Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Why are so many shark attacks happening in New York?Jake Wells
Calissa Sounds Launched with live performance from Wyclef Jean in The HamptonsThe New York ExclusiveWater Mill, NY
Philanthropists Jean and Martin Shafiroff return as Chairs for the 2nd Annual Southampton African American Museum GalaThe New York ExclusiveSouthampton, NY
Still More Permanent Walmart Closings Expected in 2022Joel EisenbergGuilford, CT
longisland.com
Hilltop Kitchen & Bar in Syosset Getting Closer to Opening
Replacing the old Friendly’s restaurant at 150 Jericho Turnpike in Syosset, Hilltop Kitchen & Bar is getting ready to open its doors soon, according to posts on social media. Located on the southeast corner of Jericho Turnpike and Gordon Drive on 1.18 acres, the site has been in development...
longisland.com
Nathan Hale Beach Club Closed to Bathing
Nathan Hale Beach Club in Huntington Bay is closed to bathing due to the finding of bacteria at levels in excess of acceptable criteria. The following beaches remain closed: Beech Road Beach in Rocky Point; Sound Beach Property Owners’ Association Beach in Sound Beach, Knollwood Beach in Huntington Bay, Huntington Beach Community Association Beach in Huntington Bay, Valley Grove Beach in Eatons Neck and Crab Meadow Beach in Northport.
longisland.com
Six More Beaches Closed to Bathing
The following beaches are closed to bathing due to the finding of bacteria at levels in excess of acceptable criteria: Tanner Park Beach in Copiague; Venetian Shores Beach in Lindenhurst; Baycrest Association Beach and Wincoma Beach in Huntington Bay; Fiddlers Green Association Beach in Lloyd Nek, and Sayville Marina Park Beach.
6 more Long Island beaches closed, 17 now restricting swimming due to excessive bacteria levels
Six more beaches on Long Island were closed Sunday a day after swimming was restricted at 11 other beaches after excessive bacteria levels were found.
eastendbeacon.com
This Morning’s Bulletin — 8.15.22
• It will be mostly sunny today, with a high temperature near 81 degrees and a calm wind becoming east 5 to 8 miles per hour in the morning. It will be mostly cloudy overnight, with a low around 60. Tuesday will be partly sunny, with a high near 79 and Wednesday will be partly sunny, with a high near 78 and a 30 percent chance of showers after 2 p.m.
longisland.com
Eleven North Shore Beaches Closed to Bathing
The following beaches are closed to bathing due to the finding of bacteria at levels in excess of acceptable criteria:. Terraces on the Sound and Beech Road Beach in Rocky Point; Sound Beach Property Owners’ Association Beach; Knollwood Beach, Fleets Cove Beach, and Huntington Beach Community Association Beach in Huntington; Steers Beach and Asharoken Beach in Northport; Hobart Beach, Prices Bend Beach and Valley Grove Beach in Eatons Neck.
LIRR unveils 1st section of new express lane track from Merillion Avenue to Garden City
The third track is part of the LIRR Main Line Expansion Project which will allow express trains to glide right through the congestion that builds in Nassau County.
northforker.com
What’s for sale on the Mattituck waterfront
Wondering what your budget can get you on the red-hot East End real estate market? We’re here to help, home buyers. In our biweekly column, we spotlight homes for sale in hamlets across the North Fork at various price points. Mattituck is home to stunning water views on both...
27east.com
Lawsuit To Annul Hearts Of The Hamptons Food Pantry Permit Fails
A trio of Southampton Village residents who sued the village and Heart of the Hamptons to stop the nonprofit from operating a food pantry at the former village ambulance barn... more. Fair And Balanced?. The Civil Service exam process is supposed to be a fair and balanced process [“Search For...
Several Beaches Closed Because of Bacteria
Suffolk County closed 11 North Shore beaches to bathing Saturday morning following the finding of bacteria at levels in excess of acceptable criteria. The affected beaches are:Knollwood and Fleets Cove Beach, and Huntington Beach Community Association Beach in Huntington; Steers Beach and Asharoken Beach in Northport; Hobart Beach, Prices Bend Beach and Valley Grove Beach in Eatons Neck, and Terraces on the Sound and Beech Road Beach in Rocky Point; Sound Beach Property Owners’ Association Beach.
6 more Suffolk County beaches close to bathing due to high bacteria levels
The Suffolk County Department of Health says six more beaches closed to bathing Sunday due to excess levels of bacteria.
East End: Gemelli Gelato in Hampton Bays
Gemelli Gelato in Hampton Bays has a wild assortment of flavored cones and gelato.
queenoftheclick.com
longisland.com
Long Island’s U-Pick Peach Farms
Things are looking peachy on Long Island. The peaches are ripe and ready for picking at these U-pick farms. Weather and crop availability may affect operating hours. Call or visit the farms’ websites or social media pages for the latest information. 561 Hulse Landing, Wading River. (631) 929-1115. Hayden’s,...
NY begins week-long crackdown on speeding
A week-long crackdown begins for speeders around New York state.
longisland.com
Southold American Legion Post 803 Annual Car Show Sunday, August 28
Buff up your “Little Deuce Coupe” and head to the Southold American Legion Griswold Terry Glover Post 803 for its annual Car Show on Sunday, August 28 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on the grounds of the American Legion, 51655 Main Rd. in Southold. Automobile collectors and...
Child on bike hit by truck on Long Island
ROOSEVELT, N.Y. - Police say a child on a bike was struck in Roosevelt Monday morning. It happened East Fulton Avenue and Babylon Turnpike around 8:45 a.m. From the ground, the child's bike can be seen under the truck. Police say a 14-year-old was struck by a box truck. The teen was airlifted to the hospital by Nassau County Police and is expected to survive. The driver of the truck, 54, remained at the scene. There's no word of any charges.
longisland.com
County Executive Bruce Blakeman to Officially Reopen Nunley’s Carousel After Pandemic Closure
Nassau County Executive Bruce A. Blakeman to join Long Island Children’s Museum President Suzanne LeBlanc, Cradle of Aviation President Andrew Parton, and members of the National Carousel Association for a ribbon cutting ceremony as Nunley’s carousel officially re-opens to the public on Tuesday August 16. The 110-year-old carousel...
Suspects sought in 10 deception larcenies in commercial parking lots in Suffolk County
Suffolk County Police detectives are investigating a pattern of deception larcenies during which at least four people are targeting and stealing from women in retail parking lots since last month. A woman was in the parking lot of Costco, located at 10 Garet Place in Commack, on August 10 at...
First section of LIRR’s Third Track expansion debuts during Monday morning commute
The landmark unveiling is a milestone for the project that began in 2018. It is something that Peter Haynes, president of the LIRR Commuter Campaign, says he’s glad to see it finished.
