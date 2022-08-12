Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Judge: Walgreens substantially contributed to the opioid epidemic in San Franciscohoustonstringer_comSan Francisco, CA
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Berkeley Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Related
Mark Zuckerberg Sells San Francisco House for $31 Million
The sale is the largest residential deal in San Francisco so far this year.
Why did one of history’s greatest tech investors just give $350 million to a real estate startup headed by disgraced WeWork founder Adam Neumann?
Adam Neumann, here in 2021, received a $350 billion investment in his real estate company. WeWork’s famous implosion might seem like a PR nightmare that would be impossible for an executive to recover from, spawning both a TV series and documentary that chronicled the office leasing company’s failure.
The Silicon Valley royalty that populates America’s richest town is fighting tooth and nail to keep 58 new housing units from being built
Last week, the star tech investor Marc Andreessen was revealed by The Atlantic to be against a proposal to bring new housing to the posh Bay Area town where he lives—a position at odds with his more general call in a famous essay for America to build new things again—including more housing in Northern California.
'Dangerous heat' coming to parts of San Francisco Bay Area
The weather service issued an excessive heat watch for inland areas.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOXBusiness
WeWork ex-CEO gets big check from Silicon Valley billionaire: report
WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann, who left his position as CEO of the company in 2019 amid turmoil, has received an eye-popping amount of funding for another real estate startup, according to a new report. Marc Andreessen, co-founder of Silicon Valley venture capital titan Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), announced that his firm...
Elon Musk's Brain-Chip Company Neuralink Gets Overtaken In US By Australian Startup
Australia-based startup Synchron planted its fifth brain-computer device and the first into the brain of a U.S. patient, emerging as a potential rival to Tesla Inc's TSLA CEO Elon Musk's Neuralink, which is yet to receive a regulatory nod. What Happened: Doctors at the Mount Sinai West medical center in...
The billionaire famous for his early investment in Facebook wants America to build again—just not housing in his backyard
In 2020, when the pandemic was going strong, billionaire Marc Andreessen turned heads by publishing an essay on his company website titled “It’s Time to Build.”. “I expect this essay to be the target of criticism,” he wrote while expressing a mindset that has come to be called YIMBY, for “yes in my backyard.”
Elon Isn't the Only Entrepreneurial Musk — Brother Kimbal Is a Success in His Own Right
So what if Elon Musk is the wealthiest man in the world? That doesn't make him any better than his brother, Kimbal, in the eyes of their dear old dad, Errol Musk. Kimbal Musk may not have the net worth his older brother does, but he is Errol's "pride and joy," the elder Musk recently told an Australian radio show.
RELATED PEOPLE
Google co-founder Sergey Brin told his financial advisers to sell his investments in Elon Musk's companies after Musk had an affair with his wife
Sergey Brin reportedly told his advisers to sell off all of his financial investments in Elon Musk's companies. Brin made the call after learning that Musk reportedly had an affair with Brin's wife, Nicole Shanahan. Brin, a co-founder of Google, had previously invested $500,000 in Tesla. Google co-founder Sergey Brin...
Tech CEO posts crying selfie on LinkedIn after conducting layoffs
"This will be the most vulnerable thing I'll ever share."
SFGate
Double Vision: $54M Mirror-Image Mansions Are This Week's Most Popular Listing
You were seeing double this week: A spectacular $54 million compound featuring two equally luxurious mansions separated by a private lake in Southwest Ranches, FL, has topped our list of the most popular properties on Realtor.com®. The mirror effect resonated all over the internet this week, drawing tens of...
FOXBusiness
Oracle lays off hundreds of employees
Oracle laid off hundreds of employees this week as the business software provider prioritizes its healthcare IT services and cloud businesses, according to people familiar with the company’s actions. The job cuts principally hit staff at Oracle’s advertising and customer experience group, the people said. The group sells services...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daiso, much-loved Japanese dollar store chain, to open new San Francisco location
Daiso, the much-loved Japanese dollar store chain with locations across the Bay Area, is expanding in San Francisco. As first reported by the San Francisco Business Times on Thursday, Daiso is opening up an over 5,000-square-foot location in Stonestown Galleria on the mall’s second floor — where many of its most popular restaurants are located.
Golden Gate Meat Co. is leaving San Francisco’s Ferry Building after 20 years
Will another butchery take its place?
Silicon Valley Mega-Fund Drops a Ton of Cash... on WeWork Founder
The Silicon Valley mega-fund Andreessen Horowitz is reportedly making its single largest investment ever, and the man it’s trusting with that much cash is none other than WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann, who resigned from that business amid an avalanche of criticism in 2019. Andreessen Horowitz general partner Marc Andreessen...
In viral TikTok videos, San Francisco’s Wag Hotels accused of neglecting dogs in its care
A company executive acknowledged "there were a few issues" with a dog's recent stay.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Netflix puts an entire Bay Area campus up for sublease amid turbulent year
The company lost subscribers for the first time since 2011 this year.
SFGate
The Coming California Megastorm
California, where earthquakes, droughts and wildfires have shaped life for generations, also faces the growing threat of another kind of calamity, one whose fury would be felt across the entire state. This one will come from the sky. According to new research, it will very likely take shape one winter...
‘Surviving. That’s all I’m doing’: Santa Cruz’s high rents are decimating its working class
With a deficiency of housing and living wage jobs, Santa Cruz residents are steadily slipping into being unhoused.
TechCrunch
a16z says ‘WeBack’ to WeWork’s Neumann with its biggest check ever
The funding round values Flow at over $1 billion, making it a unicorn before it even commences operations, which it plans to do in 2023, according to the Times. The startup is set to operate over 3,000 apartment units Neumann has purchased in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Atlanta and Nashville as part of its vision to bring community-oriented features to the rental market, the Times added.
SFGate
San Francisco, CA
21K+
Followers
3K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.http://SFGate.com
Comments / 0