ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Business
FOXBusiness

WeWork ex-CEO gets big check from Silicon Valley billionaire: report

WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann, who left his position as CEO of the company in 2019 amid turmoil, has received an eye-popping amount of funding for another real estate startup, according to a new report. Marc Andreessen, co-founder of Silicon Valley venture capital titan Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), announced that his firm...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Matthew Mcconaughey
Business Insider

Google co-founder Sergey Brin told his financial advisers to sell his investments in Elon Musk's companies after Musk had an affair with his wife

Sergey Brin reportedly told his advisers to sell off all of his financial investments in Elon Musk's companies. Brin made the call after learning that Musk reportedly had an affair with Brin's wife, Nicole Shanahan. Brin, a co-founder of Google, had previously invested $500,000 in Tesla. Google co-founder Sergey Brin...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Oracle lays off hundreds of employees

Oracle laid off hundreds of employees this week as the business software provider prioritizes its healthcare IT services and cloud businesses, according to people familiar with the company’s actions. The job cuts principally hit staff at Oracle’s advertising and customer experience group, the people said. The group sells services...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unicorns#Calm#The Wall Street Journal
TheDailyBeast

Silicon Valley Mega-Fund Drops a Ton of Cash... on WeWork Founder

The Silicon Valley mega-fund Andreessen Horowitz is reportedly making its single largest investment ever, and the man it’s trusting with that much cash is none other than WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann, who resigned from that business amid an avalanche of criticism in 2019. Andreessen Horowitz general partner Marc Andreessen...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Meditation
SFGate

The Coming California Megastorm

California, where earthquakes, droughts and wildfires have shaped life for generations, also faces the growing threat of another kind of calamity, one whose fury would be felt across the entire state. This one will come from the sky. According to new research, it will very likely take shape one winter...
TechCrunch

a16z says ‘WeBack’ to WeWork’s Neumann with its biggest check ever

The funding round values Flow at over $1 billion, making it a unicorn before it even commences operations, which it plans to do in 2023, according to the Times. The startup is set to operate over 3,000 apartment units Neumann has purchased in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Atlanta and Nashville as part of its vision to bring community-oriented features to the rental market, the Times added.
MIAMI, FL
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
21K+
Followers
3K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy