehn, presented the city’s plans for “The Landing.” According to the presentation, the city and the YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley have been working on the multimillion-dollar proposal as a part of a partnership between the two groups.

BETTENDORF, IA ・ 14 HOURS AGO