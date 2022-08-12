ROOSEVELT, N.Y. - Police say a child on a bike was struck in Roosevelt Monday morning. It happened East Fulton Avenue and Babylon Turnpike around 8:45 a.m. From the ground, the child's bike can be seen under the truck. Police say a 14-year-old was struck by a box truck. The teen was airlifted to the hospital by Nassau County Police and is expected to survive. The driver of the truck, 54, remained at the scene. There's no word of any charges.

ROOSEVELT, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO