Hurricanes Should Target Phil Kessel in Free Agency
At this point of the offseason, Phil Kessel surprisingly has yet to find a new home for the 2022-23 season. However, it certainly isn’t due to poor performance. In 82 games during the 2021-22 season with the Arizona Coyotes, he scored eight goals and recorded a solid 52 points. At this point of his career, he still is capable of producing offensively, and the Carolina Hurricanes should consider signing him. Let’s dive into why.
Canadiens Should Consider Trading Allen to The Golden Knights
The Vegas Golden Knights have announced that starting goalie Robin Lehner will likely be out for the season. It was determined that he would require hip surgery with no timetable for his return. This leaves the Golden Knights without an NHL starting goalie. Laurent Brossoit, last season’s backup for Vegas, is also currently on the injured reserve (IR). If Brossoit isn’t ready to return when the season starts, they are left with Michael Hutchinson, who has only played 38 games in the NHL since 2016-17, and Logan Thompson, who has a career total of 20 NHL games. The Montreal Canadiens have a situation where they can afford to trade one of their three NHL-signed goaltenders, and Jake Allen could be the perfect fit for Vegas.
What Does a Successful Flyers Season Look Like in 2022-23?
The Philadelphia Flyers will enter 2022-23 coming off of two seasons in which they lacked success. General manager (GM) Chuck Fletcher insists they do not need to undergo a rebuild despite evidence to the contrary. He is hoping a better year of health from key players along with proper coaching from new hire John Tortorella will pay off and lead the team back to the playoffs.
Montreal Canadiens’ 2022 Offseason Far from Over
It will likely be another hard 2022-23 Montreal Canadiens season, at least in the standings. Even if Habs head coach Martin St. Louis made things more bearable for fans down the stretch, a playoff spot will be hard to come by once again. With that in mind, Canadiens fans probably...
Bruins’ Lysell Can Add Missing Offensive Elements to NHL Lineup
The Boston Bruins could get an infusion of talent into their lineup this season if Fabian Lysell impresses coming out of training camp. The 19-year-old winger was one of the most gifted forwards in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft and slid to the Bruins who owned the 21st overall selection; without second-guessing it, the Bruins pounced on the opportunity and took a player who could add a different element to the team.
Frederik Andersen Trade Revisited
For five seasons, Frederik Andersen patrolled the crease for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Though he had some ups and downs with the team, he was well-liked — for the most part — by the fans and within the room. But, as most know, Andersen didn’t always don the blue and white of the Maple Leafs.
3 Hurricanes Hot Takes for 2022-23 Season
Despite trading defenseman Tony DeAngelo and seeing forwards Vincent Trocheck and Nino Niederreiter sign elsewhere this offseason, the Carolina Hurricanes should be contenders again in 2022-23 thanks to some key moves by general manager Don Waddell and company. They acquired veteran defenseman Brent Burns from the San Jose Sharks, who could prove to be an upgrade over DeAngelo, while also adding proven goal scorer Max Pacioretty (out 6 months with Achilles tear), and re-signing forward Martin Necas.
3 NHL Player Types That Are Going Extinct
The NHL has shifted in recent years and continues to evolve with each passing season. With the league changing and teams valuing versatility along with skill at every level, the players on the ice have looked different, especially at the most important positions. Oftentimes, it’s that some attributes are being devalued but there’s also the development aspect with kids not being drafted and brought into the NHL in the same manner as they used to.
NHL Rumors: Golden Knights, Capitals, Penguins, Canadiens, Maple Leafs
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, add another name to the list of players the Vegas Golden Knights will be placing on LTIR. Meanwhile, the Washington Capitals expect Nicklas Backstrom to miss the entire season. Will they add another player? The Pittsburgh Penguins are looking for trade partners and teams...
Avalanche Top 10 Player Contracts Ranked
Few people were surprised when Joe Sakic won the Jim Gregory Award for Best General Manager of the Year in the NHL. After all, his team, the Colorado Avalanche, had just won the Stanley Cup, had just finished with the best regular season record (119 points) in franchise history, and had been the betting line favorite to win the championship since before the season started.
