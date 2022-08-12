ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mattituck, NY

longisland.com

Hilltop Kitchen & Bar in Syosset Getting Closer to Opening

Replacing the old Friendly’s restaurant at 150 Jericho Turnpike in Syosset, Hilltop Kitchen & Bar is getting ready to open its doors soon, according to posts on social media. Located on the southeast corner of Jericho Turnpike and Gordon Drive on 1.18 acres, the site has been in development...
SYOSSET, NY
longisland.com

Nathan Hale Beach Club Closed to Bathing

Nathan Hale Beach Club in Huntington Bay is closed to bathing due to the finding of bacteria at levels in excess of acceptable criteria. The following beaches remain closed: Beech Road Beach in Rocky Point; Sound Beach Property Owners’ Association Beach in Sound Beach, Knollwood Beach in Huntington Bay, Huntington Beach Community Association Beach in Huntington Bay, Valley Grove Beach in Eatons Neck and Crab Meadow Beach in Northport.
HUNTINGTON, NY
longisland.com

Six More Beaches Closed to Bathing

The following beaches are closed to bathing due to the finding of bacteria at levels in excess of acceptable criteria: Tanner Park Beach in Copiague; Venetian Shores Beach in Lindenhurst; Baycrest Association Beach and Wincoma Beach in Huntington Bay; Fiddlers Green Association Beach in Lloyd Nek, and Sayville Marina Park Beach.
NORTHPORT, NY
This Morning’s Bulletin — 8.15.22

• It will be mostly sunny today, with a high temperature near 81 degrees and a calm wind becoming east 5 to 8 miles per hour in the morning. It will be mostly cloudy overnight, with a low around 60. Tuesday will be partly sunny, with a high near 79 and Wednesday will be partly sunny, with a high near 78 and a 30 percent chance of showers after 2 p.m.
RIVERHEAD, NY
longisland.com

Eleven North Shore Beaches Closed to Bathing

The following beaches are closed to bathing due to the finding of bacteria at levels in excess of acceptable criteria:. Terraces on the Sound and Beech Road Beach in Rocky Point; Sound Beach Property Owners’ Association Beach; Knollwood Beach, Fleets Cove Beach, and Huntington Beach Community Association Beach in Huntington; Steers Beach and Asharoken Beach in Northport; Hobart Beach, Prices Bend Beach and Valley Grove Beach in Eatons Neck.
northforker.com

What’s for sale on the Mattituck waterfront

Wondering what your budget can get you on the red-hot East End real estate market? We’re here to help, home buyers. In our biweekly column, we spotlight homes for sale in hamlets across the North Fork at various price points. Mattituck is home to stunning water views on both...
MATTITUCK, NY
27east.com

Lawsuit To Annul Hearts Of The Hamptons Food Pantry Permit Fails

A trio of Southampton Village residents who sued the village and Heart of the Hamptons to stop the nonprofit from operating a food pantry at the former village ambulance barn... more. Fair And Balanced?. The Civil Service exam process is supposed to be a fair and balanced process [“Search For...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
HuntingtonNow

Several Beaches Closed Because of Bacteria

Suffolk County closed 11 North Shore beaches to bathing Saturday morning following the finding of bacteria at levels in excess of acceptable criteria. The affected beaches are:Knollwood and Fleets Cove Beach, and Huntington Beach Community Association Beach in Huntington; Steers Beach and Asharoken Beach in Northport; Hobart Beach, Prices Bend Beach and Valley Grove Beach in Eatons Neck, and Terraces on the Sound and Beech Road Beach in Rocky Point; Sound Beach Property Owners’ Association Beach.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Long Island’s U-Pick Peach Farms

Things are looking peachy on Long Island. The peaches are ripe and ready for picking at these U-pick farms. Weather and crop availability may affect operating hours. Call or visit the farms’ websites or social media pages for the latest information. 561 Hulse Landing, Wading River. (631) 929-1115. Hayden’s,...
CALVERTON, NY
longisland.com

Southold American Legion Post 803 Annual Car Show Sunday, August 28

Buff up your “Little Deuce Coupe” and head to the Southold American Legion Griswold Terry Glover Post 803 for its annual Car Show on Sunday, August 28 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on the grounds of the American Legion, 51655 Main Rd. in Southold. Automobile collectors and...
SOUTHOLD, NY
CBS New York

Child on bike hit by truck on Long Island

ROOSEVELT, N.Y. - Police say a child on a bike was struck in Roosevelt Monday morning. It happened East Fulton Avenue and Babylon Turnpike around 8:45 a.m. From the ground, the child's bike can be seen under the truck. Police say a 14-year-old was struck by a box truck. The teen was airlifted to the hospital by Nassau County Police and is expected to survive. The driver of the truck, 54, remained at the scene. There's no word of any charges. 
ROOSEVELT, NY

