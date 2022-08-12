Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Top247 ATH Kenyon Sadiq pulls stunner, commits to Oregon
Idaho Falls (Idaho) Skyline athlete Kenyon Sadiq recently named a final three of Iowa State, Michigan and Washington. The final week of July saw Sadiq name that final three and it looked liked one of the Cyclones, Wolverines or Huskies would get him. But on Monday, he announced his commitment...
No separation after first scrimmage in Oregon's QB battle
Through the first week of fall camp and Oregon football's first scrimmage, there isn't any separation among Oregon's trio of scholarship quarterbacks competing for the starting job this season. Head coach Dan Lanning said after the first scrimmage of fall camp the trio of Bo Nix, Jay Butterfield, and Ty Thompson are still working and competing for the top spot.
Comments / 0