Terrance Lane, 43 of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 43-year-old Terrance Lane of Hopkinsville will be Saturday, August 20 at 12pm at Gamble Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Pembroke Union Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday morning at 11.
Xavier Bryant, 36 of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 36-year-old Xavier Alexis Bryant of Hopkinsville will be Friday, August 19 at 1pm at the Means Avenue Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Cave Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday at noon at the church. Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Larry Rogers, 75 of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 75-year-old Larry Rogers of Hopkinsville will be Wednesday, August 17 at 1pm at Lamb Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Rawlins Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5 to 7 at the funeral home.
Jamey Todd Sibrel, 55, Evansville
Jamey Todd Sibrel, 55, of Evansville, died Sunday, August 14, at his home. He was born in Huntingburg June 1, 1967. He married Ann Lauderdale May 26, 1996, at the Lincoln City Chapel. Jamey was a member of the Evansville Masonic Lodge #64 F. & A.M., the Shriner Motor Corps,...
Margaret Louise Quarles, 63 of Somerset
Funeral services for 63-year-old Margaret Louise Quarles, of Somerset and formerly of Herndon, will be noon Wednesday at Adams & Sons Mortuary in Hopkinsville. Burial will follow in New Asia Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 o'clock until the funeral hour Wednesday.
Service planned for third victim in fatal Evansville house explosion
Funeral arrangements have now been made for the third victim of the deadly explosion on North Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, Indiana. Jessica Marie Teague died at the age of 29 on Wednesday, Aug. 10, when the house next door to hers exploded, killing her and two others. A celebration of...
Family sets funeral arrangements Heather Davidson
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Funeral arrangements have been set for the woman troopers say was killed by her boyfriend over the weekend. Kentucky State Police say 47-year-old William Virgin called dispatch on Saturday saying he strangled his girlfriend, 31-year-old Heather Davidson, to death. [Previous Story: KSP: Man facing murder charge...
Gary Lienberger, 75 of Hopkinsville
Memorial services for 75-year-old Gary Lienberger of Hopkinsville will be Saturday, August 20, at 11 am at the Concord Baptist Church. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home has been entrusted by the family to handle the arrangements.
Food giveaway event happening in Evansville on Wednesday
There's a food giveaway event happening in Evansville, Indiana on Wednesday. Community organization Feed Evansville will hold its latest food share event on Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The food share is happening at the Westside Community Center, which is located at 2227 W. Michigan Street in Evansville.
Nickolas David Beckius, 73, of Hopkinsville
Interment for 73-year-old Nickolas David Beckius, Sr., of Hopkinsville, will take place at Green Hill Memorial Gardens at a later date. Four daughters: Debbie Cobb, Sharon Bray, Karen Courtney and Nickie Bess;. Two brothers: John Beckius, of North Dakota, and Chuck Beckius, of Nebraska;. A sister: Susie Masoo, of Nebraska;
Jagoe Homes plans new community in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Jagoe Homes has announced plans for a new community in Owensboro. According to a press release, Pebble Wood will be a new place for people to call home, offering the luxury of tranquil living, streetlights, sidewalks, tree-lined homesites and lakes. Pebble Wood is within minutes of...
Bruce Thomas, 85, of Cadiz
Son – Bro. Russell Bruce (Michelle) Thomas, Cadiz, KY. 2 Daughters – Krista (Jason) Haymes, Mount Vernon, MO.
Betty Dunning, 87, of Hopkinsville
Graveside services for 87-year-old Betty Jean Dunning of Hopkinsville will be Wednesday, August 17, at 1:00 pm at Dunning Cemetery in Crofton. Dogwood Funerals and Cremations of Crofton is in charge of the arrangements.
Weinbach Ave. opened near explosion site
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - For the first time since last Wednesday, Weinbach Avenue is open near the explosion site that killed three people. Crews opened the road just after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Neighbors in the area say the road was busy before the incident but even more so. Our 14...
Robert Rogers, 78, of Cadiz
Memorial services for 78-year-old Robert “Bob” Rogers, of Cadiz, will be at 2 o’clock Sunday at Goodwin Funeral Home. Visitation will be from noon until the funeral hour Sunday. Survivors include:. Wife, Patty Skinner Rogers, of Cadiz;. Son, Robert (Melissa) Rogers, of Cadiz;. Two daughters, Kim (Derrick)...
Crews respond to fire at OneLife Studios in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fire crews worked to put out flames at OneLife Studios apartments near Fares and Diamond Avenue. That happened around 6 Monday night. Firefighters climbed onto the roof and cut through sheet metal to reach the fire. Hotel guests were evacuated from the building as well. Fire...
William Pannell, 60 of Pembroke
There will be no services for 60-year-old William “Bill” L. Pannell, of Pembroke. Todd County Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Dakota Elaine Coleman, 18, of Cadiz
A visitation-only for 18-year-old Dakota Elaine Coleman, of Cadiz, will be from 4-7 o’clock Friday evening at Goodwin Funeral Home. Her mother and stepfather: Tabitha and Kody Blick, of Cadiz;. Three brothers: Garrett McDaniel, Travis Douglas and Cordell Douglas, all of Cadiz;. Two sisters: Shyloh Flanagan and Isley Coleman,...
Evansville family and Webster Co. community react to loss of murder victim
DIXON, Ky. (WFIE) - An Evansville family and Webster County community members are still in shock about a murder that happened over the weekend in their area. On Saturday, troopers with the Kentucky State Police say 47-year-old William Virgin called Webster County Dispatch and told operators that he strangled his girlfriend to death. Once officials arrived on scene, they say they found the dead body of 32-year-old Heather Davidson.
Friends remember woman killed in Evansville Explosion
er the tragic and very sudden death of 29 year-old Jessica Teague, her friends remember her very fondly as a caring and loving person. Jessica was one of the three people killed in the Weinbach explosion which devastated the neighborhood. She loved Spiderman, Japanese comic books and was really good at fixing computers. She loved to make origami frogs and give them to everyone.
