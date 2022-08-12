ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jessup, PA

Husband faces assault charges after being shot

WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HVGg3_0hF9fDvB00

JESSUP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police officers said a woman shot her husband in the leg after she told them he assaulted her on Friday in Jessup.

Officials said on Friday, they responded to the 100 block of Palmer Drive for a report of a man with a gunshot wound.

Upon arriving on the scene, investigators said they were met by Eric Stepkovitch who was bleeding from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police interviewed Stepkovitch and found that his wife shot him in the leg after they got into an argument and he threw her to the ground, according to court records.

Unclaimed money Pennsylvania: Over $4 billion still available to claim

Investigators say they spoke to Stepkovitch’s wife and she told officers she had come home from a friend’s house when Stepkovitch began arguing with her.

According to law enforcement, Stepkovitch’s wife told them she tried to de-escalate the situation but was thrown to the ground and was being shaken by Stepkovitch.

“In fear of her life,” officers said Stepkovitch’s wife drew a pistol and shot him in the leg.

Stepchovitch told officers he heard two shots and realized his leg was bleeding.

Stepkovitch was transported to a hospital after questioning. Investigators said the wife had bruises on her head and ribs in accordance with her story.

Stepchovitch is being charged with simple assault and harassment. His bail was set at $10,000 and is being held in Lackawanna County Prison.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 2

Related
WOLF

Man arrested for child assault

HANOVER TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Hanover Township Police arrested 72-year-old John Davis. The arrest came after a Police investigation was conducted involving child abuse. It was found the abuse was committed multiple times several years ago. Davis was charged with Aggravated Indecent Assault of a child.
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Suspect accused of causing police chase on I-80

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they are searching for a suspect and car that was involved in a high-speed chase on Interstate 80. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 13 around 2:00 a.m. troopers tried to pull over a silver Honda Civic for traffic violations. PSP states the suspect ignored the […]
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Nescopeck man facing charges in alleged coupon scam

Berwick, Pa. — A shopper used price tags from the shelf to trick a self-checkout machine into thinking it was a coupon, police say. The scheme, which they accuse 67-year-old Mark R. Blauer of doing over a two-month period, resulted in a $345 loss to the grocery store, according to charges. A Weis Market loss prevention officer called police on July 7 to report the alleged thefts. Video surveillance showed...
NESCOPECK, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lackawanna County, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Home, PA
City
Jessup, PA
County
Lackawanna County, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police: Felon found with rifle, ammo, and homemade suppressor

Berwick, Pa. — A woman with a felony drug conviction was caught driving with a modified AR-style rifle and hundreds of rounds of ammunition, police say. Kimberly Jeanne Grose, 39, pleaded guilty in 2013 to conspiring to sell drugs in Columbia County, according to court records. That means she's prohibited from possessing a firearm, noted Bloomsburg State Trooper Jason Zoshak. Zoshak pulled Grose over on July 27 around 1 p.m....
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man accused of reversing into state police cruiser during traffic stop

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been arrested and charged after investigators say he reversed his vehicle into a state police cruiser after he was pulled over. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 13, Daniel Wolfe, 35, of Beach Lake was pulled over at a Sunoco gas station on Davis Street in Scranton. […]
SCRANTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Prison#Simple Assault#Violent Crime#Palmer Drive#Nexstar Media
WFMZ-TV Online

Man, 20, stable after shooting at Musikfest, police say

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Authorities have released more details on a shooting that sent crowds fleeing at Musikfest. A 20-year-old man was shot in the abdomen around 10:45 p.m. Saturday, police said midday Monday. It happened on Main Street between West Lehigh and Spring streets, which is in the area of...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WBRE

PSP: Car missing two tires speeds on I-81 with children

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrest man after they say he was involved in a hit-and-run crash, speeding with two missing tires, while driving with three unbuckled children on I-81. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 14, troopers were called to Interstate 81 for a report of a Honda driving with no passenger side tire. […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Times Leader

Forty Fort police seek man in theft of lobsters

FORTY FORT — Borough police are seeking assistance to identify a man wanted for questioning related to the theft of lobsters from Schiff’s Market. Police said lobsters were stolen from the market at about 6:11 p.m. on Friday. Anyone who can identify the man is asked to call...
FORTY FORT, PA
WBRE

Memorial set up outside Intoxicology Department crash scene

BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— It’s hard to comprehend what a tight-knit local community has endured in a matter of days. First, a fire that killed ten people barely more than a week ago. Then Saturday night, a deadly crash into a crowd gathered to honor those fire victims at a fundraiser, followed by a woman’s […]
BERWICK, PA
WBRE

Timeline of events in Berwick mass casualty incident according to police

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— Eyewitness News has condensed the information we currently have confirmed regarding the mass casualty incident in Berwick and the homicide in Nescopeck. State troopers have taken Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes into custody for allegedly crashing his vehicle into 18 people in Berwick and killing his mother with a hammer in Nescopeck. Investigators […]
BERWICK, PA
WBRE

Three sentenced for home invasion resulting in death

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Three have been sentenced after police say they pleaded guilty to burglary, and robbery at a Monroe County home that resulted in one accomplice’s death. According to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, on May 17, 2021, Pennsylvania State Police were called to a disturbance and a gunshot victim in the […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Two arrested on catalytic converter theft charges

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police announced the arrest of two men who allegedly stole three catalytic converters and a large coil of copper wire from Datom Products on August 7. Officials tell Eyewitness News that police, with the public’s help, were able to identify Jeremy White and Jeffrey Kaub as the individuals who stole the […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

WBRE

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy