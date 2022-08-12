Husband faces assault charges after being shot

JESSUP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police officers said a woman shot her husband in the leg after she told them he assaulted her on Friday in Jessup.

Officials said on Friday, they responded to the 100 block of Palmer Drive for a report of a man with a gunshot wound.

Upon arriving on the scene, investigators said they were met by Eric Stepkovitch who was bleeding from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police interviewed Stepkovitch and found that his wife shot him in the leg after they got into an argument and he threw her to the ground, according to court records.

Investigators say they spoke to Stepkovitch’s wife and she told officers she had come home from a friend’s house when Stepkovitch began arguing with her.

According to law enforcement, Stepkovitch’s wife told them she tried to de-escalate the situation but was thrown to the ground and was being shaken by Stepkovitch.

“In fear of her life,” officers said Stepkovitch’s wife drew a pistol and shot him in the leg.

Stepchovitch told officers he heard two shots and realized his leg was bleeding.

Stepkovitch was transported to a hospital after questioning. Investigators said the wife had bruises on her head and ribs in accordance with her story.

Stepchovitch is being charged with simple assault and harassment. His bail was set at $10,000 and is being held in Lackawanna County Prison.

