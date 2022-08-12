Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Meeting Ernest Hemingway: Author Jim O'Kon RemembersDoc LawrenceAtlanta, GA
Related
fox5atlanta.com
Body camera reveals Gwinnett police officer responded hours before reported rape
ATLANTA - Body camera video reveals Gwinnett County police officers responded to call related to rape victim hours before the attack. New details have emerged in the rape case Gwinnett County police are investigating involving a Georgia State University campus police officer. Body camera video revealed that hours before the...
nypressnews.com
Family of Gwinnett Co. woman killed in accidental shooting seeks justice
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta Now News at 10) — A family is left shattered and looking for answers nearly a year after a Gwinnett County woman was killed in what police called an accidental shooting. The grief and loss are still overwhelming for Carlether Foley’s family in Houston, Texas,...
CBS 46
Lawsuit filed against Clayton County Police officer
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There’s a call for a Clayton County Police officer to step down. Khanay Yancey says in 2019, Clayton County Police Officer Gregory Tillman broke down her door and attacked her. Now, she’s taking legal action. It all lasted about 10 minutes from the moment...
2 DeKalb inmates die by apparent suicide at jail within days of each other, sheriff says
DEKALB COUNTy, Ga. — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said two inmates have died by apparent suicide at the DeKalb County Jail this week in unrelated incidents. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Sheriff’s Office said Michael Assevero, 65, was found hanging in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brothers arrested for opening fire on DeKalb man, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A pair of brothers are facing assault charges in DeKalb County after a man says they opened fire on him, according to police. Officers say they were called to Kelly Lake Road on Saturday evening where a man in his 20s said two men in their 50s shot at him.
CBS 46
APD officer relieved of duty after being indicted for breaking man’s ankle in 2019
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Police Department has relieved an Atlanta police officer of duty after he was charged with aggravated battery related to an incident on April 5, 2019. APD says Vickers will remain in that status until there is an emergency hearing with the Chief of Police.
Atlanta police officer indicted after 2019 incident where he's accused of breaking man's ankle
ATLANTA — An Atlanta police officer has been indicted in connection to an incident in 2019, where he is accused of breaking a man's ankle. Officer Donald Vickers was charged on April 5, 2019, with aggravated assault battery and violation of oath by a public officer, the indictment shows.
allongeorgia.com
Gwinnett County Man Sentenced to 25 Years for Trafficking a 14-Year-Old Victim
Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that Devonta Alexander Williams has pleaded guilty to two counts of human trafficking in a case involving a 14-year-old female victim. A Gwinnett County Superior Court Judge accepted the plea on Aug. 12, 2022, and sentenced the defendant to 25 years, including 15 years to be served in prison. Williams will also be listed on the sex offender registry.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox5atlanta.com
Dispute leads to deadly gunfire, Atlanta police say
Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting in a normally quiet SW Atlanta neighborhood. Police said the victim' age was mid-to-late 20s or early 30s.
Man found shot dead in the middle of Atlanta street, police say
ATLANTA — A man is dead after being shot in the middle of the street in a residential area, according to Atlanta police. According to Capt. Christian Hunt, police responded to a person shot call just after 1 a.m. in the 120 block of Anchor Terrace SW. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 14-year-old girl not seen since July
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in Georgia, along with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, hope you can help them find a missing 14-year-old girl. Lameiya Buchanan was last seen on July 15 in Atlanta. She is described as 5 feet 6...
Fulton Co. district attorney says gang sympathizers threatening witness in rapper Young Thug case
ATLANTA — The Fulton County district attorney says gang sympathizers are threatening the life of a witness and their family in the criminal case against rapper Young Thug and 27 other alleged gang members. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis says discovery, in legal terms, is material one side...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 dead, 1 hurt in 3 incidents in McDonough, police believe they're connected
MCDONOUGH, Ga. — Police in McDonough are investigating three crime scenes they believe to be connected, where two died, and another was injured earlier this month. Around 11:44 p.m. on Aug. 9, officers were dispatched to Lemon Place, where they found a woman shot "with multiple non-threatening gunshot wounds." Not even five minutes later, officers were told a man was shot on Fairview Drive. That's about two and a half miles away from the first shooting.
Atlanta woman says police burst into her home, threw her on ground over missing remote, chess board
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A mother is suing after she says an officer broke down her door, went inside her home and slammed her to the ground. The officer’s bodycam captured the violent encounter where the woman was handcuffed, and emergency medical services had to be called. Khanay Yancey has filed a federal lawsuit against Clayton County and the officer, Gregory Tillman.
Atlanta Police release surveillance video of 4 persons of interest in connection to Westside Atlanta shooting
ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous report. Atlanta Police homicide detectives released surveillance video of four persons of interest in connection to a shooting in Westside Atlanta early Saturday morning. Investigators previously said they believe the shooting occurred after an argument over a blocked...
6 metro teens arrested after multiple stolen cars found on I-985, deputies say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities have arrested six teens they say are connected to several car thefts across north Georgia. The teens’ ages range from 15- to 17-years old. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded Wednesday morning to Interstate 985 near exit 16 after they received a suspicious activity call.
Teen swerves into opposing lane, dies in crash, police say
COBB COUNTY, Ga — A teen who swerved a car into the opposing lane was killed in a crash on Sunday, Cobb County Police say. Donovan Williams, 19, of Dacula, Georgia was driving northbound on Chastain Meadows Parkway in Marietta just after 10 p.m. when he crossed into the southbound lane, crashing into a car, police say.
CBS 46
Atlanta police release video of people of interest in lounge murder
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta police have released surveillance video showing four persons of interest related to a club shooting Saturday morning in West Midtown, at Odyssey Restaurant and Lounge where police say three men were shot. One man died on the scene, the other two men had bullet grazes...
Witness to fatal stabbing on MLK Drive follows suspect and shoots them, APD says
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are saying that two violent crime scenes on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive are related. They tell 11Alive that one of the scenes is a shooting at an apartment building located at 2800 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Just down the street at a gas station at 2716 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, officers said they are investigating a stabbing.
A man was shot at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex. But he's the one going to jail, police say
ATLANTA — A man was shot Tuesday morning at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta, but it'll be him that ends up in jail, police said. It happened at a location along the 1600 block of Stanton Road around 7:30 a.m. During the investigation, police said the victim was...
11Alive
Atlanta, GA
53K+
Followers
11K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
Atlanta local newshttps://www.11alive.com/
Comments / 5