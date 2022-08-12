ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolla narcotics investigation leads to arrest

By John Paul Schmidt
ROLLA, Mo. — A Rolla man was arrested after law enforcement discovered cocaine, marijuana, ecstasy, Suboxone, Percocet and a gun in a residence.

George H. Barsoum, 23, of Rolla was taken into custody after law enforcement searched a property on the 100 block of Savannah Court in Rolla, according to a press release from the Rolla Police Department.

The search was conducted after a long-term narcotics investigation conducted by the Rolla Police Department, Rolla Area Drug Enforcement Task Force, and Phelps County Sheriff’s Office.

2022 crime in the Ozarks

Barsoum was charged with five counts of delivery of a controlled substance and one count of unlawful use of a weapon. He is being held in the Phelps County Jail on a $200,000 bond.

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Toddler flown to hospital after near drowning at Lake of the Ozarks

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Sunrise Beach toddler was flown to a hospital Wednesday night following a near drowning at the Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a home on Tara Vista Road near the 26.7 mile marker of the Osage Arm around 8:10 p.m. Troopers said the 2-year-old boy The post Toddler flown to hospital after near drowning at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