3 Potential Landing Spots for Evan Rodrigues
Even after a career year in 2021-22, Evan Rodrigues is still a free agent this late into the summer. In 82 games last season with the Pittsburgh Penguins, he scored 19 goals and recorded 43 points. Overall, those kinds of numbers certainly make him an appealing option, so it seems inevitable that he will sign a deal somewhere shortly. There are three teams that I view as solid potential landing spots for him. Let’s take a look at each of them now.
3 Young Flyers Who Need to Have Big Seasons
The Philadelphia Flyers didn’t do much this offseason in regards to upgrading their roster. Instead, they are hoping that players returning from injuries, young players stepping up, and a new head coach to tighten things up will be enough to get the team back into playoff contention. What is...
Canadiens: 3 Burning Questions Heading Into Training Camp
The Montreal Canadiens’ offseason started with non-stop activity. They won the draft lottery, they made some minor moves, made decisions on who to keep under control, and who to let walk away. They followed it up with a memorable NHL Entry Draft hosted in Montreal, one where they surprised some with the choice of Juraj Slafkovsky and a blockbuster trade for centerman Kirby Dach.
Lightning Have Internal Alex Killorn Replacement if They Trade Him
Rumors are just rumors until they become facts. After the Tampa Bay Lightning’s colossal collapse to the Columbus Blue Jackets in the first round of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs, it seemed like the entire team was rumored to be on the trading block. However, three players kept rising to the top each season when the salary cap issue was mentioned: Tyler Johnson, Ondrej Palat and Alex Killorn. Two of those players have already been traded away — Killorn is the last man standing. We’ll examine what his future could look like with the team and who could possibly replace him.
3 Bruins Keys for a Successful 2022-23 Season
Going into a new NHL season, there are always realistic and unrealistic expectations for what your favorite team will accomplish that year. While every team has aspirations to win the Cup, the reality is that only one team will and 31 other teams will not. But just because a team doesn’t win the Stanley Cup that doesn’t always mean that there weren’t moments of success.
A Tribute to Edmonton Oilers Superfan Ben Stelter
With the news of the passing of young Ben Stelter on Aug. 9, many fans and players associated with the Edmonton Oilers felt a deep sense of loss. Ben passed away at the age of 6 years old from glioblastoma — a form of brain cancer. A friend of mine who also lost her son just a short time ago said there is no greater grief for a parent than losing a child. As a Dad myself, my heart goes out to Ben’s Dad Mike and his family who are grieving the loss of this amazing little boy.
Flames News & Rumors: Weegar, Huberdeau, Coronato & More
In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, Mackenzie Weegar is reportedly very open to signing a long-term extension, though nothing has been agreed upon as of yet. Meanwhile, Jonathan Huberdeau, who was acquired alongside Weegar in the Matthew Tkachuk trade, announced that he will donate his brain to science. In other news, Matthew Coronato has been excelling for Team USA early in the 2022 World Juniors. Last but not least, it was announced this past week that Josh Brook will be attending training camp this Fall on a professional tryout offer (PTO).
Ottawa Senators Have Valuable Forward Investments
The Ottawa Senators’ offense is now a legitimate threat to the league. With elite, spread out goalscoring, they can join the group of teams with at least two forward lines capable of overwhelming teams offensively from shift to shift. The most recent Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche sent out...
3 Bruins Storylines to Follow Heading Into 2022-23
As we approach the middle of August, the start to the 2022-23 NHL season creeps closer and closer. Like most of the teams in the league, the Boston Bruins have some storylines hanging over them ahead of training camp which will begin in late September at Warrior Ice Arena under first-year head coach Jim Montgomery.
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Marner, Nylander, Aube-Kubel & Robertson
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at the team’s right wingers and how they stack up against right wingers on other NHL teams. The spoiler is that they stack up very well, indeed. Second, I’ll consider what Nick Robertson might need to have a good season at the NHL level.
