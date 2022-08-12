Rolla narcotics investigation leads to arrest
ROLLA, Mo. — A Rolla man was arrested after law enforcement discovered cocaine, marijuana, ecstasy, Suboxone, Percocet and a gun in a residence.
George H. Barsoum, 23, of Rolla was taken into custody after law enforcement searched a property on the 100 block of Savannah Court in Rolla, according to a press release from the Rolla Police Department.
The search was conducted after a long-term narcotics investigation conducted by the Rolla Police Department, Rolla Area Drug Enforcement Task Force, and Phelps County Sheriff’s Office.2022 crime in the Ozarks
Barsoum was charged with five counts of delivery of a controlled substance and one count of unlawful use of a weapon. He is being held in the Phelps County Jail on a $200,000 bond.
