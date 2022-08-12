Rolla narcotics investigation leads to arrest

ROLLA, Mo. — A Rolla man was arrested after law enforcement discovered cocaine, marijuana, ecstasy, Suboxone, Percocet and a gun in a residence.

George H. Barsoum, 23, of Rolla was taken into custody after law enforcement searched a property on the 100 block of Savannah Court in Rolla, according to a press release from the Rolla Police Department.

The search was conducted after a long-term narcotics investigation conducted by the Rolla Police Department, Rolla Area Drug Enforcement Task Force, and Phelps County Sheriff’s Office.

Barsoum was charged with five counts of delivery of a controlled substance and one count of unlawful use of a weapon. He is being held in the Phelps County Jail on a $200,000 bond.

