The Vegas Golden Knights have announced that starting goalie Robin Lehner will likely be out for the season. It was determined that he would require hip surgery with no timetable for his return. This leaves the Golden Knights without an NHL starting goalie. Laurent Brossoit, last season’s backup for Vegas, is also currently on the injured reserve (IR). If Brossoit isn’t ready to return when the season starts, they are left with Michael Hutchinson, who has only played 38 games in the NHL since 2016-17, and Logan Thompson, who has a career total of 20 NHL games. The Montreal Canadiens have a situation where they can afford to trade one of their three NHL-signed goaltenders, and Jake Allen could be the perfect fit for Vegas.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO