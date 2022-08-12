ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

The Independent

Trump asked Merrick Garland: ‘What can I do to reduce the heat?’ before FBI warrant was unsealed, report says

Donald Trump personally appealed to Attorney General Merrick Garland before the FBI warrant behind the raid at Mar-a-Lago was unsealed, a new report says. Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Thursday that he had approved the search at Mar-a-Lago, and he implied that the Department of Justice (DOJ) wouldn’t have done so without attempting less intrusive actions first.Just ahead of Mr Garland’s statement, an individual in the former president’s inner circle contacted a DOJ official to send a message from Mr Trump to Mr Garland, The New York Times reported. The former president wanted the attorney general to be...
POTUS
MSNBC

Donell Harvin: FBI facing ‘unprecedented levels of threats’ following Mar-a-Lago search

NBC News & MSNBC Homeland Security Analyst Donell Harvin, former Deputy National Security Advisor Ben Rhodes, and NBC’s Ken Dilanian and Carol Lee join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the rise in threats against government officials and law enforcement agencies following the FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence. “The FBI is facing what they call unprecedented levels of threats to their facilities and their agents,” says Harvin. “There is a standing all nationwide alert for federal law enforcement to be on the lookout for any suspicious activity, particularly online threats or suspicious individuals who may be approaching the buildings that they occupy.”Aug. 15, 2022.
PUBLIC SAFETY
MSNBC

Michael Cohen: “Nothing goes on in Mar-A-Lago…without Trump’s specific knowledge”

Ever since the FBI conducted a search at Mar-A-Lago and retrieved top secret documents, Donald Trump has been trying to deflect and feign ignorance. His former personal lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen isn’t buying it though. “There’s no doubt in my mind that Donald had to know that documents were there,” he says. “Nothing goes on in Mar-A-Lago, nothing goes on in Trump World without Donald Trump’s specific knowledge.” There’s still many unanswered questions about what information those documents contain, how they ended up stashed away in a basement at Mar-A-Lago, and who might have tipped off federal agencies about their location. Cohen has one name in mind: Jared Kushner. “I personally have always thought that Kushner was the guy who would end up turning on his father in law first,” he tells Ali Velshi.Aug. 13, 2022.
POTUS
Donald Trump
Washington Examiner

Jim Jordan says 14 FBI whistleblowers have come forward

More than a dozen FBI whistleblowers have come forward to Republican investigators in Congress, according to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). The congressman, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News host Trey Gowdy the number has risen to 14 after the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Attorney shoots down Trump’s ‘insane’ new document defense

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell speaks to Neal Katyal, former acting U.S. Solicitor General, Andrew Weissmann, former FBI General Counsel, and Bradley Moss, a national security attorney, about what we can learn from the newly released Trump search warrant and why Donald Trump’s newest explanation for the classified documents found at Mar-A-Lago makes no sense.Aug. 13, 2022.
POTUS
MSNBC

What's going on in Trump's world?

Former Trump White House Communications Director, Stephanie Grisham, gives her take on Trump's handling of government documents and more.Aug. 14, 2022.
POTUS
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
PALM BEACH, FL
POTUS
Politics
U.S. Politics
MSNBC

Why the Mar-a-Lago search is unlikely to affect the Jan. 6 investigation

Former President Trump’s stashing of top secret documents at his Florida resort won’t change much for the January 6 Committee, according to one member. “The committee is on a very, very tight time frame,” says Ryan Reilly, Justice reporter for NBC News Digital. He joined former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks to discuss how and when the Justice Department could hold Trump accountable.Aug. 15, 2022.
POTUS
MSNBC

Joe: Trump keeps going through the lies on Mar-a-Lago documents

Former President Trump's latest explanation for top secret government documents that were stored at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida is that 'everyone ends up having to bring home their work from time to time,' according to reports. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Aug. 15, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

‘This is the sensitive stuff you don't want in the wrong hands’: Ben Rhodes on top secret docs found at Mar-a-Lago

There is now public confirmation that the Department of Justice is investigating Donald Trump for more than one crime, including possible violations of the Espionage Act. A federal judge unsealed documents connected to the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago, showing that the former president possessed top secret documents that are only meant to be viewed in special government facilities. Mar-a-Lago is not one of them. Ari Melber, in this special second hour of The Beat, is joined by expert guests with their analyses of these developments.Aug. 13, 2022.
POTUS
MSNBC

Why Trump’s new ‘declassified’ claim is so hard to take seriously

On Friday afternoon, as the public got their first look at the search warrant and related materials from the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago search, one of Donald Trump’s spokespersons issued a curious written statement. Much of it was tiresome and foolish — it described the search as a “botched raid,” for example — but it included one word that stood out as notable.
POTUS

