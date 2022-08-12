Read full article on original website
Related
Trump lawyer blows up his “planted” evidence claims: Trump watched “the whole thing” on CCTV
Former President Donald Trump and his lawyers have baselessly peddled a conspiracy theory that the FBI may have "planted" evidence during its raid on Mar-a-Lago because "nobody" was allowed to watch. But Trump's lawyer admitted on Thursday that Trump and his family watched the "whole thing" go down from New York through CCTV footage from the resort.
Trump asked Merrick Garland: ‘What can I do to reduce the heat?’ before FBI warrant was unsealed, report says
Donald Trump personally appealed to Attorney General Merrick Garland before the FBI warrant behind the raid at Mar-a-Lago was unsealed, a new report says. Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Thursday that he had approved the search at Mar-a-Lago, and he implied that the Department of Justice (DOJ) wouldn’t have done so without attempting less intrusive actions first.Just ahead of Mr Garland’s statement, an individual in the former president’s inner circle contacted a DOJ official to send a message from Mr Trump to Mr Garland, The New York Times reported. The former president wanted the attorney general to be...
MSNBC
Donell Harvin: FBI facing ‘unprecedented levels of threats’ following Mar-a-Lago search
NBC News & MSNBC Homeland Security Analyst Donell Harvin, former Deputy National Security Advisor Ben Rhodes, and NBC’s Ken Dilanian and Carol Lee join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the rise in threats against government officials and law enforcement agencies following the FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence. “The FBI is facing what they call unprecedented levels of threats to their facilities and their agents,” says Harvin. “There is a standing all nationwide alert for federal law enforcement to be on the lookout for any suspicious activity, particularly online threats or suspicious individuals who may be approaching the buildings that they occupy.”Aug. 15, 2022.
MSNBC
Michael Cohen: “Nothing goes on in Mar-A-Lago…without Trump’s specific knowledge”
Ever since the FBI conducted a search at Mar-A-Lago and retrieved top secret documents, Donald Trump has been trying to deflect and feign ignorance. His former personal lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen isn’t buying it though. “There’s no doubt in my mind that Donald had to know that documents were there,” he says. “Nothing goes on in Mar-A-Lago, nothing goes on in Trump World without Donald Trump’s specific knowledge.” There’s still many unanswered questions about what information those documents contain, how they ended up stashed away in a basement at Mar-A-Lago, and who might have tipped off federal agencies about their location. Cohen has one name in mind: Jared Kushner. “I personally have always thought that Kushner was the guy who would end up turning on his father in law first,” he tells Ali Velshi.Aug. 13, 2022.
RELATED PEOPLE
'PLEASE DAD, DON’T DO IT!': Ivanka Trump’s Emotional Plea To Donald To Retire, Begs Him To Not Run For 2024
Ivanka Trump tried to convince dad Donald not to run for an unprecedented second term when she reunited with him — after spending months apart — at mom Ivana’s funeral. “Ivanka pulled Donald aside at a family gathering and had a heart-to-heart with him,” an insider exclusively tells OK!.
Washington Examiner
Jim Jordan says 14 FBI whistleblowers have come forward
More than a dozen FBI whistleblowers have come forward to Republican investigators in Congress, according to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). The congressman, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News host Trey Gowdy the number has risen to 14 after the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
MSNBC
Attorney shoots down Trump’s ‘insane’ new document defense
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell speaks to Neal Katyal, former acting U.S. Solicitor General, Andrew Weissmann, former FBI General Counsel, and Bradley Moss, a national security attorney, about what we can learn from the newly released Trump search warrant and why Donald Trump’s newest explanation for the classified documents found at Mar-A-Lago makes no sense.Aug. 13, 2022.
MSNBC
Republicans who chanted 'Lock her up!' cry that the DOJ is being too political
Since the FBI executed a legally obtained search warrant on the home of former President Donald Trump Monday, there’s been an apparent race by the former president’s supporters to determine, as far as I can see, who can make the most irresponsible statement defending him. There's been an...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MSNBC
What's going on in Trump's world?
Former Trump White House Communications Director, Stephanie Grisham, gives her take on Trump's handling of government documents and more.Aug. 14, 2022.
Experts: “Signals intelligence” from wiretaps found at Mar-a-Lago make Trump’s scandal even worse
While the world was shocked after The Washington Post dropped the bombshell report that the FBI was searching Mar-a-Lago for nuclear weapons documents, some national security experts were also shocked that "signals intelligence" was recovered from Donald Trump's Florida home. "Former senior intelligence officials said in interviews that during the...
Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'
A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
MSNBC
Former national security adviser puts cold water on Trump's document claims
California: New Gov Bill Covers Cost To Install Solar in These Zip Codes. California Gov Will Cover The Cost To Install Solar If You Own A Home In These Zip Codes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MSNBC
Mehdi Hasan tallies Trump’s lies, excuses in wake of FBI search at Mar-a-Lago
MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan tallies all of former President Donald Trump’s lies and excuses in the wake of the FBI search at Mar-a-Lago. Aug. 15, 2022.
MSNBC
Why the Mar-a-Lago search is unlikely to affect the Jan. 6 investigation
Former President Trump’s stashing of top secret documents at his Florida resort won’t change much for the January 6 Committee, according to one member. “The committee is on a very, very tight time frame,” says Ryan Reilly, Justice reporter for NBC News Digital. He joined former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks to discuss how and when the Justice Department could hold Trump accountable.Aug. 15, 2022.
MSNBC
Joe: Trump keeps going through the lies on Mar-a-Lago documents
Former President Trump's latest explanation for top secret government documents that were stored at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida is that 'everyone ends up having to bring home their work from time to time,' according to reports. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Aug. 15, 2022.
MSNBC
‘This is the sensitive stuff you don't want in the wrong hands’: Ben Rhodes on top secret docs found at Mar-a-Lago
There is now public confirmation that the Department of Justice is investigating Donald Trump for more than one crime, including possible violations of the Espionage Act. A federal judge unsealed documents connected to the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago, showing that the former president possessed top secret documents that are only meant to be viewed in special government facilities. Mar-a-Lago is not one of them. Ari Melber, in this special second hour of The Beat, is joined by expert guests with their analyses of these developments.Aug. 13, 2022.
MSNBC
Peter Strzok: The FBI isn't targeting one side or the other
Former FBI counterintelligence agent Peter Strzok joins Morning Joe to discuss the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago, Trump's defense of bringing classified documents to his Florida residence and GOP reaction to the FBI's search.Aug. 15, 2022.
MSNBC
Why Trump’s new ‘declassified’ claim is so hard to take seriously
On Friday afternoon, as the public got their first look at the search warrant and related materials from the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago search, one of Donald Trump’s spokespersons issued a curious written statement. Much of it was tiresome and foolish — it described the search as a “botched raid,” for example — but it included one word that stood out as notable.
MSNBC
Joe: FBI is trying to protect Americans by keeping classified documents classified
The Morning Joe panel discusses the response against the FBI and law enforcement from members of the GOP and the far right following the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago.Aug. 15, 2022.
MSNBC
David French: Far-right media intentionally whipping up far-right public into a fervor
In his latest Atlantic column, David French writes about 'deeply alarming' threats and attacks from the right and the increase in right-wing terror attacks during the Trump era.Aug. 15, 2022.
Comments / 1