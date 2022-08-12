ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah drum corps makes history at major competition

By Jeff Tavss
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47TXX6_0hF9eOax00

A Utah drum corps has every reason to toot their own horns after making history at one of the world's biggest competitions.

The Battalion Drum and Bugle corps based out of Salt Lake City became the first-ever unit from Utah to compete in the Drum Corps International World Championships.

Drum and bugle corps are similar to marching bands as they are made up of brass, percussion and color guard units, but members are not connected to any schools. The corps practices up to 14 hours a day and travel on worldwide tours.

The culmination of the drum corps calendar is the World Championships, which is being held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis this week. The Battalion finished in the top 6 in open class and set a corps-best record with a score of 75.60.

In Thursday night's big competition against the best corps groups in the country, the Battalion finished just outside the semifinals.

The Battalion holds auditions to join the group , and all students who wish to participate must be between 14-21 years old. To avoid overlapping with fall marching band events, corps practices and performances are held in the spring.

FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

